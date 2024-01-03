Skip To Content
    Just 25 Photos Of Design Fails That Have Left Me With A Very, Very Big Migraine

    "Happy New" to you all.

    Claudia Santos
    by Claudia Santos

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's nothing I love more than my usual late-night r/CrappyDesign scroll, even if designers' choices do give me a whopping headache. So please join me in rubbing your temples in disbelief over these horrendously designed objects.

    1. Nothing goes faster than a "Formula Fart."

    a sign with racing cars that reads &quot;formula fart&quot;
    u/Pantoffel86 / Via reddit.com

    2. South America is looking a little different these days.

    a map that has replaced south america with africa
    u/logstain / Via reddit.com

    3. Remember to "Rela, Refres, & Fl."

    an airport sign that replaces the last letters in relax, refresh, and fly with icons
    u/CaptainPonahawai / Via reddit.com

    4. In case of emergency, take an extra 10 minutes to try and read this.

    a fire emergency sign next to an elevator with a pattern laid over making it difficult to read
    u/wereweasle / Via reddit.com

    5. I hear Risp is lovely this time of year.

    a scarf that has paris written all over it with the eiffel tower replacing the a
    u/unscot / Via reddit.com

    6. I love a good OARR8T SAU8.

    a difficult to read transparent sign that reads carpet sale
    u/erikapleaseshutup / Via reddit.com

    Carpet sale. It's a carpet sale.

    7. I, too, love the sound when you make shut up.

    a laptop sticker that reads &quot;i love the sound you shut up&quot; in white letters and &quot;when make&quot; in red letters
    u/TBOHB / Via reddit.com

    8. I'm so proud of drugs for being drug free.

    a sign that reads &quot;drugs proud to be drug free&quot;
    u/notgoodatusernames7 / Via reddit.com

    9. No logical order here, just vibes.

    someone holding a remote with the numbers 1-9 in a random order
    u/Pinky_Crusher_5 / Via reddit.com

    10. If there's no arse on the label, I don't want it.

    shirt that says arise with the r and i connected
    u/OhMyLordScat / Via reddit.com

    11. What a lovely Welcoome Hoome.

    one sign that reads &quot;welcome&quot; with an image of a bulldog after the &quot;o&quot; and another that reads &quot;home&quot; with a baseball after the &quot;o&quot;
    u/AVdev / Via reddit.com

    12. Hope you all have a really tight sleep.

    side-by-side signs that read &quot;good night tight sleep&quot;
    u/Hufflepuffleupagus / Amazon / Via reddit.com

    13. And a Happy New, of course.

    a banner that reads &quot;merry christmas and happy new&quot;
    u/tcatsninfan / Via reddit.com

    14. Just say "no" to smoking alcohol.

    a sign that reads &quot;no&quot; with a line underneath and &quot;smoking alcohol&quot;
    u/dylanh333 / Via reddit.com

    15. The clip art bearded king is essential to the menu.

    a bar menu with a large graphic covering up a third of the menu items
    u/grifeweizen / Via reddit.com

    16. I hear they have great deals down at Mobile Poont.

    a store front with the name mobile point; a point icon replaces the i in point
    u/punchypariah / Via reddit.com

    17. Or maybe stop by Real Hoe.

    a real estate agency called real home with an icon replacing the m in home
    u/Binoz518 / Via reddit.com

    18. Ah yes, Sp[butterfly]ing, my favorite season.

    a sign that reads &quot;hello spring&quot; but the r in spring is replaced with a butterfly
    u/MackensieM08 / Via reddit.com

    19. There's a lot to unpack here.

    a series of four posters with the acronym life and mismatching captions and photos
    u/Sandsandtheirfanboys / Via reddit.com

    20. I'm no Serena Williams, but somethin' is looking a little off.

    the package for a tennis training tool that has photoshopped a golfer with a tennis racket
    u/summitrock / Via reddit.com

    21. "Music people together come makes the." Beautiful.

    a circular sign with the words &quot;music makes the&quot; around the perimeter and &quot;people together come&quot; in the center
    u/Careless_Eggplant777 / Via reddit.com

    22. Oh my.

    a spare tire carrier with a cover that reads &quot;him in us is heaven&quot; with a lightning bolt running down the center
    u/shmamien / Via reddit.com

    23. "Every You give ZoOm MOre idea." Got it.

    block letters on a wall that seemingly read &quot;every you give zoom more idea&quot;
    u/mirest / Via reddit.com

    24. Every child <3 Garbage.

    a combined garbage and recycling bin; the left side has the words &quot;every child garbage&quot; while the right reads &quot;matters recycle&quot;
    u/toastisfree / Via reddit.com

    25. And last but not least, may I interest you in some scalp re sham freshing poo?

    a shampoo bottle that reads &quot;scalp refreshing shampoo&quot; with &quot;scalp re sham&quot; written in yellow and &quot;freshing poo&quot; written in blue
    u/hansolo625 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/CrappyDesign