If you've walked into a Trader Joe's recently, you probably took in the scent of a cinnamon broom, eyed the skull succulents, and thought to yourself, "Ah, fall is here." And if, like me, your fall countdown starts in August, you're probably pretty thrilled about all the new fall items popping up. So to celebrate my favorite season in the best way possible, I went ahead and grabbed all the new pumpkin products I could get my hands on, along with one returning item I just couldn't pass up tasting.