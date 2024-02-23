16.

"Our house is 62 years old and was built on cinder block pilings. There's less than 2 feet of clearance in the crawl space, which is not completely closed in, meaning you can just crawl under our house if you so desire from three sides, as only the front side has brick that goes all the way to the ground. While checking out some of the pipes under the house after we bought it, my husband found a giant, empty tub of coleslaw. I'm talking, like, a mini coleslaw vat. I will forever wonder if someone just decided one day to devour said coleslaw vat in the privacy of the crawl space and, if so, who this person was, 'cause I'd kinda like to know them."