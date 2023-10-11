7.

"Kusadasi, Türkiye. Obviously, it’s expensive for Americans to fly there, but it’s worth it in my opinion, especially compared to the more touristy cities Americans typically fly to. I recently went on a Mediterranean cruise, which included Kusadasi as a port. Fewer people got off the stop for this port than the Greek and Italian ports, but I honestly appreciated that. It’s also criminally underrated: The people are nice, the culture is amazing, everything tastes great, and the scenery is perfect. I only got to visit the city for a couple hours, but I’d definitely go back and stay for a longer period of time if I ever had the chance. A part of me even wants to gate-keep."