    Just 23 Photos Of People Who Seriously Messed Up In The Kitchen And Proved That You're Definitely Not The Worst Cook

    Say it with me folks: Do not put plastic in the oven.

    Claudia Santos
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Well friends, the holidays are (somehow) upon us and that means one thing: There's bound to be a kitchen disaster. But even if you're a little insecure about your cooking abilities this year, I promise there are people out there who are much, much worse than you. Here's proof:

    1. This person's friend who mistook a brining bag for an oven bag.

    a roasted turkey coated in a thin plastic film that&#x27;s been melted
    u/jesseburns / Via reddit.com

    2. This person's coworker who "doesn't trust microwaves," so they decided to use the toaster oven to reheat their soup.

    remnants of soup on a foil-lined baking tray with a burnt ring around it
    u/bumjiggy / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who might as well get a new oven after this spaghetti squash disaster.

    the inside of an oven with strands of spaghetti squash hanging from the racks
    u/digiwurx / Via reddit.com

    4. Yeah, this person is also gonna need a new oven after finding out the hard way that plastic and high heat don't mix.

    a loaf of bread on top of a melted plastic cutting board in the oven
    u/TacoLake / Via reddit.com

    5. That's...not a...nevermind.

    a side by side of a plastic bowl of food intact and then it melted in the oven with the caption &quot;i thought it was microwaveable....&quot;
    u/aksabuwk / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who probably could've used a bigger bowl for their dough rise.

    dough spilling from the sides of a bowl in the fridge
    u/thefirstdetective / Via reddit.com

    It happens to the best of us, TBH (aka me).

    overflowing dough in a plastic bowl
    Claudia Santos

    This focaccia still came out delicious despite the mess it made in my fridge.

    7. This person who will never trust their mother to cook again after she served them rice that's old enough to vote.

    someone holding a bag showing an expiration date of may 2003
    u/mathewkhan / Via reddit.com

    8. This person's boyfriend who confused Himalayan pink salt for rice and now has me questioning if they've ever seen a grain of rice before.

    someone holding up a container of himalayan pink salt with a rice cooker full of salt in the background
    u/bumbeel / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who fell asleep while their pizza was in the oven and now has a forbidden Oreo on their hands.

    a pizza that is completely black from being charred in the oven
    u/toby-carvery- / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who wanted to go all out by making a homemade stock...and then immediately draining it.

    cooked chicken and vegetables in in a strainer that&#x27;s sitting in the sink
    u/moby323 / Via reddit.com

    11. This person whose cooking was a little too fast and a little too furious.

    a pan with unknown, burnt contents split in half on a stove
    u/eo326 / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who has a whole civilization growing in their rice cooker after forgetting to clean it.

    an opened rice cooker with a thick layer of mold
    u/chimericmacandcheese / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who managed to offend the entire nation of Italy.

    uncooked strands of spaghetti on fire in a pot
    u/xTHEMONx / Via reddit.com

    14. This person's "torturrised souls."

    a stack of baked buns with faces and cheese oozing out
    u/samir391 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person whose boiled porterhouse is somehow both overcooked and raw.

    a porterhouse that&#x27;s been cut into to reveal it is completely raw inside
    u/Easy-Alternative-684 / Via reddit.com

    16. This person's kid who wanted to make french toast but ended up with an omelette.

    two pieces of bread in a pan surrounded by a flat, cooked egg mixture
    u/thor421 / Via reddit.com

    17. This person whose mug cake proves that not every dessert is fool-proof.

    a mug cake that has overflowed and is now spilling over onto the mug
    u/Shadowblade6709 / Via reddit.com

    Mug cakes never turn out right IMO.

    18. This person who was unaware that churros were not a baked good and ended up with...cookies?

    misshapen pieces of chocolate chip dough on a baking tray
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    19. Probably still not as bad as this person who forgot the very key ingredient of flour in their cookies.

    melted cookies in an oven
    u/why_meme7 / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who probably won't be having waffles for breakfast.

    waffle batter that is completely stuck to a waffle iron
    u/HomewardPrefect65 / Via reddit.com

    21. This person's sweet potato casserole that can now legally be classified as magma.

    a dish covered in foil that&#x27;s been burnt
    u/hellolillyyy / Via reddit.com

    22. This person who decided to toss a naked potato on an oven rack and hope for the best.

    a potato that has exploded in an oven
    u/youdontwannaknow1234 / Via reddit.com

    23. And lastly, this person who meant to grab soy sauce and will now be eating vanilla rice for dinner.

    someone holding a bottle of vanilla extract next to a pot of rice
    u/sbibby66 / Via reddit.com

    Let us know which one these you found the most absurd in the comments!