Food trends come and go, and while some are welcomed with open arms, others...not so much. Everyone eventually hits their breaking point once they've scrolled past the seventh feta pasta recipe they've seen that day. So when redditor u/MineralWaterMike asked the r/AskReddit community to share the food trend they wish would disappear, people were eager to share their hot takes. Here are a few they mentioned.
1. "Twenty-dollar soaking wet, average-ass burgers with no sides."
2. "'Comment 'recipe' and I'll send it straight to your DMs!' Could you just put the recipe in your Instagram caption, please?"
3. "Sandwiches that are too big/tall."
4. "Wagyu. Deep-fried wagyu steak, wagyu burger, describing something as 'the wagyu of turkey,' wagyu at Arby's, etc."
5. "Deconstructing. Don't get me wrong; I love fine dining. I just think it is lazy and unimaginative 99% of the time."
6. "The TikTok and Instagram people that just throw random things into a foil pan with an obscene amount of cheese and call it cooking. Stop that."
7. "Food trucks costing the same as a brick-and-mortar restaurant and asking for tips while you have to sit on some hard-ass curb to eat your food."
8. "A fast-food meal costing $15–$20 per person."
"At this point, fast food isn't much cheaper than proper restaurants. Why would I go all the way to McDonald's to eat a sad, unsatisfying burger when I could spend about €4 more and get a much bigger and tastier burger in a local restaurant? If I just want cheap food, I'll go to a local takeaway. In my experience, they're cheaper than fast food chains for the amount of food you get."
9. "I'm ready to see the charcoal-infused food trend disappear. It looks cool but tastes off."
10. "Street food, but in a high-end setting and for three to four times the price."
"I want my $3 tacos back."
11. "Overly elaborate milkshakes."
12. "Dipping expensive seafood in cheese. Why?"
"Agreed! Lobster is lost in mac 'n' cheese."
13. "Coffee shouldn't be loaded with sugar and syrups. While we're at it, we should just cap the cost of a coffee at $5."
14. "Combining things and calling it a 'bowl.' No, you're eating a salad with maybe chicken or salmon — not a fancy super-food bowl with high protein."
15. "Very expensive cuts of meat that used to be dirt cheap. Wings, flank steak, brisket, pork shoulder, etc."
16. "Videos of people smashing and ripping apart baked goods. Yeah, it's nice to see what the inside looks like, but not if you're smooshing it like an overgrown toddler. Slice it open like a civilized adult."
17. "Hot honey. Like, it's good, but not on everything."
18. "Menu 'hacks' by people who don't understand the meaning of the term. Like, all you did was add ranch to your bacon Western cheeseburger, Tiffany."
"'Secret menu items' annoy me as well. It's not a secret menu item; you just bought like three different things, put it together, and called it a secret menu item."