Trader Joe's Just Dropped A Ton Of New Fall Items — Here Are 33 Of Them You Should Stock Up On ASAP

If there’s one thing Trader Joe’s is going to do, it’s come out with seasonal ravioli flavors…

Well, we're finally here folks. The sweltering hot days of summer have passed (for the most part) and fall is in full swing. And if there's one place that knows how to celebrate pumpkin season, it's Trader Joe's. People say the first official day of fall is September 21, I say it's when I get smacked with the scent of a cinnamon broom when entering my local TJ's.

a product stand in trader joe&#x27;s featuring apple cinnamon buns and apple cider donuts
With that being said, here are all the new seasonal fall products that have dropped at Trader Joe's recently so you can finally start gearing up for cozy season.

a full trader joe&#x27;s cart
1. Apple Cinnamon Buns

a box of Trader Joe&#x27;s apple cinnamon buns
Cinnamon buns just got a serious fall upgrade. Cozy up with a cup of coffee, warm one of these bad boys up, and you might just find yourself turning into a morning person.

2. Mini Pumpkin Ginger Scones

a box of pumpkin ginger scones
If you're not big on baking, but don't want to miss out on all the fall treats, these ready-to-bake scones will be right up your alley.

3. Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Quiche

a box of the broccoli and cheddar quiche
You know those days when you just completely forget about lunch? Yeah, same. Well, that won't happen again with this super cheesy single-serve quiche at the ready in your freezer.

4. Honeycrisp Apple Granola

a bag of honeycrisp apple granola on a shelf
Honeycrisp apples and an array of fall spices make this the perfect yogurt pairing, ice cream topper, or even stand-alone snack.

5. Brigadeiros

a box of frozen brigadeiros
This fudgy Brazilian treat was the dessert of my childhood. I mean, can you really ever go wrong when you combine sweetened condensed milk and chocolate? I highly recommend getting a few boxes — you'll go through the first one within minutes.

6. Butternut Squash Italian Lasagna

a box of butternut squash lasagna
I know pumpkin gets all the hype this time of year, but we can't forget about its cousin, butternut squash. This lasagna packs some serious fall flavors all wrapped up in a creamy, smoky bechamel sauce perfect for those colder days.

7. Chicken, Cheese, and Green Chile Pupusas

a box of chicken, cheese, and green chile pupusas
There's a reason pupusas are declared the national dish of El Salvador. These cheesy stuffed corn tortillas will have you swooning, and they reheat in only 10 minutes out of the freezer.

8. Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes

a box of pumpkin sticky toffee cakes
This seasonal twist on sticky toffee pudding is everything you'll need when you're craving a little something sweet after dinner. 

9. Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee

a bag of chocolate hazelnut ground coffee
Make your fall mornings even cozier with this chocolate hazelnut-infused coffee. Even coffee purists won't be able to pass this one up.

10. Almond Chipotle Dip

a container of trader joe&#x27;s almond chipotle dip
Use this smoky vegan spread as a dip, burger topping, or maybe even straight out of the container with a spoon.

11. Gluten Free Tagliatelle Pasta

a package of gluten free tagliatelle pasta
The superior pasta shape is now in gluten-free form. With the pairing of corn and rice flour, you might not even be able to distinguish it from your standard bowl of pasta.

12. Dominican Republic Jarabacoa Small Lot Coffee

a bag of Dominican Republic Jarabacoa Small Lot Coffee
This "honey-processed" small lot coffee might just be your new go-to. The coffee beans are left with their outer layer intact, lending a subtle sweetness to every cup you make.

13. Garlic and Asiago Cheese Dip

A box of garlic and asiago cheese dip
Serve this cheesy, garlicky dip at your next gathering and watch the crowds swarm. Pair it with a toasted baguette or even the Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips if you're feeling extra festive.

14. BBQ Seasoned Spatchcocked Chicken

a package of bbq seasoned spatchcocked chicken
Weeknight dinners just got a whole lot easier. This ready-to-go whole chicken can be grilled up or tossed in the oven. Spatchcocking ensures that it cooks quickly and evenly no matter what method you choose.

15. Baked Sheep's Milk Ricotta Cheese

baked sheep&#x27;s milk ricotta cheese wrapped in plastic
It's time to upgrade those summer cheese boards with some fall flavors, and what better way than using this creamy baked ricotta packed with herbs de Provence. 

16. Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli

a package of gluten free pumpkin ravioli
If there's one thing TJ's is going to do, it's come out with seasonal ravioli flavors. The Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli is already a fan favorite and, now, you can enjoy all the pumpkin without the gluten.

17. Maple Flavored Fudge

boxes of maple fudge on a shelf
Only a few simple ingredients make this maple fudge so rich and buttery, you'll have trouble not devouring the whole box. Definitely run to grab this one before it disappears off the shelves.

18. Green Goddess Salad

a package of trader joe&#x27;s green goddess salad
Your desk lunch just got a lot less sad. This salad is enough to hold its own, but would also be delicious as a side.

19. Lactose Free Cream Cheese

a container of lactose free cream cheese
With lactase (not lactose), this cream cheese gives you all the tangy and rich flavors of your favorite spread without the stomach ache. Use it for dips, baked goods, and, of course, on a bagel.

20. Mango Blueberry Chia Bowl

a box of the mango blueberry chia bowl
If you're not quite ready to let go of summer, this effortless breakfast with its tropical flavor palate is just the thing you need. 

21. Mini Maple Flavored Marshmallows

a bag of mini maple flavored marshmallows
Trader Joe's marshmallows are always a must-grab for me since they're one of the few brands that are vegan (you won't be able to tell, I promise). This new fall flavor will be your go-to for all those mugs of hot chocolate you'll inevitably make this season.

22. Shrimp and Garlic Flatbread

a box of shrimp and garlic flatbread
Real ones will remember the Shrimp Toast from many moons ago. Even though my favorite party appetizer was discontinued, this flatbread might just take its place. Top with a little arugula to really round it out.

23. Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoon

a package of the single-serve hot cocoa spoon
Sure, you can whip up a homemade mug of hot chocolate. But why go through all the trouble when this hot cocoa spoon has you totally covered (marshmallows included)? Just stir it in a hot cup of milk of your choice and you're golden.

24. Two Robbers Pumpkin Nitro Hard Coffee

a box of pumpkin nitro hard coffee on a shelf
With tasting notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and brown sugar, this Two Robbers hard coffee is sure to elevate all of your fall outings (or innings). It's also low-caffeine to give you a subtle burst of energy without the crash.

25. Double Fold Bourbon Vanilla Extract

a bottle of double fold bourbon vanilla extract
You might be wondering what's so special about this new bourbon vanilla extract. Well, the "double fold" means that this extract packs TWICE the vanilla of your standard extract, making it perfect for all your fall baking.

26. No Boil Noodles

a package of no boil noodles
The ability to skip a step when cooking? I'm sold. Toss these noodles directly in your favorite sauce and you can have dinner on the table in minutes.

27. Onion Confit Swirls

a box of onion confit swirls
The sweet confit onions in this cracker pair wonderfully with the buttery puff pastry and Emmental cheese. Believe me when I tell you these were gone within seconds from my charcuterie board.

28. Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes

a box of Portuguese bacalhau tartelettes
Okay, before you get scared off by these, hear me out. As a self-declared bacalhau connoisseur, one of my favorite dishes is Portuguese bacalhau à brás, or cod mixed with egg, onions, and fried potatoes. These tarts bring all the flavors of that dish in a convenient appetizer form that will definitely surprise you.

29. Truffle Glaze

a bottle of truffle glaze
There's nothing you won't want to put this truffle glaze on top of, but I would recommend a TJ's flatbread or pizza to give it a little extra oomph.

30. Red Boat Kho Sauce

a bottle of red boat kho sauce
If you're unfamiliar with Red Boat Fish Sauce, now's the time to get acquainted with the gold standard in Vietnamese fish sauce. This simmer sauce uses classic Vietnamese aromatics and coconut sugar, making it the perfect addition to any protein or veggies.

31. Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon

a container of sesame miso salad with salmon
Not only is this a texturally interesting salad with the addition of cabbage and crispy onion pieces, but the sesame miso dressing brings it to another level with its sweet umami flavors.

32. Truffle Ranch Dressing

a bottle of truffle ranch dressing
Sick of boring old ranch on your wings or salads? Well, this truffle ranch is definitely one way to mix things up, no matter what you decide to put it on (even if it's pizza).

33. Vegetable Tray

a vegetable tray with several different veggies in their own compartments
If you're ever in a pinch for a party app, here's your answer. This veggie tray comes with all the accouterments you may need for the perfect dip vehicle.

If you've tried any of these new items, let us know your thoughts in the comments!