    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Transitional Dresses To Wear When It Feels Like It's Not Quite Winter But Not Quite Spring

    You might not be able to count on the weather, but you can count on these dresses.

    by
    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Becca Glasser-Baker
    by Becca Glasser-Baker

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A ruffle-sleeved and tiered dress if you're ready to look simply adorable all throughout the day. Who said you can't dress cute to go to Target? Nobody, that's who.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how this dress feels when on! It is so comfortable I didn't find myself wanting to change into pants as soon as I got home!"—happyhiker

    Get it from Amazon for $33.59+ (available in sizes S–XL and 34 patterns).

    2. A tunic-style sweater dress for those days when you just don't have the energy to put together a fancy outfit. Slip on this cute, comfy piece, and voilà — you're set. It's an equally appropriate Target and errands-running option as well.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get compliments every time I wear this. This is chic and comfortable, and looks good with sneakers, flats, or boots. A winner!" —Mona Bea

    Get it from Amazon for $20.29++ (available in sizes XXS–5X and five colors).

    3. An oversized turtleneck mini dress you can pair with leggings or tights and high-knee boots for that comfy-chic aesthetic you can only truly rock during the time between seasons.

    A reviewer wearing an orange dress with tan coat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this in two colors: dark green and brown. It runs a bit large, but that's the way I like it. And pockets, have I mentioned that yet?! The weight of this means I can wear it into mid-spring comfortably and use the POCKETS to keep warm on chilly days. Love it!" —Matt's Twin

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 34 colors/patterns). 

    4. A V-neck dress with a tie-waist to keep both your arms and legs covered while still serving up serious fashion. Pro tip: wear this before it gets too warm for this much fabric.

    A reviewer waiting a pink dress with black polka dots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is amazing; vibrant colors, and lightweight feel with lining. I have received so many compliments when I wear this. Perfect for summer vacation!" —Ashley C

    Get it from Amazon $32.39+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 patterns). 

    5. A trendy racerback midi dress that's somewhere between casual athleisure and haute couture, which makes it perfect for wearing to brunch and then running errands afterward.

    Woman walking in a sleeveless striped dress with a high slit and a beige cardigan
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "Very comfortable athleisure-style dress, but you could dress up with for brunch with the girls." —Law101

    Get it from Anthropologie for $98 (available in sizes XXS–XL and petite sizes). 

    6. A darling faux wrap dress since it's really hard to go wrong with something this cute, comfy, and fun — especially when it has pockets.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this dress to wear to the office, and I was completely surprised when I tried it on how well it actually fit. It hangs well, the length is perfect, and since the dress is a lightweight knit, it's perfect for the transition time between winter and spring. It was a great find, I have to say, and the comfort level is amazing. Oh, it also has pockets, but you don't even really know they are there. Really happy with this purchase!" —Susan Hogan

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 16–24 and 13 colors/patterns).

    7. A super soft French terry sweatshirt dress for days when you're feeling hoodie energy but still want to be stylish. This just might be the ultimate chic x cozy crossover.

    Woman in a casual black dress with pockets, paired with sneakers, poses for a shopping feature
    Universal Standard

    Promising review: "Looks cute and is super cozy. I want to wear it every day. I bought three colors — happy with all of them." —Heather S.

    Get it from Universal Standard for $124 (available in sizes 4XS–4XL and five colors). 

    8. A tiered denim babydoll dress that, unlike the weather, you can count on. Thanks to its many layering possibilities, you can wear this baby pretty much any day of the year, no matter what the weather app says!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very pleased with the quality of the fabric! This dress looks like it came from a boutique! Ordered the denim-colored one and I’m very pleased with it!! It’s definitely a dress I can wear all year round by layering cardigans over it when it’s chilly out." —Karl

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 27 colors).

    9. A mock neck ruffle dress that's giving off major springtime energy. Between the flirty cut and the fun, flowery patterns, this darling screams, "Hellooo spring!"

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this dress. Fits like a glove and very comfortable. I've never gotten more compliments on a dress as I did with this one." —Kelsey

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and 23 colors).

    10. A plissé belted shirt dress that will have you looking chic for any occasion. Business lunch, casual cocktail hour, picnic in the park, outdoor concerts — you name it, this dress works.

    a reviewer in a pleated teal dress with a tie waist, standing and smiling outdoors, with shopping bags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this dress; it's a rare dress you can dress up or down and also wear winter or spring, summer or fall. It's not see-through, not super short, and also not awkwardly to your knees. I know I will get a lot of wear out of this dress." —Emma

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 28 colors/patterns). 

    11. A cross-back maxi dress so when you take off your jacket by lunchtime (as is often the case this time of year), you'll have a fun little fashion surprise for your coworkers. Oh, and since this dress is made from organic cotton, it's also unbelievably soft.

    Pact

    Promising review: "This dress has a great fit, and the fabric is really comfortable. Pockets are always a bonus, and I love the print. Will buy again when new prints are available." —Ivy S.

