    24 Forbidden Foods That You Definitely Shouldn't Eat, But Honestly Look Like They'd Taste Pretty Darn Good

    I genuinely had to do a triple take on #19.

    Claudia Santos
    Do you ever see something in the ~wild~ that is 100% inedible and think to yourself, That kind of looks like it would taste good? Well, thanks to r/forbiddensnacks, you now know you're not alone. From bacon rocks to soda windshield cleaner, here are the seemingly delicious images that truly made me do a double take.

    1. Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich

    a black and white piece of foam packaging
    Nothing to see here, just some delicious styrofoam packaging.

    2. Forbidden Mochi Donut

    a mochi donut shaped mineral embedded in another mineral
    According to the original post, this is a "Fluorite Tamarind."

    3. Forbidden Sunny Side Up Eggs

    concrete lane dividers that look like sunny side up eggs
    They're lane dividers, y'all.

    4. Forbidden Baguette

    a cat laying in a oval-shaped plant pot
    Classic orange cat behavior.

    5. Forbidden Brownies

    square seedlings in a container
    Dirt has never looked so fudgy.

    6. Forbidden Peanut Butter

    a tube of light brown shoe cream
    10/10 would throw this shoe cream on a PB&J.

    7. Forbidden Cheese Puffs

    a container of orange ear plugs labeled &quot;not cheese puffs&quot;
    I need to know the story behind this label.

    8. Forbidden Cereal

    ancient Assyrian tablets that look like shredded wheat cereal
    They're ancient Assyrian tablets, not shredded wheat.

    9. Forbidden Soda

    two liter bottles of blue windshield cleaner
    Decisions on packaging design were definitely...made.

    10. Forbidden Steak

    Inedible pieces that look like red meat
    There's some debate in the comments over what this "rare steak" actually is, but many seem to think it's slag (a byproduct from smelting metals).

    11. Forbidden Ramen

    calcium and lime build-up from a tunnel in the shape of ramen noodles
    This is likely calcium and lime buildup, and it's making me feel VERY uneasy.

    12. Forbidden Bacon

    someone pointing to a rock that looks like uncooked bacon
    Why do rocks look so tasty?!

    13. Forbidden Banana

    a yellow snake wrapped around a bowl of bananas
    It look me way too long to catch this one.

    14. Forbidden Pasta

    a container of rubber bands that looks like fettuccine pasta
    If I were served this, I'd struggle to tell the difference.

    15. Forbidden Gelato

    a pink bird in an ice cream cone
    Another acceptable answer: Cotton Candy Trix Yogurt.

    16. Forbidden Barbecue Sauce

    a container of leather care gel in what looks like a ketchup bottle
    Once again, we need to discuss the importance of package design.

    17. Forbidden Chocolate Chip Cookies

    cork coasters with light and dark brown spots
    Yes, they're cork coasters, and yes, I'd be the person to accidentally take a bite.

    18. Forbidden Marshmallows

    a field with plastic-wrapped hay
    These wild marshmallows are actually hay bales wrapped in plastic.

    19. Forbidden Cheeseburger

    a frog with a pattern on his back that resembles melted cheese
    This melty cheese is a FROG, you guys. 

    20. Forbidden Milk

    a bottle of elmer&#x27;s glue among gallons of milk
    Someone chose violence that day.

    21. Forbidden Ravioli

    someone holding a rock-like substance that resembles ravioli
    Pizza roll would also be acceptable, but some comments say this is a concretion.

    22. Forbidden Gummy Candy

    someone holding colorful decorations that look like gummies
    You can't tell me these little pieces of plastic aren't fun new Gushers.

    23. Forbidden Berry Yogurt

    purple lime plaster
    Unfortunately, I don't think anyone could successfully digest this lime plaster.

    24. And finally, Forbidden Caramels

    a bin of tan colored tacks
    These tacks are probably just as hard as Werther's Originals.

    Please let me know which one you're tempted to munch on in the comments.