They're stuffing Crunchwraps with WHAT...
Taco Bell is announcing their new menu like it's the new iPhone except this Cheez-It Crunchwrap is actually more innovative pic.twitter.com/wWF4FDn73X— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) February 10, 2024
TACO BELL CHICKEN NUGGETS I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES— lil beeb (@brynnjulson) February 10, 2024
i don’t want taco bell chicken nuggets BRING BACK THE SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO YOU COWARDS— alyssa🐝 (@shaunastai) February 11, 2024
@tacobell needs to stop playing and launch the cheesy street chalupas worldwide— Matt (@primal081) November 5, 2023
These cheesy street chalupas are wonderful. Please make these permanent. 🙏🏼 straight 🔥— Luke Roach (@Luke_Roach96) November 8, 2023
babe wake up baja blast gelato just dropped https://t.co/3lUaf6Jk4X— boycunt (yeehaw era) (@boycuntgenius) February 11, 2024
me after eating a gallon of that pic.twitter.com/wtcKvhQPsE— gwanz (@GranzCS) February 11, 2024
cheez-it crunchwrap? HOLD ON https://t.co/88lepc2uQY— slimbo ® (əˈ·mɑr·reē) (@TheAJones12) February 12, 2024
2024 is the year of the Taco Bell giant Cheez-It Crunchwrap— paul (@_paul25_) February 10, 2024
how do I become a taste tester for the taco bell test kitchen. listen I'll pay THEM https://t.co/qxIu2RgmLR— mr pussy 🔻 (@_mrpussy) February 11, 2024