    Get it from Pact for $48 (originally $68, available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors and patterns)

    12. A flutter-sleeve dress with a smocked bodice for a look that's sweet and charming. Ideal for book club, brunch with the gals, and most importantly, for one-upping your frenemy at the next PTA fundraiser.

    A reviewer in a purple dress with black shoes and black hat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress. It fits great and is very comfortable. The material is nice, and I think it will wash well. And the best thing is it will not have to be ironed!!! I would purchase it again and highly recommend it!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors). 

    13. A long-sleeved dress adorned with a giant bow right in the center because you are a gift to the world and deserve to be presented as such. Plus, according to reviewers, it's super soft and breathable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this and many other dresses to wear for my birthday party. This dress fit perfectly and was so fun and cute! I wore it and felt like a million bucks! I hand washed it before the party and laid it out to dry. After the party, I washed it in my washing machine on delicate and it washed up so nicely. I still hung it to dry. Didn’t fall apart and I’ll definitely wear it again. I may even get it in a different color because it fit so well!" —Ryan D Sligar

    Get it from Amazon for $27.44+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors).

    14. A balloon-sleeve shirt dress that's so cute and comfy you'll likely wear it at least once a week this season. It's got over 8,000 (?!?!) 5-star reviews and — *drum roll please* — even has pockets!

    A reviewer wearing a black and white striped dress with brown shoes and belt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have ordered a few dresses but couldn’t find any that I thought were an attractive fit. This one is snug at the top and waist but loosely comfortable in the hips. I was tired of dresses that just hung like a sack. This is not one of them! It is extremely comfortable but also shows off your curves. I bought the white with black stripes and love the simplicity of it." —Cecilia W.

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 patterns). 

    15. A simple dress with a flutter sleeve for anyone who loves to move about freely in soft, stylish clothing (which is all of us, right?). Ditch those tight, uncomfortable pants and wear this lil' number instead.

    A reviewer wearing a black floral dress with pink and white on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have such a hard time finding dresses I like for my body but this dress is great. I could probably go down a size but it still looks and feels great. It's so comfortable and light. I loved it as soon as I put it on. I love this color too. A good dress for all seasons. I can't wait to throw this on with some leggings and boots." —AmznAdct

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 11 colors).  

    16. An off-the-shoulder ruffle dress with a smocked bodice if you're going for a dreamy farm girl look. Be sure to grab a cardigan or jean jacket for the morning so your shoulders don't get too chilly!

    A reviewer wearing a green dress with brown boots and hat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress to wear to a few concerts in the heat and it’s perfect! Billowy sleeves, great length. The fabric is thin but not too thin — it’s cute and cool!!" —Casey T. Delaney

    Get it from Amazon for $41.88 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors). 

    17. A stunning floral halter dress that will have you radiating pure joy as you receive compliment after compliment. FYI, the top can be worn in multiple configurations and it's pretty open-backed, so be sure to grab that jean jacket for when the sun goes down (which, thankfully, is now happening after 7 p.m.).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never received so many compliments on a single piece of clothing. I got the grey-green floral pattern, something I do not usually go for, and fell in love at first try on. The waist is a bit snug to get into, but once it’s on, it hugs me perfectly. It’s composed of a thin, single layer of material but is not see-through. I did opt to wear nippies. Oh! And it has pockets! Will be wearing this on repeat all summer. 🌞" —Janna Mouchtakova

    Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors and patterns).

    18. A satin dress with a tie waist for nights out, early spring weddings, and other fancier events happening this time of year. Of course, it could also work for more casual outings, depending on how you style it. We love versatility!

    a reviewer wearing the bright blue dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is amazing!! I wore it for a wedding and got SO MANY amazing compliments. It fit perfectly, I was able to pull the ties in the front as loose or as tight as I wanted so it gave me a more accentuated look. The fabric was silk and so comfortable. Length was perfect too, which I was originally nervous about being that I’m kinda short. Definitely a must buy dress!!!" —Nina G.

    Get it from Amazon for $50.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and two styles and 31 colors). 

    19. A conservative A-line dress because springtime is a popular time for conferences, academic interviews, and yearly performance reviews, and you'll need an appropriate dress for such events. Well, look no further!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "Great, classic and professional dress but with a little flair. I felt very 'put together' in the dress." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 19 colors).

    20. A cute and comfy maxi dress that's basically the top dog of versatile dresses. You'll love this simple and sophisticated staple piece and definitely get a ton of use out of it well into spring and beyond.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress. I had strangers stopping me on my vacation and telling me how nice this dress looked. I loved the pockets, it got bunched up in my suitcase but came out looking perfect. I've got to order some more of these in other styles. I've never had a dress that was long like this. Thank you." —UtahDiyWedding

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and dozens of colors).

