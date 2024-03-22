12. "Finns value their personal space. This includes both physical space but also verbal. If you're waiting for a bus, for example, stand a few meters apart from other people at the bus stop when possible. Do not sit next to anyone on the bus or sit if there are still empty seats. I can easily tell who is foreign when I'm in line in a grocery store because they tend to stand so uncomfortably close to me."

"We also appreciate being left alone when out and about (but are happy to give you directions or help in any other way if needed). There's no need to initiate small talk if you're alone in an elevator with a Finn because, to us, awkward silences aren't generally awkward at all.

In general, we value silence and converse in more hushed tones compared to people outside of Finland/northern Europe, especially out in public spaces."



—u/ninaeatworld, Finland