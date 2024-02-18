6. "At his niece's 13th birthday party, he said his niece looked 'like a bitch' and her friends also 'look like bitches.' I said, 'Um, no, they are actual children!' And he doubled down. Not that it matters, but they were all looking at a book of poetry together and being super wholesome, so it really came out of nowhere."

"He literally just hated them for no reason. I refuse to be with a person who could talk about a child that way; there is absolutely nothing a kid could do to make me think, 'This child is a b.' It also felt really creepy to me that he was viewing them in a way that he could use grown-up labels like that."

—u/babblepedia

