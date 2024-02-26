2.

"If you’re a plus size woman (at least in the US), you’re weirdly as likely to have very tiny pockets/no pockets as you are to have enormous pockets that stretch in towards the front zipper instead of down towards the knee. I HATE the giant pockets. Imagine putting your wallet, phone, chapstick, whatever into your pocket over by your right hip and then looking down to realize it's moving around and is stealthily creeping towards your fly. It is both bothersome AND embarrassing. I neither want nor need a tiny chapstick penis, oh maker of plus-sized pants!"