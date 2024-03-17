10. "My sister-in-law told us about a wedding she was at where the bride and the groom’s mother did not get along. The groom was a coworker of my SIL's husband, and all the work friends knew there was some tension between the two but did not expect anything to happen. The ceremony went off OK. The groom’s mother gave a few killing looks, but nothing was said."

"At the reception, she started drinking and making comments to her relatives and friends, loud enough for other people and the bride to hear. The groom spoke to her and she quieted down. During the toasts, she made loud noises every time the bride's name was said, but she was mostly ignored. She kept drinking and moving around, talking to different people while the dancing was on.

"She was sitting at a different table when the bridesmaids brought around pieces of the wedding cake. She told them she didn’t want any. The bridesmaid said she would just leave some on the table for the people sitting there and put some on the table.

"The groom’s mother shouted, 'I told you I don’t want any fucking wedding cake!' and swept the pieces of cake off the table with the back of her hand. The cake landed on the chief bridesmaid, who shouted back. The groom’s mother jumped up, slapped the bridesmaid, and others joined in, defending their chosen side.



"The groom and his best man stopped the music, stopped the brawling, and split everyone up. Then he said, 'That’s it. The wedding's over. Thank you all for coming. And Mom, I never want to see you again.' He then grabbed the bride by the hand and walked out. My SIL's husband decided it was time for them to leave in case things kicked off again."

