12. "Hardwired network connections."

—u/terraceten



"I still have my desktop on a LAN cable (because why the hell would I use Wi-Fi on something that never moves), and someone was giving me shit about it once, saying there's no reason to use physical cables anymore and they're obsolete. I don't have to worry about authentication, and no one from next door/outside can try to compromise my connection because it's physical. There's a lot of reasons to still use a cable."

—u/temalyen