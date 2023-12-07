And while we may all know her as the "aggressive tutorial lady" today, Jessica initially started her page as a way to document the dietary changes she had to make for her son, who was diagnosed with ADHD. She was also recently diagnosed herself. "I think that a lot of my videos and my video style appeals to neurodivergent people," she said, "Something about the way I talk kind of draws people in and gets your ears listening, kind of like when you're a little bit in trouble with your parents, but not quite."

When it comes to editing her videos, she explained that she uses her ADHD as a "superpower" to aid her. "The second my attention starts to stray away from my video as I'm editing, I cut the clip because I can almost predict how long someone with ADHD or maybe who is neurodivergent can focus on one specific thing."

