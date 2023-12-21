17 Creepy And Chilling Mysteries From People's Lives That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

2. "My mother, brother, and I had just moved to a new place. It was an old World War II house that had been extensively renovated (except the intensely dreadful basement). About a week or two after settling in, we started to notice things like the TV turning on and off or the radio flipping on and blaring static. One day I was in the shower. No one else was home. I closed and locked the door, as always, and had a shower. I felt a bit of a breeze and turned to look out the shower door — the bathroom door was wide open."

"I gasped, stepped out, shut and locked the door, AND jiggled the handle to be sure it was tightly locked, not able to ‘blow open’ by itself. I step in the shower again and again feel the draft. I looked over my shoulder, and the bathroom door was wide open again, and right in front of me was a figure in the shower steam, an actual human figure almost mimicking what I had been doing: washing my hair.

I stood stunned, slammed the shower door shut, wrenched open the window to the city outside, and tried to calm myself by looking at all the cars, people, and normality outside. Still say that house was haunted."



—Ella, 40, Canada