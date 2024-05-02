5.

"First time seeing one. I had never opened up before and decided to give her a fair chance. I answered all her questions and told her what had happened to me as a child. Her answer to my trauma was, 'Why aren't you over that yet? Other people had it worse than you, and they're over it.' I never went back to see her. I got another one in the building, and I told him how his coworker had treated me. He was not happy to hear that. Luckily, he was different, and I kept going there and got my diagnosis, which explained so much about the mess in my head. When I asked about the other one a few months later, she didn't work there anymore. My guess is more people complained about her, and she was let go because of it, but I will never know for sure."