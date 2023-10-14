  • House Becomes Home badge

25 Satisfying Before-And-After Pictures Of Furniture Restorations That Will Scratch Your Brain

I would sell my soul for the chairs in #18.

Claudia Santos
by Claudia Santos

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're anything like me, you probably spend HOURS watching furniture flip-and-restoration videos. Do I have the slightest clue how to reupholster a chair or sand down a wooden dresser? Not at all. But do I love a satisfying before-and-after? You bet.

So you can imagine my delight during a Reddit scroll when I came across r/ReversePinterest and r/furniturerestoration and saw just how talented people who restore furniture truly are. Here are some of the projects that blew my mind.

1. This dresser that was found for £5 and restored to all its glory.

A before image of a beat-up white dresser
u/After-Kaleidoscope35 / Via reddit.com
The restored white dresser after with the paint stripped
u/After-Kaleidoscope35 / Via reddit.com

2. This mid-century modern coffee table that seemed to be the victim of a DIY fail but was thankfully rescued.

A before image of a coffee table with stain smeared all over it
u/Shikida6789 / Via reddit.com
An after image of the table restored
u/Shikida6789 / Via reddit.com

3. This side table that was stripped of a patchy chalk paint job.

A before image of a wooden side table covered in white chalk paint
u/itsyagirlbonita / Via reddit.com
The side table after the paint is stripped
u/itsyagirlbonita / Via reddit.com

"I HATE chalk paint! But I feel like this was a noble task."

u/itsyagirlbonita

4. This Heywood-Wakefield desk that was given a refresh that was definitely a labor of love.

A before image of a desk with dark refinishing sanded down to reveal light wood
u/harrylime3 / Via reddit.com
A solo shot of the desk with a light finish set up in an office
u/harrylime3 / Via reddit.com

"I bought this desk about 15 years ago for $200 but never got around to working on it until this summer. I've worked on a lot of Heywood-Wakefield pieces before but never one that had been refinished so dark. After a lot of sanding, I think I finally got it back to its original champagne."

u/harrylime3

5. This Facebook Marketplace bar cabinet that was brought back to its original wood finish (and given some adorable bee handles).

A before image a bar cabinet with blue paint
u/Opposite-Estimate-63 / Via reddit.com
The bar cabinet after with a dark wood finish and bee knobs
u/Opposite-Estimate-63 / Via reddit.com

6. This light and colorful restoration of a vintage '60s chair.

A before image of a broken vintage chair with a dark wood frame and brown cushion
u/Zwiado / Via reddit.com
The chair after with a light wood frame and blue velvet cushion
u/Zwiado / Via reddit.com

7. This nightstand that probably took HOURS of tedious paint stripping but was clearly worth it.

A before image of a mid-century modern night stand covered in white and blue paint
u/Sensitive_Ad3375 / Via reddit.com
The nightstand after with the paint stripped off
u/Sensitive_Ad3375 / Via reddit.com

8. This colorful dresser that was given a more modern, fresh feel (hairpin legs and all).

A before image of a colorful dresser with a broken drawer
u/MattOnADinosaur / Via reddit.com
The dresser after with light and dark wood finishes
u/MattOnADinosaur / Via reddit.com

9. This thrifted cabinet that was hiding a gorgeous art deco wood pattern underneath the white paint.

A before image of a large cabinet covered in white paint
u/snxwfall / Via reddit.com
The cabinet after with the original wood pattern and brass handles
u/snxwfall / Via reddit.com

10. This FREE Craigslist find that was in pretty rough shape before being restored to look brand spankin' new.

A before image of a dresser covered in dark blue paint
u/L0-Ki / Via reddit.com
The dresser after with a dark wood finish and brass handles
u/L0-Ki / Via reddit.com

"Previous owner had this through three of his kids, thus three thick coats of paint (white, pink, and blue). Pain in the ass but ended up really nice. Now for one more kiddo's life!"

u/L0-Ki

11. This $7 thrifted table that was given a lovely two-tone finish.

A before image of a table painted blue
u/No-Illustrator-8412 / Via reddit.com
The table after with a light and dark wood stain
u/No-Illustrator-8412 / Via reddit.com

