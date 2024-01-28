This was so, so simple to make — truly anyone could do it. And the result is a delicious snack that's like a PB&J meets a chocolate-covered strawberry. I was actually skeptical about the peanut butter in this at first, but actually really enjoyed how it tasted with the strawberries. And, of course, you can't go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate. This gets a solid 8.5/10 from me, but there are a few things I'd do differently next time.

First off, I originally only froze this for 30 minutes because I'm impatient and was losing light (woo, January!). The chocolate was definitely frozen, but the peanut butter was far from it, which made it super messy to cut into. So do as I say and not as I do and freeze overnight for the best results.



Also, the flaky salt was maybe not necessary, especially if you use salted peanut butter. I love a sweet-salty combo but it kind of drew out moisture from the chocolate in the freezer, resulting in these little droplets of water on top.

Speaking of chocolate, I might also opt for a less dark chocolate next time, maybe a semi-sweet one that would work better with the peanut butter. But that's just my personal preference!