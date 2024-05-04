BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things Worth Splurging On During Wayfair's Way Day Sale

    When you can save up to 80%, it's easy to justify.

    by Cierra Cowan

    April showers bring May flowers and Wayfair deals for hours! That's right, Wayfair's annual Way Day Sale is here with their biggest savings of the year, which means it's the perfect time to treat yourself to some new furniture, appliances, bedding, and more.

    But you'll want to act fast because the sale ends on May 6. That's only 72 hours to shop these deals.

    Here are just a few of our favorite ~splurge-worthy~ sale finds (and yes, you deserve them):

    1. A sleek stainless steel pull-down kitchen faucet to give your sink a fancy-shmancy upgrade, both in terms of looks and functionality.

    Person rinsing cutting board under kitchen faucet, next to bowl of fruit on counter
    Promising review: "This faucet is stunning in my kitchen. I love it. It has 360-turn access as well as a few different spray options. Having the handle on the side allows for complete space in your sink. The look is great. It is not the same old typical faucet. Perfect and I recommend it. It works extremely well with zero leaks." —Sherry

    Price: $169.99 (originally $349.95, available in five finishes)

    2. A velvet bed featuring an upholstered button-tufted headboard, because you deserve to sleep like an absolute king or queen, which is exactly how you'll feel resting on this beaut.

    A modern bedroom with an upholstered bed, two nightstands, artwork, and decorative lighting for a sleek look
    Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Was easy to assemble. The velvet is so soft and pretty!! Definitely recommend this!" —Alexa Nicole

    Price: $159.99+ (originally $699.99, available in sizes full–king and four colors)

    3. A pair of adjustable height swivel bar stools with a chic cutout design and luxurious velvet upholstery. It's the kind of seating that will make your kitchen feel like a hip restaurant bar instead of, well, just a regular 'ole apartment kitchen.

    Two modern green velvet bar stools with gold bases in a kitchen
    Promising review: "Love love love my stools, they bring elegance to my kitchen, and they’re comfortable to sit in and sturdy. They were easy to put together; I was done in 15 mins tops." —Sherita

    Price: $99.99 (originally $203.99, available in six colors)

    4. An outdoor firepit, because it's great for chill backyard campfire hangs, but also comes with two handy dandy grates that can be used for cooking over the fire, too!

    The open-design fire pit with a grill top cooking food and second grill grate resting in background
    Promising review: "We have enjoyed using this beautiful firepit. The two platforms to cook food on are also an added plus. We look forward to times around it for many more seasons to come." —Anonymous Verified Buyer

    Price: $124.99 (originally $226.99)

    5. Or, a propane fire pit if you want all the cozy fun of a backyard fire without the hassle of dealing with starting a wood fire, stoking it, and then eventually putting it out — and don't worry, the fuel tank is hidden.

    Wood-finish square fire pit with flames, surrounded by green Adirondack chairs on a patio
    Promising review: "Awesome quality and product. We've cooked s'mores and hot dogs on this and it's been great. Big size and feels high quality, unlike others I've used." —Joel

    Price: $169.99 (originally $509.99)

    6. A darling Montessori floor bed for when your little one's ready to leave the crib and start sleeping like a big kid. Well, almost like a big kid, but not quite a bed-off-the-floor big kid...yet.

    Child&#x27;s bedroom featuring a house-shaped bed frame with cozy bedding and a fluffy area rug
    Promising review: "I purchased this bed set for my 3-year-old daughter, and she is obsessed! So happy I got this for my baby girl and I love that it’s low to the ground, so I don’t have to be worried about her falling off and hurting herself. I just did the transformation from crib to toddler bed and she loves going in her room and laying on her bed now! I really like the material it’s made with as well, and I don’t have to worry about it cracking or getting damaged because of the strong material it’s made with! Since this is a house bed, I have so many ideas and inspirations on how to decorate it! Happy parents." —Anonymous

    Price: $129.99 (originally $427, available in sizes twin or full and four colors)

    7. A 10-piece nonstick cookware set if you're ready for high-quality pots and pans that heat fast, cook evenly and clean easily. Um, yes please!

