    21 Vintage Recipes That I Can't Believe Anyone In Their Right Mind Ever Ate

    Well, if it isn't the backbone of every '50s home: Jell-O and mayonnaise.

    Claudia Santos
    by Claudia Santos

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sometimes old recipes are cool, other times it feels like there was a huge surplus of Jell-O and canned tuna in the '50s. Well, I dug around r/Old_Recipes and r/vintagerecipes to find the best of the best of these vintage eats. And by best, I mean worst. Here are some of the strangest concoctions I managed to dig up:

    1. Please don't invite me to dinner if you're serving Super Supper Salad Loaf.

    a recipe card for super supper salad loaf that is a square loaf of bologna with jell-o in the center
    u/mazumi / Via reddit.com

    2. Or this barbecue lemon Jell-O salad that isn't really living up to its name.

    gelatinized barbecue sauce on top of a few leaves of lettuce
    u/thriftstorecookbooks / Via reddit.com

    3. Nothing beats the classic combo of lime Jell-O and cheese. Also, could someone tell me what the definition of a salad was in the '60s?

    a vintage recipe card for lime cheese salad along with a photo of green gelatin with &quot;seafood salad&quot; in the center
    u/mazumi / Via reddit.com

    4. Or better yet, why everything was gelatinized, including this mac 'n' cheese.

    gelatinized mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese in the shape of a ring mold
    u/dwannawanga / Via reddit.com

    5. Or this lovely mosaic of hotdogs, eggs, and peas.

    an aspic with hotdogs, sliced boiled eggs, and peas arranged in a mosaic pattern
    u/sirkidd2003 / Via reddit.com

    6. Or this, um, thing?

    a recipe card for a tower of different layered gelatinized vegetables
    u/cbdhalkyard / Via reddit.com

    7. Do y'all ever wake up for Sunday morning brunch and crave a hearty plate of HAM AND BANANAS HOLLANDAISE??

    a vintage recipe card with an image of whole bananas wrapped in ham and covered in hollandaise
    u/Recipe_Redemption / Via reddit.com

    8. Followed by banana meatloaf for dinner, of course.

    a recipe card for banana meatloaf
    u/Recipe_Redemption / Via reddit.com

    9. And a banana dolphin to take the edge off.

    a recipe card for the smiling dolphin drink with a photo of a glass of tomato and orange juice and a banana shaped as a dolphin
    u/14thCenturyHood / Via reddit.com

    10. But do you know what was loved more than bananas? Canned tuna. So much gelatinized canned tuna.

    a recipe card showing gelatinized canned tuna in the shape of a fish
    u/MyloRolfe / Via reddit.com

    I would actually love to have this mold, TBH.

    11. And tuna in loaf form.

    a recipe card for tuna macaroni cheese loaf with an image of a loaf of mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese with canned tuna in the middle
    u/mazumi / Via reddit.com

    12. And slop form. Campbell's, love, I've contacted the authorities.

    a recipe card for tuna &#x27;n&#x27; waffles with an image of two square waffles covered in some sort of liquid, tuna, and olives
    u/mazumi / Via reddit.com

    13. The quotes here are terrifying me.

    a recipe card for fish tacos with the word tacos in quotes along with an image of toast topped with cabbage and other toppings
    u/Recipe_Redemption / Via reddit.com

    14. Oof, no wonder pirates all had scurvy.

    a recipe card for pirate&#x27;s pie with an image of a child with a pirate hat and a slice of &quot;pie&quot; with canned tuna in the center
    u/motherofplants666 / Via reddit.com

    15. Ha, you thought we were done with the "salads." Well let me introduce you to cottage cheese and tuna salad.

    a green gelatinized mixture in the shape of a ring with cottage cheese in the middle
    u/dwannawanga / Via reddit.com

    16. Or perhaps some spam 'n' cheese ribbon loaf for the lady?

    a recipe card for spam &#x27;n&#x27; cheese ribbon loaf along with an image of layers of cream cheese in between slices of spam
    u/motherofplants666 / Via reddit.com

    17. "Easy fixing!" maybe, "Good eating!" maybe not for this cream cheese, ground beef, and mushroom soup concoction.

    a recipe card for ground beef grand style with an image of a tin lined with biscuits and filled with a ground beef mixture in the center
    u/mazumi / Via reddit.com

    18. All was well with these Strawberry Salad Pops until I read "1/2 cup Miracle Whip Salad Dressing."

    a recipe card for strawberry salad pops with an image of a child licking a cone-shaped pink popsicle
    u/oilologist / Via reddit.com

    19. You're telling me the fussiest member of your family would happily eat cabbage grapefruit salad??

    a recipe card for cabbage grapefruit salad alongside an image of a green molded jell-o
    u/AxlCobainVedder / Via reddit.com

    20. These dogs have definitely seen better days.

    a recipe card for crown roast of frankfurters with an image of sliced hotdogs surrounding a cylinder of filling
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, a chicken mousse with the classic addition of "lemon or orange-pineapple gelatin."

    a recipe for chicken mousse with an image of a ring of mousse filled with potato salad
    u/ZeroGlacier / Via reddit.com

    Let us know which of these vintage recipes you would try in the comments! I call dibs on the tuna fish mold.