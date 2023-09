If you're anything like me, fall is your absolute favorite season for cooking. I know for a lot of us it's still sweltering in September, but that doesn't mean we can't indulge in every pumpkin and apple product we can get our hands on. And, of course, we still have a bit of late-summer produce to cling onto (grab those tomatoes while you still can). So, from breakfast to happy hour drinks, here's everything to cook this month if you're ready to transition to fall.