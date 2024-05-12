8. "A fast-food meal costing $15–$20 per person."

—u/edgarpickle



"At this point, fast food isn't much cheaper than proper restaurants. Why would I go all the way to McDonald's to eat a sad, unsatisfying burger when I could spend about €4 more and get a much bigger and tastier burger in a local restaurant? If I just want cheap food, I'll go to a local takeaway. In my experience, they're cheaper than fast food chains for the amount of food you get."

—u/computerfan0