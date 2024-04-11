Some commenters, however, pointed out that this music could be triggering, particularly if they struggled with trauma or their mental health in adolescence. When we asked Nikki if nostalgic music could potentially make us feel worse, she told us, "Music can bring back memories, emotions, and bodily senses of times in our lives that we did not feel safe. Each individual person's experience with this will be different, and it's important to trust your own intuition with what you feel safe and regulated with."