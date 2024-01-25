"Main character energy," "summery," "crisp" — yeah, this was definitely a favorite. The fizziness from the can really smacks you in the face, and despite having been in an open container that couldn't be resealed between testers, it didn't lose its fizz. Whereas McDonald's was "bouba," the canned Diet Coke was aptly described as "kiki." I took one sip and immediately said, "Whoa, zigzaggy." And if none of those adjectives means anything to you, think of it as the one you'd want to pour over ice with a little lime on a hot summer day.