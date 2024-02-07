Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    20 Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged 1-Star Recipe Reviews That People Had The Audacity To Write

    "I don't like peaches, so I substituted carrots."

    Claudia Santos
    by Claudia Santos

    BuzzFeed Staff

    During yet another Reddit doom scroll, I came across r/ididnthaveeggs, a subreddit dedicated to some of the most absurd recipe reviews that exist in the wild. And since I love internet drama just as much as I love food, that doom scroll lasted hours. So sit back, laugh, and cry with me as you read through these.

    1. This person who took skimming the recipe to a whole new level.

    Someone giving a peanut butter cookie recipe a bad review because it omitted chocolate chips because they thought it was a chocolate chip recipe
    u/Kcjaybk / Via reddit.com

    2. This absolute roller-coaster ride of love, loss, and self-awareness.

    A chaotic review from someone who tried to make caramel and melted a plastic spoon into the caramel in the recipe in the process
    u/ButchTheDoggo / Via reddit.com

    The review reads: "I don't blame the recipe for what happened. I should have stopped after dropping the eggs or after spilling half a bag of sugar. But yet, things got really bad when making the caramel. I was using a cheap spoon made of cheap plastic. I didn't realize it was melting because the caramel would stick to the spoon and distort the spoon. The melted plastic sort of mixed with the caramel before cementing to the pot. I owe my housemate a new pot. My tip: Use a heat-resistant spoon. <3" 

    3. This person who decided that all things orange should taste the same.

    A review from someone saying they don&#x27;t like peaches so they substituted carrots, but it wasn&#x27;t very good — &quot;it needs more sweetness&quot;
    u/reckonedstormlight / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who had to face the harsh reality that "a banana isn't an egg, you know?"

    A review of an egg custard tart recipe from someone who is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, so they replaced eggs with banana and are surprised it didn&#x27;t come out well because it wouldn&#x27;t &quot;set&quot;
    u/peachysana / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who mixed up their foods that start with "c."

    Someone giving a 1-star review of a Mexican crema/sour cream recipe because they mistakenly thought it was a creamed corn recipe
    u/jillianjo / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who just really needs everyone to know they live in Spain.

    A review for homemade churros in which the reviewer admits/brags they don&#x27;t have to make it because they can just get theirs from a kiosk where they live in Spain, where &quot;a lovely man makes fresh churros every morning&quot;
    u/iron-wang / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who decided that a waffle recipe was the right forum to discuss why they'd never eat a waffle.

    A wordy review of a waffle recipe where someone says they would never make the recipe since they are gluten-free and on a weight loss journey
    u/AnemoneGoldman / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who is convinced they followed the recipe exactly.

    A 1-star review of a brownie recipe where the reviewer repeatedly mentions that they followed the recipe &quot;exactly&quot; except they replaced oil with applesauce and are complaining that the &quot;consistency is neither brownie like nor cake like&quot;
    u/putthakookidown / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who owes Bob an apology.

    A 1-star review where someone replaced orange juice with orange soda and proceeded to say it was &quot;way too sweet for Bob&quot;
    u/honeyheyhey / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who was shocked by the vinegar smell in their home after reducing 2 cups of *checks notes* apple cider vinegar.

    A negative review from someone who accidentally used apple cider vinegar rather than apple cider in a recipe
    u/vikingminds / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who was doomed the minute they ditched the "brochie."

    A 2-star review for a French toast recipe where the reviewer says that they used tortillas instead of brioche or other bread, aquafaba from a can of garbanzo beans instead of eggs, and cumin instead of nutmeg
    u/Person899887 / Via reddit.com

    12. This person whose son (19) couldn't possibly be the problem.

    Someone gave a recipe 1 star and called it &quot;dangerous&quot; because their son was heating the oil in a pan with a lid and it caused a fire and melted the hood on the stove
    u/evilmonkey853 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who made the classic mix-up of swapping 1 teaspoon of chili paste for 2½ cups.

    A negative review for a dish claiming it was too spicy from someone who used 2½ cups of chili paste
    u/CaliSunSuccs / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who may have used the exact proportions but used the most inexact ingredients.

    A 1-star review for cookies that melted in the oven into one huge rectangular cookie, where the reviewer admits to using rice flour and an egg replacer
    u/Neat-Cold-7235 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who decided everyone's palate should match theirs.

    A 1-star review from someone that reads, &quot;Not everyone likes bacon or ranch! Those are my two most hated flavors&quot;
    u/Alqpzm1029 / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who may be confused about your standard brownie ingredients.

    A recipe reviewer asking where and when to add the black beans in a brownie recipe
    u/ash13570 / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who thought all creams were interchangeable.

    A 2-star recipe review for a pie where the review mentions they used sour cream instead of heavy cream and complained about the flavor
    u/Reasonable_Ideal_356 / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who had to learn the hard way.

    A 1-star review from someone stating that their frosting didn&#x27;t thicken, with a reply from someone stating that it is a pudding recipe, not frosting
    u/pcktazn / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who is appalled that the recipe writer didn't take into consideration their specific location's weather forecast.

    Someone angrily asking what it means when recipe calls for &quot;1 cup flour,&quot; writing in all caps &quot;Do I really need to go to the store and purchase cake flour in a major storm?&quot;
    u/premarital-hex / Via reddit.com

    20. And lastly, this classic.

    Someone rating a recipe 3 stars and writing &quot;i haven&#x27;t made it yet&quot;
    u/Jamgood / Via reddit.com

    Let me know which of these reviews you found the most shocking in the comments below.