    Top-down view of two stovetop pans, one with chicken in sauce, another with sautéed broccoli, next to chopped herbs and seasonings
    The set comes with one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans/skillets, and one sauté pan with four lids. 

    Promising review: "Amazing! Food cooked evenly and no sticking at all! Even used one pan in the oven...excellent!" —Angelic

    Price: $129.99 (originally $335)

    8. An 8-inch cooling gel mattress to help you get the best sleep of your life. Why, you ask? Well, it isolates movement so you won't wake up when your bedmate's tossing and turning *and* the breathable memory foam keeps you from overheating at night.

    Person testing the firmness of the gel mattress
    Promising review: "I’m a side sleeper and purchased a firm Wayfair sleep mattress a year ago. Almost a year later, and it really wasn’t working for me. I returned it and got a full refund. I decided to go with an 8-inch Wayfair sleep plush mattress instead. It’s been almost two weeks, and I can’t begin to tell you how amazing this mattress is. I wake up pain-free and feeling rested and rejuvenated, and I’ve noticed I’m falling asleep faster without much tossing or turning. I would definitely give this mattress 5 stars. I only wish that I bought a 10-inch instead of 8. That’s my only regret honestly." —Sal

    Price: $99.99+ (originally $169.99+, available in sizes twin–king)

    9. A gorgeous mid-century entertainment center that's not only stylish but also practical, with lots of storage space for blankets, books, gaming consoles, and more. Plus, of course, it can display your TV and/or decor.

    The wooden entertainment center with brass details, styled with a lamp, a bowl of fruit, a vase, and a book
    Promising review: "Love this console!! I’m so happy with it. Looks great. Was a lot to put together but not at all difficult. It holds quite a bit." —Michelle

    Price: $164.52 (originally $259.99)

    10. A Blackstone portable outdoor griddle so you can take full advantage of ~BBQ SZN~ by searing up sizzling steaks, roasted veggie kebabs, and more. With two gas burners and a powerful 34,000 BTU output, this little beast works great for small and large cookouts alike!

    It comes with a front shelf and cover, BTW.

    Promising review: "We’re in love with our Blackstone! Such a good size for our family of four, plus guests. We seasoned the top and got to cooking. So glad we replaced our gas grill with this griddle. It is shorter than a gas grill but the perfect height for cooking. The Wayfair special has a rack and cover — excellent value." —Stephanie

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    11. An outdoor furniture set featuring enough seating for at least five people, maybe even more. So go ahead, gather the gang for patio drinks and gossip...or maybe just your furbabies. You do you.

    Outdoor furniture set with a fire pit table, two armchairs, a sofa, and decorative orange cushions
    The set comes with a sofa, two ottomans, 12 machine-washable, weatherproof cushions, and an optional firepit.

    Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous set!!! Took hubby about two hours to put together. But worth it!!! Perfect addition to our backyard porch." —Debby

    Price: $690.99 (originally $859.99, available in five cushion colors and with or without a fireplace)

    12. Or, a two-person patio dining set for cute outdoor seating that won't take up nearly as much space. It's just perfect for small balconies or backyards and is really all you need to enjoy morning coffee or post-work snacks in the sunshine by yourself or with a friend.

    Patio furniture set with a white table and two chairs, placed against a neutral wall with hanging planters
    Promising review: "Cutest white patio furniture ever. Weather- and stain-resistant. Adorable, very well-made, and easy to assemble. Rectangle table, white shape planks table top with two adorable chairs with cushions. Can’t go wrong with this set. Rate 5-stars." —Connie

    Price: $184.99 (originally $223.99, available in three colors)

    13. A stunning velvet tufted sofa that just might fool everyone into thinking your living room is actually the seating parlor at Buckingham Palace. Reviewers say it's also extremely durable, so yes, even if you have kids, you can still have nice furniture.

