In case you're unaware, a bûche de Noël, or a Yule log, is a traditional cake served around Christmas all throughout Europe and the UK (and somewhat in the US). It first gets baked as a thin sheet cake and is then rolled and decorated to resemble a log. But, as is the case with so many classic desserts, people have been getting a little bit more creative over the years with their designs. One of those people is renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet