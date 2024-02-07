During yet another Reddit doom scroll, I came across r/ididnthaveeggs, a subreddit dedicated to some of the most absurd recipe reviews that exist in the wild. And since I love internet drama just as much as I love food, that doom scroll lasted hours. So sit back, laugh, and cry with me as you read through these.
1.This person who took skimming the recipe to a whole new level.
2.This absolute roller-coaster ride of love, loss, and self-awareness.
3.This person who decided that all things orange should taste the same.
4.This person who had to face the harsh reality that "a banana isn't an egg, you know?"
5.This person who mixed up their foods that start with "c."
6.This person who just really needs everyone to know they live in Spain.
7.This person who decided that a waffle recipe was the right forum to discuss why they'd never eat a waffle.
8.This person who is convinced they followed the recipe exactly.
9.This person who owes Bob an apology.
10.This person who was shocked by the vinegar smell in their home after reducing 2 cups of *checks notes* apple cider vinegar.
11.This person who was doomed the minute they ditched the "brochie."
12.This person whose son (19) couldn't possibly be the problem.
13.This person who made the classic mix-up of swapping 1 teaspoon of chili paste for 2½ cups.
14.This person who may have used the exact proportions but used the most inexact ingredients.
15.This person who decided everyone's palate should match theirs.
16.This person who may be confused about your standard brownie ingredients.
17.This person who thought all creams were interchangeable.
18.This person who had to learn the hard way.
19.This person who is appalled that the recipe writer didn't take into consideration their specific location's weather forecast.
20.And lastly, this classic.
Let me know which of these reviews you found the most shocking in the comments below.