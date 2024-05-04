20 Things Worth Splurging On During Wayfair's Way Day Sale

April showers bring May flowers and Wayfair deals for hours! That's right, Wayfair's annual Way Day Sale is here with their biggest savings of the year, which means it's the perfect time to treat yourself to some new furniture, appliances, bedding, and more.
Here are just a few of our favorite ~splurge-worthy~ sale finds (and yes, you deserve them):
1. A sleek stainless steel pull-down kitchen faucet to give your sink a fancy-shmancy upgrade, both in terms of looks and functionality.
2. A velvet bed featuring an upholstered button-tufted headboard, because you deserve to sleep like an absolute king or queen, which is exactly how you'll feel resting on this beaut.
3. A pair of adjustable height swivel bar stools with a chic cutout design and luxurious velvet upholstery. It's the kind of seating that will make your kitchen feel like a hip restaurant bar instead of, well, just a regular 'ole apartment kitchen.
4. An outdoor firepit, because it's great for chill backyard campfire hangs, but also comes with two handy dandy grates that can be used for cooking over the fire, too!
5. Or, a propane fire pit if you want all the cozy fun of a backyard fire without the hassle of dealing with starting a wood fire, stoking it, and then eventually putting it out — and don't worry, the fuel tank is hidden.
6. A darling Montessori floor bed for when your little one's ready to leave the crib and start sleeping like a big kid. Well, almost like a big kid, but not quite a bed-off-the-floor big kid...yet.
7. A 10-piece nonstick cookware set if you're ready for high-quality pots and pans that heat fast, cook evenly and clean easily. Um, yes please!
8. An 8-inch cooling gel mattress to help you get the best sleep of your life. Why, you ask? Well, it isolates movement so you won't wake up when your bedmate's tossing and turning *and* the breathable memory foam keeps you from overheating at night.
9. A gorgeous mid-century entertainment center that's not only stylish but also practical, with lots of storage space for blankets, books, gaming consoles, and more. Plus, of course, it can display your TV and/or decor.
10. A Blackstone portable outdoor griddle so you can take full advantage of ~BBQ SZN~ by searing up sizzling steaks, roasted veggie kebabs, and more. With two gas burners and a powerful 34,000 BTU output, this little beast works great for small and large cookouts alike!
11. An outdoor furniture set featuring enough seating for at least five people, maybe even more. So go ahead, gather the gang for patio drinks and gossip...or maybe just your furbabies. You do you.
12. Or, a two-person patio dining set for cute outdoor seating that won't take up nearly as much space. It's just perfect for small balconies or backyards and is really all you need to enjoy morning coffee or post-work snacks in the sunshine by yourself or with a friend.
13. A stunning velvet tufted sofa that just might fool everyone into thinking your living room is actually the seating parlor at Buckingham Palace. Reviewers say it's also extremely durable, so yes, even if you have kids, you can still have nice furniture.
14. A hands-free stainless steel trash can because why touch the gross garbage bin if you don't have to? With this, you can just step down and use your foot to pop it open instead.
15. A rustic wooden ceiling fan since it's got a unique industrial-chic aesthetic, a powerful three-speed reversible motor, and two bright LED bulbs (which come included, BTW).
16. A GE 7-speed stand mixer that many reviewers say works just as well as the iconic KitchenAid, only for a mere fraction of the price... and now it's on sale for even less! So if you've been wanting to splurge but can't justify a super extravagant purchase, this one's for you.
17. A scratch-resistant wooden lift-top coffee table for furniture that's as functional as it is fashionable. You can use this for storage, to display knickknacks, to serve up food and drinks, or even to work from the couch.
18. A Zwilling 8-person mirrored flatware set because dining with high-quality utensils makes even the most basic of meals feel gourmet. Even eating Kraft mac 'n' cheese with these beauts will feel kinda bougie.
19. A linen blend accent chair to add some coastal beach vibes to your space. Even though you'll be inside, hopefully this chair will help you embrace that relaxed oceanside energy.
20. An in-wall recessed electric fireplace featuring 12 multi-color modes for both flame and LED backlighting color, so you can constantly change up the ambiance with a new look and feel.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.