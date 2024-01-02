24 Forbidden Foods That You Definitely Shouldn't Eat, But Honestly Look Like They'd Taste Pretty Darn Good

Do you ever see something in the ~wild~ that is 100% inedible and think to yourself, That kind of looks like it would taste good? Well, thanks to r/forbiddensnacks, you now know you're not alone. From bacon rocks to soda windshield cleaner, here are the seemingly delicious images that truly made me do a double take.
1.Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich
2.Forbidden Mochi Donut
3.Forbidden Sunny Side Up Eggs
4.Forbidden Baguette
5.Forbidden Brownies
6.Forbidden Peanut Butter
7.Forbidden Cheese Puffs
8.Forbidden Cereal
9.Forbidden Soda
10.Forbidden Steak
11.Forbidden Ramen
12.Forbidden Bacon
13.Forbidden Banana
14.Forbidden Pasta
15.Forbidden Gelato
16.Forbidden Barbecue Sauce
17.Forbidden Chocolate Chip Cookies
18.Forbidden Marshmallows
19.Forbidden Cheeseburger
20.Forbidden Milk
21.Forbidden Ravioli
22.Forbidden Gummy Candy
23.Forbidden Berry Yogurt
24.And finally, Forbidden Caramels
