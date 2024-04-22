30 Things That'll Make You Hate Flying A Whole Lot Less

1. A digital luggage scale so you aren't nervously sweating when you show up to the counter to see if your bag is overweight. No more surprises for you!
You can easily switch between kilograms and pounds!
Promising review: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —Robert
Promising review: "Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
2. An Airfly wireless transmitter that will let you connect your wireless Bluetooth headphones, like AirPods, to the airplane TV. Now, you won't have to pack a separate set of wired airplane headphones (which don't have nearly half as good sound quality as your Bluetooth ones anyways), or in my case, forget to pack that second pair and experience for yourself what it's like to watch a silent movie.
Just plug it into the headphone jack to hear Meg Ryan say, "That caviar is a garnish!" the way it was meant to be heard. You can also connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for suuuper long flights.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five styles and three colors).
3. A popular Away carry-on because checking your bags is a huge hassle and should be avoided at all costs, IMO. This beauty's plenty roomy enough for packing a good week's worth of outfits *and* for just an extra $20, it'll have a built-in USB charging port, too!
Promising review: "I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. From being able to charge up my iPhone at the airport or on the train traveling from Rome to Florence, it worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes. Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." —Keith H.
Get it from Away for $275+ (available with and without a USB charger and in seven colors; personalization also available).
4. A rather genius iPhone-charging passport holder to keep your important documents handy and save you from a very looooooong plane ride should your battery be just about dead before you've even boarded.
LovieStyle is a small biz based in San Diego making travel-friendly, two-in-one charging accessories.
Promising review: "Love love love this passport holder! Loved it when I got my hands on it. But I absolutely FELL IN LOVE with it when I took it on my first trip and completely forgot my phone charger. I was shocked and happy to discover the battery these come with has an adapter connected to it! Love love love. If I could give more than 5 stars I would." —Megan Rineheart
Get it from LovieStyle on Etsy for $43.99+ (available in 13 styles).
5. A pair of compression socks if your feet tend to puff up over the course of a long flight (and is even worse if you're wearing sandals). Just slip these on to minimize swelling and reduce sweat!
Promising review: "With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three-hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30k miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10–15 hour flights. They are very comfortable, too!" —J. Beaty
Get them from Amazon for $14.32+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors).
6. A collapsible stroller since it folds up nice and neat to fit in most overhead compartments, meaning you won't have to wait at the gate for them to bring it out to you. Better yet, it's super lightweight (under 10 pounds), so you won't have to struggle to lift it into the overhead bin either!
It's designed to hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds.
Promising review: "Best stroller ever! WE LOVE THIS STROLLER! My husband originally purchased it because I was afraid to take our big stroller on the plane to gate check. I was traveling alone, so ease of use and portability was really important. I was amazed at how convenient it was to collapse and slide under my seat on the plane and it maneuvered well through the airport and throughout our trip. I received multiple compliments and a few moms even asked me where to buy one. Since then, we have been on a few more flights and many excursions and are still in love with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (also available in six other styles and in four colors).
7. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount that will let you turn any ole backseat into your own private airplane TV — one that's showing your favorite movies and TV shows, of course! Reviewers have also used this to clip their phone to all sorts of other surfaces too, like desks, armchair handles, luggage handles, and more.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.29+ (available in five colors and two-packs).
8. A Trtl neck pillow featuring a design that's scientifically-proven to keep your head and neck in an ideal and ergonomic position as you sleep. In other words, you'll never again find yourself saying, "Yeah, I just can't sleep on airplanes."
Promising review: "I bought this pillow not really expecting much, despite the good reviews, but figured what the heck, might as well give it a try. I used it on a two-hour flight as a test run for a much longer flight I’ll be taking later this year. Let me tell you, this product delivered! I slipped it on right before take-off and fell immediately into a deep and satisfying sleep. I’ve NEVER in my life slept that well on a flight. Before I tried it, I thought the price was too steep, but now I’d pay double, because good sleep while traveling is that valuable. I’m glad I took the plunge and bought this expensive little item. It really, really works! I’ll never dread flying again." —Singer
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in five colors).
9. Or, a bendy travel pillow if you'd prefer the freedom to twist it into whatever's the most comfortable shape/supportive position for you.
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant and I travel with this pillow all the time! In hotel rooms I use it to support my neck, on the plane I use it to support my lumbar area. When I drive it helps my lower back. I love that it has a liner that can be removed to wash. I bought my boyfriend one too and it goes everywhere we do!" —Debbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
10. A clever hoodie with a built-in eye mask because how has nobody thought of this before? I mean seriously, what could be more ideal for red eyes than a super soft and snuggly sweatshirt that also covers your eyes? Nothing, that's what.
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40+ (originally $128; available in women's sizes S-XXL and five colors).
11. A small pet carrier with WHEELS (!) so you can save your poor arms and roll your fur baby around the terminal instead...and then tuck them under your seat once you're on the plane.
It's designed for dogs and cats weighing up to 22 pounds.
Promising review: "Traveling with a pet is stressful. I've done it with a carrier that didn't have wheels and it was difficult carrying my dog through big airports, so I bought this one with wheels and it was totally awesome! I can't say enough good things about how much easier it was to get through the airport rolling my dog next to me! She sat there with her head out of the carrier and enjoyed the ride. It was a tight fit under the plane seat in front of me, but it did fit and she sat through the whole flight (one 4 hours and another 6 hours) just fine looking up at me or sleeping (most of the flight)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in six sizes and five styles).