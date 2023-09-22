Well, we're finally here folks. The sweltering hot days of summer have passed (for the most part) and fall is in full swing. And if there's one place that knows how to celebrate pumpkin season, it's Trader Joe's. People say the first official day of fall is September 21, I say it's when I get smacked with the scent of a cinnamon broom when entering my local TJ's.
With that being said, here are all the new seasonal fall products that have dropped at Trader Joe's recently so you can finally start gearing up for cozy season.
1.Apple Cinnamon Buns
2.Mini Pumpkin Ginger Scones
3.Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Quiche
4.Honeycrisp Apple Granola
5.Brigadeiros
6.Butternut Squash Italian Lasagna
7.Chicken, Cheese, and Green Chile Pupusas
8.Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes
9.Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee
10.Almond Chipotle Dip
11.Gluten Free Tagliatelle Pasta
12.Dominican Republic Jarabacoa Small Lot Coffee
13.Garlic and Asiago Cheese Dip
14.BBQ Seasoned Spatchcocked Chicken
15.Baked Sheep's Milk Ricotta Cheese
16.Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli
17.Maple Flavored Fudge
18.Green Goddess Salad
19.Lactose Free Cream Cheese
20.Mango Blueberry Chia Bowl
21.Mini Maple Flavored Marshmallows
22.Shrimp and Garlic Flatbread
23.Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoon
24.Two Robbers Pumpkin Nitro Hard Coffee
25.Double Fold Bourbon Vanilla Extract
26.No Boil Noodles
27.Onion Confit Swirls
28.Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes
29.Truffle Glaze
30.Red Boat Kho Sauce
31.Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon
32.Truffle Ranch Dressing
33.Vegetable Tray
If you've tried any of these new items, let us know your thoughts in the comments!