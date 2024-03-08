Browse links
"And here I thought Ina was my ally, my friend, my MOTHER..."
ina what the fuck!? pic.twitter.com/uCIN4gRp6T— Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) March 7, 2024
And here I thought Ina was my ally, my friend, my MOTHER. Much rethinking to do. https://t.co/qpMqfUa4kB— Barney Schreiber, CPA (@luxurytrash_) March 8, 2024
The beauty of bagels is their extra-doughy middles*. Disrupt that and you may as well be eating bread.— Jamie Kenney (@LaComtesseJamie) March 7, 2024
*In this, bagels and I are soul sisters https://t.co/qGQXEREdDY
As someone who eats raw onions like a finger food - what the actual fuck https://t.co/ewHWpYeqX2— Peter Carellini (@PieschManworth) March 7, 2024
i think she's onto something bc now you have 4 times the amount of cream cheese with all the new bagel surface area https://t.co/PjhpxhTIgN— 🐛🎶SEA!!ᘛ⁐̤ᕐᐷ🌈✨ (@seaflavored) March 7, 2024
wait, let her cook https://t.co/0F9FBbtbS9— nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) March 8, 2024
Two layers of schmear. She is a visionary.— Cheryl Price (@cpsocialprmgmnt) March 7, 2024
If Ina does it, it is law. Cutting my bagel in thirds effective immediately. https://t.co/wYIXtC76sD— TJ (@teejfack) March 7, 2024
I just learned about scooped bagels for the first time today. what are we doing to our beautiful queens— mars (@sqidey) October 27, 2023
bring back St Louis Style Bagel discourse https://t.co/svyWWeaSnS pic.twitter.com/CsqeOLVw9g— Highway to The Cool Zone𓅅 (@skaboomizzy) March 7, 2024