35 Things To Buy Now So You’ll Be Prepared For Summer

1. A Bug Bite Thing suction tool to keep itchy bug bites from ruining your summer fun. This thing pulls out insect venom and saliva to relieve itching almost immediately.
Some reviewers say it has strong suction power, so use it lightly!
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) — immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
2. An oscillating tower fan since it'll circulate air flow and keep you from absolutely melting in your stuffy, non-air-conditioned apartment. Do yourself a favor and get this before the humidity arrives.
This super-quiet fan has six speeds, three modes (normal, natural, and sleep) and an additional auto mode. It also comes with a remote.
Promising review: "After moving into a traditional two story home from a rancher we wanted fans in our bedrooms to help keep them cool. I have struggled finding a ceiling fan I liked for our master bedroom so finally decided to pick up this tower fan and give it a try. I am so impressed with how quiet it is and how much power it puts out. Having a remote is a major selling point with being in our bedroom. It’s slim and able to be tucked away into the corner out of sight when not in use, but it’s not even an eye sore that I mind having out to be seen. It was easy to assemble in a matter of just two minutes without any help needed. I’m already looking into purchasing a second one for my large family room as it has plenty of power to accommodate the space. The remote is easy to use and I am thrilled with this purchase!" —Jami Wil
3. A pack of SPF-sensing stickers so you don't have to wonder if your sunscreen is working or not. These turn a dark color as soon as they get exposed to higher UV, which means it's time for you to re-apply that SPF.
Promising review: "I'm multi-racial with tan skin. I burn when it's intense, but I get a great tan otherwise. My 9-month-old is fair, fair, fair. Blue eyes and porcelain skin fair. I reapply my own SPF 50 after a few hours, but I'm not consistent. I've never been great about sunscreen, but I was not going to let my daughter get burned. We live in South Florida and just a walk or park time is a potential burning hazard. This is a great visual for me to reapply her sunscreen or make sure she gets in the shade. They're an absolute essential for parents, especially the 'sun goddess' type." —FlightLife
4. An adjustable mister you can attach to your hose for an easy way to cool off in the backyard. Who needs a pool when you can indulge in a refreshing spritz of mist?
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool most on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
5. A set of cooling towels that you can easily fit in your pocket or purse (it folds into a tiny storage pouch) and then whip out whenever you need to cool off. Just soak it in water for about a minute, wring it out, and enjoy!
It also keeps its chill for hours and will immediately get chilly again when you soak it in water and repeat the process.
Promising review: "These are wonderful and work! Purchased to use for Disney trip and they were perfect. They have no chemical smell. You just add water and ring them out. Each comes with its own case and clip. Stayed cool for hours. Great for heat and nausea. Just wrapped around neck and instant relief!" —Christina Hatfield
6. Ice pop molds you can use to transform just about any ingredients — juice, fresh fruit, smoothies, yogurt, ice cream — into an icy cold, refreshing summertime treat. The sky's the limit in terms of flavor combos!
The set includes one ice pop stand, six drip trays that double as the ice pop sticks, a collapsible funnel for getting the mixture into the ice pop holders, and a tiny cleaning brush.
Promising review: "This is a great purchase for the summer. The molds hold a good amount of ice pops' material and the little handles do a good job of pulling the pop out, with a little defrost help from a quick blast of warmish water on the outside. The handle has a little drip catch which would work great if my 18-month-old didn't just flip it upside down periodically. The little tray does snap the molds in, so the ice pops don't just tip over in the freezer. It does take up a fair amount of freezer real estate until they're frozen solid but no worse than most. It comes with a sort-of useful brush to scrub around the inside and an EXTREMELY useful funnel to help pour ice pop material into the mold. Overall, a good purchase." —Steel_muffins
7. Or a pack of silicone dino ice pop molds to make treats that are just as delicious, only even more fun and exciting! Kids will love them... but so will adults.
Promising review: "Toddler snack must-have. I absolutely love these molds. The silicone is good quality because peels off the pops easily, and I use them quite often. They are pretty durable. Both my toddler and preschooler love them, although the pop portion size is generous for my younger. The bone holders are hilarious, and the yogurt we use looks exactly dino-like as expected after it's frozen. These work great and are really fun shapes, so I highly recommend." —TXFan
8. A linen blanket if you want to snuggle up this summer without overheating. Linen fabric is super breathable, meaning you won't find yourself sticking to bae after five minutes curled up on the couch together.
MagicLinen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that creates beautiful linen clothes and home products that are all Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they are free from harmful substances and chemicals.
Promising review: "I am in LOVE with my blanket. It is the perfect texture, I can wrap up in it in the summer and not get too hot, and it's so soft even after just one wash! Truly adore this blanket." —Cy D.
9. A sun visor so you can stylishly keep the sun off your face — and since the top is open, it's way more breathable than a traditional baseball cap, too.
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps!
Promising review: "I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor–summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze. This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head — 7 3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" —Amazon Customer
10. A pair of fluttery running shorts that feel as cool as they look. Reviewers love them for running and casual everyday lounging alike!
There are form-fitting Spandex shorts underneath the flowy shorts, so you won't have to worry about flashing anyone!
Promising review: "I ordered these because I saw them on TikTok. I am 5’10 and 140 pounds. I ordered an extra large and they are perfect! They cover everything and are not too short. I highly recommend them especially for the price!" —MagnoliaBliss
11. Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen because according to reviewers, it doesn't melt off no matter how much you sweat, which is probably a lot in the summer. Bonus! It doesn't leave a white cast on darker skin tones, either.
Promising review: "The BEST sunscreen I have ever used! I am always prone to burn any time i get out in the sun. I decided to take a trip to the beach this summer, and just went kayaking for four hours on the water in the BEAMING sun and in the MIDDLE OF THE DAY. I put sunscreen everywhere except for my chest. Wanna know where my skin is resembling that of a cherry? My chest. The rest of me? TANNING WITH NO BURN WHATSOEVER!!! I was shocked. I love this product and will forever recommend it for the rest of my life. Stay safe and stay unaffected from the sun you guys!!!" —Channing C.
