21 Vintage Recipes That I Can't Believe Anyone In Their Right Mind Ever Ate

Sometimes old recipes are cool, other times it feels like there was a huge surplus of Jell-O and canned tuna in the '50s. Well, I dug around r/Old_Recipes and r/vintagerecipes to find the best of the best of these vintage eats. And by best, I mean worst. Here are some of the strangest concoctions I managed to dig up:
1.Please don't invite me to dinner if you're serving Super Supper Salad Loaf.
2.Or this barbecue lemon Jell-O salad that isn't really living up to its name.
3.Nothing beats the classic combo of lime Jell-O and cheese. Also, could someone tell me what the definition of a salad was in the '60s?
4.Or better yet, why everything was gelatinized, including this mac 'n' cheese.
5.Or this lovely mosaic of hotdogs, eggs, and peas.
6.Or this, um, thing?
7.Do y'all ever wake up for Sunday morning brunch and crave a hearty plate of HAM AND BANANAS HOLLANDAISE??
8.Followed by banana meatloaf for dinner, of course.
9.And a banana dolphin to take the edge off.
10.But do you know what was loved more than bananas? Canned tuna. So much gelatinized canned tuna.
11.And tuna in loaf form.
12.And slop form. Campbell's, love, I've contacted the authorities.
13.The quotes here are terrifying me.
14.Oof, no wonder pirates all had scurvy.
15.Ha, you thought we were done with the "salads." Well let me introduce you to cottage cheese and tuna salad.
16.Or perhaps some spam 'n' cheese ribbon loaf for the lady?
17."Easy fixing!" maybe, "Good eating!" maybe not for this cream cheese, ground beef, and mushroom soup concoction.
18.All was well with these Strawberry Salad Pops until I read "1/2 cup Miracle Whip Salad Dressing."
19.You're telling me the fussiest member of your family would happily eat cabbage grapefruit salad??