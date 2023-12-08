Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    23 Splurge-Worthy Gifts From Nordstrom That Are Totally Worth Their Price Tag

    Not a single cent wasted.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Ugg mini boots to keep their toesies nice 'n toasty in adorably cute style this winter. Just an FYI, these tend to sell out fast during the holidays so you'll want to get your hands on a pair as soon as possible.

    the Ugg boots
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I really love the mini Uggs. Green is my favorite color, but I just ordered a second pair in the cedar brown. They are comfy and well-made like my other Uggs. I got my normal size 7 and have no issue with getting them on or with fit being too big or small. I will say my other Uggs have stretched a bit over the years. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase." —Stephrn99

    Price: $150 (available in sizes 5–12 and in five colors) 

    2. A bottle of Yves Saint Laurent Libre for a fragrance that blends notes of French lavender essence, Moroccan orange blossom, and musk into one delectably divine scent.

    the perfume
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I’ve had this on my wish list for quite some time. I never smelled the scent before, but heard it was stunning. I recently visited Nordy’s, and once I smelled it, I immediately purchased it without hesitation. This scent is long-lasting as well. A must-have scent, you won’t be disappointed!" —Sumraeofsun

    Price: $155

    3. A Mermade Hair Waver so they can get those laidback beachy tresses with practically no effort or time spent on their part. All they'll have to do is separate their hair into sections, clamp down for a few seconds, and wait! No need for twirling strands around a large barrel. Just effortlessly gorgeous waves in 10 minutes or less.

    the waver
    Nordstrom

    Price: $79 

    4. A pajama set to give that friend who's still sleeping in an old college T-shirt a luxurious (and quite stylish!) upgrade.

    model wearing the pajamas in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising reviews: "This is my fourth pair of moonlight pajamas, and they did not disappoint. This pattern is my favorite!" —CVT5

    Price: $48.30+ (originally $69; available in sizes 1X–3X and in six colors) 

    5. A Hydro Flask because this aesthetically-pleasing bottle will keep their drinks ice cold for up to 24 hours OR steaming hot for up to 12!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This water bottle is exactly what I expected. Easy to clean, fits into most backpacks or cup holders. Keeps water FRESH AND CLEAN!" —Mgrady

    Price: $49.95 (available in four colors)

    6. A snazzy 8-inch simplehuman mirror since it will make their beauty routine uber efficient and make sure everything gets blended *perfectly* right from the start. The secret? It simulates natural sunlight while also providing 5X magnification.

    the mirror on a counter
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Thank goodness for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale that made this mirror only slightly higher than the Conair. I returned the Conair and have been so pleased with this mirror. The light level is great, and I really like that it can hold a charge so I don't have the cord clutter on my counter. I thought I might miss the extra magnification, but the 5x works great for my daily makeup application. I bought a small round 15x mirror that I can stick on this one when I want to tweeze my eyebrows. This mirror is worth the purchase, even at full price." —MHGrete

    Price: $200 (available in three finishes) 

    7. A wine chiller to keep their whites and rosés cold for hours, because almost nothing is more disappointing than going for a sip of refreshing wine only to discover it's warm now. If they wanted warm wine, they would have opened a bottle of red!

    the wine cooler
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Bought this as a gift for my wife, and she loved it. She took it over to a friend's house for her girls night, and apparently, it was a big hit. Does what it’s supposed to do and looks fancy doing it." —Sosateam

    Price: $89.95 (available in five colors) 

    8. A Smeg kettle that will surely win over any tea lover with its adorable retro aesthetic — but if that's not enough, the integrated stainless steel water filter should convince 'em!

    the kettle
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "This little kettle is the perfect size! Heats up quick and looks so nice on my counter, got so many compliments on it. Highly recommend!" —manda marie

    Price: $149.95+ (available in six colors) 

    9. A pair of pointy-toe Marc Fisher Chelsea boots so they can strut around with a touch of flair and attitude. It's what I like to call sophisticated sass.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I bought these for an upcoming trip to Paris and can't wait to wear them. They are comfortable and very stylish. I think they are timeless." —dnasmyth

    Price: $107.40+ (originally $179; available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors)

    10. A bottle of Santal 33 from Le Labo that smells so wonderful you just might end up keeping it for yourself (and I wouldn't judge ya!). Featuring notes of Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, and violet, the musky scent might remind them of campfire smoke, if campfire smoke where a perfected fragrance, that is!

    the perfume
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I'd take a bath in this scent if I could afford it. I hope I'm buried with a bottle when I die." —LizardKing

    Price: $99+ (available in three sizes)

    11. A water-resistant Longchamp nylon tote that'll make the perfect accessory for the fashionista in your life who can't go anywhere without bringing all their things. This bag is shockingly spacious on top of being super stylish.

    the tote in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "A perfect neutral! This is my first Longchamp, and I love it so much. Very lightweight which is really helpful for moms to lug around water bottles, stroller fans, baby carriers, snacks, hats, hair clips, sunscreen, bug sprays, you name it!" —aladyhappy

    Price: $155 (available in three colors)

    12. Hoka running sneakers praised by reviewers for being extremely comfy while also offering incredible support and stability. Whether it's errands, work, or exercise, these shoes don't disappoint!

    the sneakers in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have tried on Cloudmonster, Nike ZoomX Flyknit 2, and Hoka Bondi 7 for running on a treadmill. All gave me knee pain after running for an hour. I wanted to try, and I am glad I did! This pair has great cushion and is soft! I have a high arch, so I feel a little less support. The pair is a little bulky, but this provides you good support and comfort." —Nekoo

    Price: $165 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 13 colors) 

    13. A Shiseido curler because it's one of those small but mighty makeup tools that just might change their life. It's constructed with a rather genius edge-free design, which completely eliminates any pinching!

    the curler
    Nordstrom

    This also comes with one replacement rubber pad so you can switch 'em out when the time comes.

