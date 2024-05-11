2. "In 1998, when I was 18, my parents went out of town for a few days and left my younger sister and me home alone. One night, while my sister was at work, I went out on the front porch to smoke in the dark so my neighbors wouldn't see me and tell my parents. While on the porch, I heard what I thought was whispering coming from the oleander bushes that lined the neighbor's property near our porch. They were very dense bushes, approximately eight feet tall, 30 feet long, and no more than 15 feet away from where I was standing. Thinking I was just being paranoid because I was home alone and smoking in the dark, I brushed it off as the neighbor talking on the phone."

"Just as I brushed it off, the whispering continued, and an eerie feeling came over me like someone was watching me. Freaked out, I ran over to my neighbor's house on the opposite side, praying they were home since I was really scared.

Their kitchen window was open, so I yelled into it, asking for help. The neighbor's husband came out, and I told him what just happened. He walked to his truck a few feet away and grabbed a flashlight.

As we walked towards the bushes, a 40–50-year-old guy in a black trench coat, whom neither of us had ever seen before, ran out from behind the bushes and proceeded to walk down our street. This man was not a neighbor (we knew everyone on our street).

My neighbor kept shining the flashlight on him as he walked to the end of the street and turned the corner. It was creepy AF. My neighbor told me to go inside, lock all the doors, and keep the cordless phone near to call the police in case I heard or saw him again. This guy gave me serial killer vibes big time.

If it wasn't for my neighbor, I'm not sure what would have happened to me. I still think about this from time to time, and I am so thankful my neighbor was there to help me."



—Anonymous, 44, California