"I paid $7 for it and spent eight-plus hours stripping and sanding. It was chalk painted, which unfortunately doesn't strip nicely with a heat gun like latex, so I had to use a chemical stripper, then sand through all the stain that was originally on the piece. Pretty sure it's a Kroehler piece in the style of Adrian Pearsall."

u/No-Illustrator-8412

12. This funky chair that was found on the side of the road and given a timeless upgrade.

A before image of a chair painted green and yellow with a torn green leather cushion
u/mollyjostree / Via reddit.com
The chair after with a light wood stain and patterned fabric cushion
u/mollyjostree / Via reddit.com

13. Yet another Heywood-Wakefield piece that had been painted over five (?!?!) times before being saved.

A before image of a cabinet covered in dark paint
u/gourmet_croutons / Via reddit.com
The cabinet after with the paint stripped and a light wood stain on it
u/gourmet_croutons / Via reddit.com

14. This armchair that's a testament to the power of reupholstering.

A before image of a yellow armchair with frayed and stained fabric
u/Skyewanderers / Via reddit.com
An after image of a yellow armchair with thick cushions
u/Skyewanderers / Via reddit.com

15. This abstract-painted coffee table that was hiding a unique wood pattern underneath.

A before image of a long coffee table with Mondrian-type colorful abstract squares
u/Suitable_Ad_2250 / Via reddit.com
The coffee table after with a two-tone wood stain
u/Suitable_Ad_2250 / Via reddit.com

16. This scratched-up $20 yard sale find that was given a little mid-century modern TLC.

A before image of a scratched four-drawer dresser
u/kombilyfe / Via reddit.com
The dresser after it&#x27;s restored with its natural wood grain
u/kombilyfe / Via reddit.com

17. This beauty that was updated to really highlight all of its intricate carvings.

A before image a an ornate chest of drawers painted gray
u/solarpunks / Via reddit.com
The chest of drawers after with natural wood, gold accents, and teal paint
u/solarpunks / Via reddit.com

18. These vintage Cesca chairs that looked hopeless but turned into something I'd sell my soul for.

A before image of two vintage Cesca chairs that have ripped foam padding
u/beerballchampion / Via reddit.com
A single chair after with new lime green upholstery
u/beerballchampion / Via reddit.com

19. And another set of Cesca chairs that are just *chef's kiss*.

A before image of two Cesca chairs with scratched wood and red leather upholstery
u/greensucker / Via reddit.com
The chairs after with a dark wood stain and green upholstery
u/greensucker / Via reddit.com

20. This old bench that will now look perfect in any garden or patio.

A before image of a bench with broken slats and a red wood stain
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com
The bench after with new slats and a walnut wood stain
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

21. This cart that looked as if it was destined for the trash but is now a super-versatile piece.

A before image of a small three-tray cart painted teal
u/pyrogny / Via reddit.com
The cart after with chrome finishes on the handles and dark green enamel trays
u/pyrogny / Via reddit.com

"When I started this project, there was rust everywhere and it was covered by at least three layers of pretty ugly paint. The worst part of the project was stripping the paint off of the trays. I am in no rush to work with metal again."

u/pyrogny

22. This beat-up early-1900s armchair that is so perfectly restored, I could shed a tear.

A before image of an armchair with badly peeling and frayed leather
u/elieden / Via reddit.com
The armchair after being completely restored to match the original condition
u/elieden / Via reddit.com

23. This cedar chest that originally had white paint over a gorgeous wood grain.

A before image of a white cedar chest with some chips
u/teaphillips / Via reddit.com
The chest after with the paint stripped, revealing a chevron pattern wood grain, and new handles
u/teaphillips / Via reddit.com

"My friend's dad had painted it white. Why, I’ll never know..."

u/teaphillips

24. This teak chair that was satisfyingly re-caned to give it a whole new life.

A before image of a teak chair with broken caning
u/Alresford / Via reddit.com
The teak chair after with brand-new caning
u/Alresford / Via reddit.com

25. And lastly, this dresser that I'm sure Anthropologie is taking notes on.

A before image of a three-drawer pine dresser
u/teaphillips / Via reddit.com
The dresser after with a gray-blue accent and gold drawer handles
u/teaphillips / Via reddit.com

Which one of these flips was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!