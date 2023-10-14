If you're anything like me, you probably spend HOURS watching furniture flip-and-restoration videos. Do I have the slightest clue how to reupholster a chair or sand down a wooden dresser? Not at all. But do I love a satisfying before-and-after? You bet.
So you can imagine my delight during a Reddit scroll when I came across r/ReversePinterest and r/furniturerestoration and saw just how talented people who restore furniture truly are. Here are some of the projects that blew my mind.
1.This dresser that was found for £5 and restored to all its glory.
2.This mid-century modern coffee table that seemed to be the victim of a DIY fail but was thankfully rescued.
3.This side table that was stripped of a patchy chalk paint job.
4.This Heywood-Wakefield desk that was given a refresh that was definitely a labor of love.
5.This Facebook Marketplace bar cabinet that was brought back to its original wood finish (and given some adorable bee handles).
6.This light and colorful restoration of a vintage '60s chair.
7.This nightstand that probably took HOURS of tedious paint stripping but was clearly worth it.
8.This colorful dresser that was given a more modern, fresh feel (hairpin legs and all).
9.This thrifted cabinet that was hiding a gorgeous art deco wood pattern underneath the white paint.
10.This FREE Craigslist find that was in pretty rough shape before being restored to look brand spankin' new.
11.This $7 thrifted table that was given a lovely two-tone finish.
12.This funky chair that was found on the side of the road and given a timeless upgrade.
13.Yet another Heywood-Wakefield piece that had been painted over five (?!?!) times before being saved.
14.This armchair that's a testament to the power of reupholstering.
15.This abstract-painted coffee table that was hiding a unique wood pattern underneath.
16.This scratched-up $20 yard sale find that was given a little mid-century modern TLC.
17.This beauty that was updated to really highlight all of its intricate carvings.
18.These vintage Cesca chairs that looked hopeless but turned into something I'd sell my soul for.
19.And another set of Cesca chairs that are just *chef's kiss*.
20.This old bench that will now look perfect in any garden or patio.
21.This cart that looked as if it was destined for the trash but is now a super-versatile piece.
22.This beat-up early-1900s armchair that is so perfectly restored, I could shed a tear.
23.This cedar chest that originally had white paint over a gorgeous wood grain.
24.This teak chair that was satisfyingly re-caned to give it a whole new life.
25.And lastly, this dresser that I'm sure Anthropologie is taking notes on.
