27 Pairs Of Shoes Basically Made To Be Worn With Spring Dresses

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of white wide-calf-friendly cowboy boots because there is something wildly empowering about wearing boots with a dress. Now's your chance to jump on the cowboy/cowgirl fashion bandwagon, my friend.
2. A pair of backless slip-on mules that are perfect for wearing to the office with a cute work-appropriate dress. Best of all, the easy slip-on design means you can just slide these on as you run out the door with only five minutes to spare.
3. A pair of rubber Birkenstocks so you can celebrate the start of Birks season by letting those puppies breathe in these iconic (and supremely comfy) hipster sandals.
4. A pair of bright, pointed-toe sandals here to elevate your spring dresses with their bold color and unique silhouette. What they won't be adding is a ridiculous amount of height. Seriously, the heel is less than two inches!
5. An iconic pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for a trendy and timeless shoe that will pretty much never go out of style.
6. A sleek pair of classic New Balance sneakers if you need something that will keep your feet comfy all day long while also looking cute. According to reviewers, the support does not disappoint (and neither does the style)!
7. A pair of '90s-inspired chunky wedge sandals because I don't care what the kids these days might say, these are supremely stylish and belong in everyone's closet.
8. A pair of art-painted espadrilles if you need a new spring statement sandal. Choose from all kinds of unique designs, including paradise scenes and even an adorable whale. No matter what you decide, you'll be getting tons of compliments.
9. A pair of Tory Burch bubble slides so you can easily ~slip~ into a designer look when you're out running errands or lounging by the pool.
10. A pair of combat boots if you're someone who doesn't let the changing of the weather get in the way of your pop-punk style. Pair these breathable baddies with a dress and carry on as you were.
11. A flirty pair of wedged sneakers to wear on those days that feel nice enough for a dress but not quite warm enough for sandals. Enter these chic booties to save the day!
12. A pair of square-toe strap sandals blending together a modern square toe design with ruffled straps into one chic aesthetic. It's giving ~effortless fashion~.
13. A pair of adjustable cloud-like sandals if you've been searching for the most comfortable shoe of your life. With a contoured footbed that molds to your feet, these feel like walking on a soft, fluffy pillow. 😍
14. A pair of lace-up chunky heel sandals that are 100% worth all the work it takes to get them on. After all, you finally shaved your legs again, so people had better take notice — and what better way to draw their attention than with these stunning, strappy shoes?
15. A classic pair of Air Force Ones, which will give any and all of your outfits a trendy streetwear touch, including your dresses. Bulky Sneakers + Cute Dress = Unexpected Style. 😎
17. A pair of lugged-sole sandals because sometimes you need shoes with attitude — and trust me, nobody will be getting in your way when you're strutting about in these!
18. A pair of crystal-studded sandals to glam up even your most basic and plain dresses with a bit of *sparkly* fun.
19. A pair of Hunter Rain boots so you can turn a rainy spring day into an exciting fashion opportunity. Sport these boots, don a cute outfit, and stylishly splash about in the puddles while others look on in soggy-footed envy!
20. A simple ballet flat since it's common knowledge that flats are a go-to for pairing with dresses, and these ones are actually comfy! FYI, they're super easy to pack in your suitcase. 😉
21. A pair of two-strap chunky heels to slip on for all your fancy spring outings, be it a night on the town, formal wedding, or brunch with the gals. According to reviewers, these are actually comfy enough to wear all night long, too!
Promising review: "These are absolutely a great purchase. I bought them for one outfit on vacation and ended up wearing them almost every night. They are cute, go with everything from casual to dressed up, and are comfortable enough to wear all night." —Amber Smith
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and in 16 colors).
22. A pair of Rothy's pointed flats, which feature a simple and elegant design that'll pretty much always match your dresses, even as the fashion trends change. Not only are they knit from recycled plastic bottles (yay sustainability!) but they're also machine-washable. Won't take you long to realize why these are a cult favorite.
23. A Keen rose sandal that's pretty much my go-to warm weather sandal, mainly because it's practical for walking and hiking while still being super duper cute, in a sporty kinda way — cute enough that I don't hesitate to wear it with skirts and dresses. Plus! It's even waterproof, which is great if you get stuck in a random rain shower.
24. A Toms canvas loafer for when you want a shoe somewhere between low-top sneaker and ballet flat. These are them! Basically, they're perfect for when you're wearing a dress but want a slightly more casual look.
25. A Crocs wedge sandal because you, like the other 7,000+ 5-star reviewers, will quickly become obsessed. These have all the comfort and durability of classic Crocs (even waterproof), only they're way more stylish, and therefore totally acceptable to wear with dresses. Tons of reviewers swear by these for vacations and beyond, even folks who'd basically vowed never to wear Crocs in their life!
26. A darling flower patterned flat to wear when your dress itself is missing florals, because is it even springtime if flowers aren't a part of your outfit in some way, shape, or form?
27. A vegan suede sandal for when you want something simple but still very stylish. These come in all different kinds of colors and patterns (including a chic cheetah-print pattern), but have only the slightest hint of a heel — so don't be surprised if you completely forget about it and think you're wearing comfy flats instead.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.