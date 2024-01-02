People Are Sharing The Foods They Cook Incorrectly On Purpose, And I'm Both Intrigued And Confused

14.

"I cook rice the way most people cook pasta: I boil it in a big pot of salted water and drain in a colander. I have been absolutely pilloried online for admitting this. One person actually called it 'sacrilege.' But my rice comes out perfect every time. Cooked to a turn, lovely discrete tender grains, no starchiness, and no gumminess. When I tried to cook rice the 'right' way, it seemed to always come out either crunchy in the center or like tapioca. Now I never worry about my rice."