In today's food news, a Boston restaurant is currently facing backlash online for its response to a customer's canceled reservation. Jen Royle, owner of Table, located in Boston's North End, became entangled in a heated exchange with a prospective customer, Trevor Chauvin-DeCaro, after he canceled his reservation on Jan. 6 because of an alleged hospitalization.
Over the past week, the story has garnered national attention, with creators on TikTok dissecting the exchange. One user, Nikki Mack (@nikki_mackk), has already created a multipart series on the interaction, which has received hundreds of thousands of views. Dave Cullinane (@playthehitslive) has also posted multiple videos about the heated exchange, including screenshots of now seemingly deleted tweets and story posts.
Thousands of commenters have weighed in on the situation, with one user commenting on Dave's video, "I am unreasonably invested in this mess."