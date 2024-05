Well, first, let's figure out if these straws canprevent wrinkles or if they're just a gimmick. To do that, we reached out to Dr. Joyce Park , a board-certified dermatologist who's been practicing for nine years. "We form wrinkles due to repetitive muscle movements over time," she told BuzzFeed, "That's how we get wrinkles from common expressions we make on our forehead, in between our eyebrows, and around our eyes. If you are pursing your lips to drink out of a staw over and over again throughout the day, that can cause perioral wrinkle formation."