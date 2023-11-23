Just 23 Photos Of People Who Seriously Messed Up In The Kitchen And Proved That You're Definitely Not The Worst Cook

Well friends, the holidays are (somehow) upon us and that means one thing: There's bound to be a kitchen disaster. But even if you're a little insecure about your cooking abilities this year, I promise there are people out there who are much, much worse than you. Here's proof:
1.This person's friend who mistook a brining bag for an oven bag.
2.This person's coworker who "doesn't trust microwaves," so they decided to use the toaster oven to reheat their soup.
3.This person who might as well get a new oven after this spaghetti squash disaster.
4.Yeah, this person is also gonna need a new oven after finding out the hard way that plastic and high heat don't mix.
5.That's...not a...nevermind.
6.This person who probably could've used a bigger bowl for their dough rise.
It happens to the best of us, TBH (aka me).
7.This person who will never trust their mother to cook again after she served them rice that's old enough to vote.
8.This person's boyfriend who confused Himalayan pink salt for rice and now has me questioning if they've ever seen a grain of rice before.
9.This person who fell asleep while their pizza was in the oven and now has a forbidden Oreo on their hands.
10.This person who wanted to go all out by making a homemade stock...and then immediately draining it.
11.This person whose cooking was a little too fast and a little too furious.
12.This person who has a whole civilization growing in their rice cooker after forgetting to clean it.
13.This person who managed to offend the entire nation of Italy.
14.This person's "torturrised souls."
15.This person whose boiled porterhouse is somehow both overcooked and raw.
16.This person's kid who wanted to make french toast but ended up with an omelette.
17.This person whose mug cake proves that not every dessert is fool-proof.
18.This person who was unaware that churros were not a baked good and ended up with...cookies?
19.Probably still not as bad as this person who forgot the very key ingredient of flour in their cookies.
20.This person who probably won't be having waffles for breakfast.
21.This person's sweet potato casserole that can now legally be classified as magma.
22.This person who decided to toss a naked potato on an oven rack and hope for the best.
23.And lastly, this person who meant to grab soy sauce and will now be eating vanilla rice for dinner.
Let us know which one these you found the most absurd in the comments!