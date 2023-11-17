4.

"The jokes/culture of drinking alcohol because parenting is hard and the kids are driving you crazy. The whole 'wine mom'/'gin mom' trend or calling beer 'happy daddy juice.' Little baby outfits that say, 'I'm the reason Mommy drinks,' or a picture of a beer glass and a baby bottle that says, 'Daddy's bottle, my bottle.' I have just seen so many. It glorifies alcohol as a stress reliever/mood booster and makes it seem really trivial and as if it's the norm. And for kids growing up with an alcoholic parent, it creates the idea in their mind that it's all their fault. I don't find it cute, funny, or trendy."