    21. An unbelievably adorable ruffly mini dress with all the right things going on: a deep plunging V-neckline, tie waist, layered flared hem, and fabulously flowing fabric. I'm OBSESSED. 😍

    Reviewer standing in grass in red dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have this dress in the wine color and that pretty green. I'm ordained and perform at wedding ceremonies. This dress makes me feel BEAUTIFUL. It’s very flowy. Does not feel cheap, and it’s not see-through. I always clip the cleavage part. Also, it’s SHORT on the sides. I pull it down as much as I can, but I ALWAYSSSSS wear shorts underneath it. As a plus-sized woman, it can be tricky to find pretty dresses. There’s NO stretch and a zipper in the back. If you are not careful, it can come apart if you are bustier or top-heavy. Despite this, it’s very comfortable and always gets complimented all night when I’ve worn them (only worn them once each)." —EsterC

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors/styles).

    22. A smocked-bodice midi dress with ruffles along its square neckline since wearing this dress is by far the easiest way to communicate to everyone that you are indeed a royal and are busy doing royalty things, like frolicking in a field and being adorable.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a soft dress and good quality for the price point. The fit was perfect. Obviously a lot of stretch, but it didn’t look like a bunch of fabric! Love it! Great transition dress." —Bri

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XL and five colors).

    23. A long-sleeve babydoll knit dress that'll look just darling paired with knee-high boots, a peacoat, and some leggings or fleece-lined tights if it's still quite chilly out.

    Reviewer standing outside in the teal dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Everyone should buy this to have in their closet. It is a staple that you can wear to a funeral, a school event, church. You can wear it with leggings underneath or without. Good stretch of the material, not too thin, comfortable." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors).

    24. A soft lounge dress by Skims, which is by far the dress of your dreams and is 100% worth the hype. It hugs you like a soft second skin, meaning it feels like luxurious loungewear while looking straight 🔥 — a winning combo any time of year, TBH.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "So comfortable and elegant — the texture is so soft and feels like a second skin!" —Cindysayde

    Get it from Nordstrom for $90 (available in sizes XXS–4X and five colors).

    25. A gorgeously romantic floral print midi dress because as if the puff sleeves weren't already cute enough, they also threw in a ruched and ruffly tie-front bust. I'd better see you at the next farmers market in this. 😉

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The quality of this dress was amazing, I was pleasantly surprised. The fit is adorable and extremely comfortable. It’s light but double-layered on the skirt, so it’s not transparent at all. It’s flowy and will make you feel like a southern bell." —Trinity B.

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors).

    26. A pleated midi dress for when you're not feeling super matchy-matchy and want something different on top and bottom...but still want the ease of wearing a dress. Or, you can opt for this dress in a solid color and embrace the vintage look.

    The dress in short-sleeve, with blue top and blue-and-white striped bottom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was searching for a warmer dress to wear to a fall wedding, and this was perfect. The material is a little thicker compared to other dresses I tried on here and is stitched together well. I received many compliments about how it looks and will be able to wear this to work, too! Happy with my purchase!" —Samantha Haslip

    Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available XS–3XL, short and long sleeves, and 36 colors and patterns).

    27. A super-soft ruffle-sleeve cotton dress that's so fine and elegant it's practically begging you to wear it to your next brunch — and in case you need to hear it: Permission Granted.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely loved this dress. Bought this one and two others off Amazon for family pics and this one was the winner. I was so glad I wore it because the pics came out perfect. If you have a large chest it might be an issue but I’m 36A so I had no issues. This could easily be dressed up and would make a great Easter, wedding guest, or summer party dress." —Lindsey

    Get it from Amazon for $47.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 colors).

    28. An elegant pleated dress with flounce sleeves and a tie-waist because its crisp and polished look means you can wear it to all those fancy upcoming spring weddings but also to the office for an important presentation — and you'll look INCREDIBLE every time you do.

    The dress in green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! I wore it to a wedding and got several compliments. It is super comfortable, soft, and fun to wear. I wore it straight out of the package, and it didn’t get wrinkled throughout the night. I was worried about the fit, but it was great. I will be buying another color." —Dana Shaun

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and seven colors).

    29. A lightweight and very flowy tie-back mini dress since you'll look like an actual mermaid on land strutting the beach in this little number. It's still too cold to suntan, but a sunny little walk on the sand? Well, it's just perfect weather for that!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very cute and flowy dress. I love the yellow print, it's perfect for spring. You do need a strapless or low cut bra due to the square neck.
    I would recommend sizing down." —Alicia

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors and prints).

    30. A vintage-inspired crochet maxi dress if you want a unique piece for your wardrobe (umm, me!). Whether you wear it with or without a shirt underneath, get ready to receive a lot of compliments.

    Woman in a tiered blue dress and white sneakers smiles in front of a door
    Sotela

    Get it from Sotela for $40 (originally $49, available in custom made-to-order sizes).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.