    Promising review: "Absolutely adore this sofa! The color is fantastic and the material is soft but also easy to clean. I have three boys under 10, and this couch holds up to all their rough-housing. We’ve had it for about six months now, and it’s still in the same condition as it was when we got it. Super easy to put together, took me about 20 minutes alone. Simply put, just buy it lol." —Sam

    Price: $322.99 (originally $405.99, available in six colors)

    14. A hands-free stainless steel trash can because why touch the gross garbage bin if you don't have to? With this, you can just step down and use your foot to pop it open instead.

    Stainless steel trash can with a foot pedal, placed next to a kitchen island
    Promising review: "Is it wrong to love a trash can? Because I love this trash can! It looks beautiful enough that I don't mind it being visible from my dining area. And it operates perfectly, with soft open and close. The plastic inner can makes it really functional, and the bag doesn't show on the outside." —Barbara

    Price: $89.99 (originally $129.99, available in three finishes)

    15. A rustic wooden ceiling fan since it's got a unique industrial-chic aesthetic, a powerful three-speed reversible motor, and two bright LED bulbs (which come included, BTW).

    The ceiling fan with lights mounted in a room with a brick wall and large windows
    Promising review: "Perfect fan for our bedroom! Unique style and love the wood color!" —Megan

    Price: $89.99 (originally $129.99)

    16. A GE 7-speed stand mixer that many reviewers say works just as well as the iconic KitchenAid, only for a mere fraction of the price... and now it's on sale for even less! So if you've been wanting to splurge but can't justify a super extravagant purchase, this one's for you.

    Stand mixer on a kitchen counter with a plate of waffles topped with cream beside it
    Promising reviews: "I love this mixer! Works just as great as a KitchenAid at half the price! Highly recommend!" —Barbara

    "Daughter-in-law loves this mixer. Great price and works as well as KitchenAid." —Ed

    Price: $99.99 (originally $299, also available in blue for full price)

    17. A scratch-resistant wooden lift-top coffee table for furniture that's as functional as it is fashionable. You can use this for storage, to display knickknacks, to serve up food and drinks, or even to work from the couch.

    Promising review: "So easy to assemble my dog did it! Okay, maybe not, but I did find assembly to be fairly simple. It was a nice touch to have a screwdriver included with all of the parts. We have been using the table nonstop since we got it. Love the lift-top!!! The table definitely looks more expensive than what it was too. Overall, really happy with this purchase!" —Anonymous Verified Buyer

    Price: $99.99+ (originally $166.99, available in three sizes and five colors)

    18. A Zwilling 8-person mirrored flatware set because dining with high-quality utensils makes even the most basic of meals feel gourmet. Even eating Kraft mac 'n' cheese with these beauts will feel kinda bougie.

    The set comes with eight sets of dinner forks, salad forks, teaspoons, tablespoons, and dinner knives, plus a soup spoon, serving spoon, sugar spoon, serving fork, slotted serving spoon, and spreader.

    Promising review: "So beautiful and elegant! Perfectly shiny and as far as the weight, it's very well balanced, they feel very nice in your hands. Bought these and the Villeroy New Wave to compare but love these much much more!" —Kyong Suk

    Price: $84.99 (originally $200, available in two finishes)

    19. A linen blend accent chair to add some coastal beach vibes to your space. Even though you'll be inside, hopefully this chair will help you embrace that relaxed oceanside energy.

    Modern armchair with wooden frame and cushioned seating, placed in a cozy living room setting
    Promising review: "I’ve had my eyes on these for some time. I absolutely love them. They seem pretty sturdy. They do sit pretty low but make such a statement." —daniella

    Price: $123.99 (originally $142.99)

    20. An in-wall recessed electric fireplace featuring 12 multi-color modes for both flame and LED backlighting color, so you can constantly change up the ambiance with a new look and feel.

    the fireplace
    Promising review: "Love this fireplace! You can change the crystal color, flame color, flame size, flame speed. Beautiful! Heat on or off too!" —Erica

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $507, available in six sizes/configurations)

    How you'll feel after splurging but also saving money during the Way Day Sale:

    Score huge savings on home appliances, furniture, and more, but only through May 6.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.