    Promising review: "This eyelash curler is easy to use. The curler has a wide opening that allows you to easily grab each lash with no pinching. Gently squeeze and hold for 20 seconds for a nice full lift!" —Beauty365

    Price: $24 

    14. An Aquis hair towel made from a super light microbial material that drastically reduces drying time while also *strengthening* hair, too. Talk about a win-win!

    model using the pink towel
    Nordstrom

    Price: $50 (available in three colors)

    15. A pair of Zella's "Live-In" high-waisted leggings, which as the name implies, they will be living in 24/7. Reviewers are obsessed with how they fit (i.e. comfy, no-slipping, and figure-sculpting) *and* how they feel — cool and moisture-wicking. No doubt they're gonna love them!

    Nordstrom

    Nordstrom reviewers LOVE the entire Zella line (and so do several of the BuzzFeed Shopping editors) — you can check out their entire collection here!

    Promising review: "Long-time Zella fan here! I have several colors of this leggings style, but the full-length black ones are my go-to. They are comfy, versatile, and long-lasting. The high waist sits just right and is never an annoyance. My size sold out during the anniversary sale, but I happily paid full price (still a bargain compared to other brands) to add another pair into my rotation." —Prof MT

    Price: $38.35+ (originally $59; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL in six colors and 1X–3X in two colors)

    16. A Giorgio Armani liquid lipstick because they deserve luxurious lip color that won't go anywhere — and that's exactly what this smooth, creamy, highly pigmented formula delivers.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I NEVER wear lipstick, but I love this lacquer. It goes on very smooth and settles into a beautiful matte after a few minutes. It doesn't dry out my lips, and the color lasts for three to four hours without reapplication if you're careful (beware: it comes off on everything). I have the 'Laque de Chine" color, and it is a great red for my fair complexion (light brown hair, hazel eyes)." —Albirofo

    Price: $38.25+ (originally $45; available in 31 shades)

    17. A super soft leopard-print throw blanket for any and all snuggle bugs on your holiday list. Yes, furbabies definitely count! 😻

    three of the leopard-print blankets in different colors draped over living room end table
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love and enjoy these throws so much that I invested in two of them so far! They are extremely soft and very calming when sick! They also wash well and hold up for a long time! If anyone is on the fence! Jump off — it’s so worth it, in my opinion!" —JacquelineA27

    Price: $180 (available in three colors)

    18. A Sweaty Betty tapered athletic pant boasting such a sleek look they can certainly get away with wearing them to the office. Truly perfect for that friend with the hybrid work schedule.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I don't usually leave reviews on purchases, but these pants deserve a glowing review. I bought them for those days when I want to go to the gym before coming into the office and have no time or place to change. They look so sharp they can pass for office wear, yet they are extremely comfortable, great for a workout, and will be perfect for travel, too. For a reference, I am between US size 6 and 8, tried both Small and Medium, and Small looks perfect." —Waggsie

    Price: $118 (available in sizes XXS–XL and two colors)

    19. A Dyson Airwrap so they can treat themselves to a salon-level blowout whenever and wherever they want in minutes! They even have the choice of straight, wavy, or curly hair, depending on which attachment they use. Yeah, this one is worth the hype, people.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have waited a few years to get the Airwrap styler because it’s so darn expensive. I finally purchased it six weeks ago, and it has changed my life. This tool replaces your hair dryer, curling iron, and straightener. It’s great to pack for traveling since it’s the size of a larger curling iron with a few attachments and so lightweight. I’ve never had so many compliments on my hair, and I put in half the effort I did previously. My hair looks a lot healthier, too, hot tools are bad for your hair, and if you can curl your hair with hot air instead of a hot iron, it’s a win." —alisonshops6

    Price: $599.99

    20. A Slip pure silk pillowcase since it'll help them get that much-needed *beauty rest*. Not only does it feel super luxurious, but it'll also help soothe skin to prevent breakouts and leave their hair feeling soft and shiny come morning. 😌

    the blue pillowcase and case
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “Must-have! I always heard sleeping on a silk pillowcase was better for your hair and skin, but never actually tried it and just slept on cotton. I always had some redness on my cheeks (especially in the morning), and my hair was always really prone to breakage around my face. After one night of sleeping on this pillowcase, I was sold. When I woke up, my skin felt so nice, and there was no redness. After sleeping on this for about a week, I started to notice so much less breakage; my hair was healthier and more manageable. My skin is so much less sensitive, and my hair looks amazing. I have had this pillow for a month now, and it is worth every penny!” —carolcarolcarol

    Price: $89+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors)

    21. A pair of Quay sunglasses that will give them an immediate boost of confidence whenever they put them on.

    model wearing the black sunglasses
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Super chic, lightweight, and I get a ton of compliments on these." —AnnR

    Price: $65 (available in two colors)

    22. An upscale Diptyque candle for a gift that smells just as wonderful as it looks! Soon they'll be relaxing to the aroma of blooming roses, plus blackcurrant foliage, and enjoying the candlelit aesthetic.

    the candle
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The best scent in the world. Also, this candle fragrance fills up the entire room." —swall1234566

    Price: $42+

    23. A Chanel hand cream if they're always complaining about dry hands. This will restore their chapped skin back to baby-soft smoothness which they will forever thank you for.

    model putting the hand cream in their bag
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This hand cream is definitely a splurge. My hands get VERY dry, so I keep it in my car. It has made such a difference in the smoothness of the skin on my hands and even has been helping my dry cuticles. I love how lightweight and non-greasy it is as well!" —Polishchicagoqueen

    Price: $55

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.