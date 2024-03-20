30 Transitional Dresses To Wear When It Feels Like It's Not Quite Winter But Not Quite Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A ruffle-sleeved and tiered dress if you're ready to look simply adorable all throughout the day. Who said you can't dress cute to go to Target? Nobody, that's who.
2. A tunic-style sweater dress for those days when you just don't have the energy to put together a fancy outfit. Slip on this cute, comfy piece, and voilà — you're set. It's an equally appropriate Target and errands-running option as well.
3. An oversized turtleneck mini dress you can pair with leggings or tights and high-knee boots for that comfy-chic aesthetic you can only truly rock during the time between seasons.
4. A V-neck dress with a tie-waist to keep both your arms and legs covered while still serving up serious fashion. Pro tip: wear this before it gets too warm for this much fabric.
5. A trendy racerback midi dress that's somewhere between casual athleisure and haute couture, which makes it perfect for wearing to brunch and then running errands afterward.
6. A darling faux wrap dress since it's really hard to go wrong with something this cute, comfy, and fun — especially when it has pockets.
7. A super soft French terry sweatshirt dress for days when you're feeling hoodie energy but still want to be stylish. This just might be the ultimate chic x cozy crossover.
8. A tiered denim babydoll dress that, unlike the weather, you can count on. Thanks to its many layering possibilities, you can wear this baby pretty much any day of the year, no matter what the weather app says!
9. A mock neck ruffle dress that's giving off major springtime energy. Between the flirty cut and the fun, flowery patterns, this darling screams, "Hellooo spring!"
10. A plissé belted shirt dress that will have you looking chic for any occasion. Business lunch, casual cocktail hour, picnic in the park, outdoor concerts — you name it, this dress works.
11. A cross-back maxi dress so when you take off your jacket by lunchtime (as is often the case this time of year), you'll have a fun little fashion surprise for your coworkers. Oh, and since this dress is made from organic cotton, it's also unbelievably soft.
12. A flutter-sleeve dress with a smocked bodice for a look that's sweet and charming. Ideal for book club, brunch with the gals, and most importantly, for one-upping your frenemy at the next PTA fundraiser.
13. A long-sleeved dress adorned with a giant bow right in the center because you are a gift to the world and deserve to be presented as such. Plus, according to reviewers, it's super soft and breathable.
14. A balloon-sleeve shirt dress that's so cute and comfy you'll likely wear it at least once a week this season. It's got over 8,000 (?!?!) 5-star reviews and — *drum roll please* — even has pockets!
15. A simple dress with a flutter sleeve for anyone who loves to move about freely in soft, stylish clothing (which is all of us, right?). Ditch those tight, uncomfortable pants and wear this lil' number instead.
16. An off-the-shoulder ruffle dress with a smocked bodice if you're going for a dreamy farm girl look. Be sure to grab a cardigan or jean jacket for the morning so your shoulders don't get too chilly!
17. A stunning floral halter dress that will have you radiating pure joy as you receive compliment after compliment. FYI, the top can be worn in multiple configurations and it's pretty open-backed, so be sure to grab that jean jacket for when the sun goes down (which, thankfully, is now happening after 7 p.m.).
18. A satin dress with a tie waist for nights out, early spring weddings, and other fancier events happening this time of year. Of course, it could also work for more casual outings, depending on how you style it. We love versatility!
19. A conservative A-line dress because springtime is a popular time for conferences, academic interviews, and yearly performance reviews, and you'll need an appropriate dress for such events. Well, look no further!
20. A cute and comfy maxi dress that's basically the top dog of versatile dresses. You'll love this simple and sophisticated staple piece and definitely get a ton of use out of it well into spring and beyond.
21. An unbelievably adorable ruffly mini dress with all the right things going on: a deep plunging V-neckline, tie waist, layered flared hem, and fabulously flowing fabric. I'm OBSESSED. 😍
22. A smocked-bodice midi dress with ruffles along its square neckline since wearing this dress is by far the easiest way to communicate to everyone that you are indeed a royal and are busy doing royalty things, like frolicking in a field and being adorable.
23. A long-sleeve babydoll knit dress that'll look just darling paired with knee-high boots, a peacoat, and some leggings or fleece-lined tights if it's still quite chilly out.
24. A soft lounge dress by Skims, which is by far the dress of your dreams and is 100% worth the hype. It hugs you like a soft second skin, meaning it feels like luxurious loungewear while looking straight 🔥 — a winning combo any time of year, TBH.
25. A gorgeously romantic floral print midi dress because as if the puff sleeves weren't already cute enough, they also threw in a ruched and ruffly tie-front bust. I'd better see you at the next farmers market in this. 😉
26. A pleated midi dress for when you're not feeling super matchy-matchy and want something different on top and bottom...but still want the ease of wearing a dress. Or, you can opt for this dress in a solid color and embrace the vintage look.
27. A super-soft ruffle-sleeve cotton dress that's so fine and elegant it's practically begging you to wear it to your next brunch — and in case you need to hear it: Permission Granted.
28. An elegant pleated dress with flounce sleeves and a tie-waist because its crisp and polished look means you can wear it to all those fancy upcoming spring weddings but also to the office for an important presentation — and you'll look INCREDIBLE every time you do.
29. A lightweight and very flowy tie-back mini dress since you'll look like an actual mermaid on land strutting the beach in this little number. It's still too cold to suntan, but a sunny little walk on the sand? Well, it's just perfect weather for that!
30. A vintage-inspired crochet maxi dress if you want a unique piece for your wardrobe (umm, me!). Whether you wear it with or without a shirt underneath, get ready to receive a lot of compliments.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.