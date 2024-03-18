7.

"Being around others while you're obviously sick. It’s been normalized because we have a garbage safety net that doesn’t allow people to take care of themselves financially and not make others sick. Or allow them to be off work to care for sick children. Forty years ago, when unions were strong, there were lots of sick days in lots of jobs, and people were mostly able to stay home. There’s always been a segment of the working population that got screwed, but now more than ever, we need generous sick leave policies in place for EVERYONE."