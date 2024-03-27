Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Pairs Of Shoes Basically Made To Be Worn With Spring Dresses

    🎶These boots were made for walking (in spring dresses) 🎶

    by
    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Mika Robinson
    by Mika Robinson

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of white wide-calf-friendly cowboy boots because there is something wildly empowering about wearing boots with a dress. Now's your chance to jump on the cowboy/cowgirl fashion bandwagon, my friend.

    reviewer wearing the white cowboy boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg, these adorable boots were just delivered, and I’m so pleased! I always have trouble with the size of my calves but these fit great and they are so cute! Can’t wait to wear them with a cute sundress or shorts!" —C. Porter

    Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 colors).

    2. A pair of backless slip-on mules that are perfect for wearing to the office with a cute work-appropriate dress. Best of all, the easy slip-on design means you can just slide these on as you run out the door with only five minutes to spare.

    reviewer wearing the mules in black with gold buckle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m really happy I bought these. They’re comfy, a little foam sole that feels great. They’re also exactly the look I was going for. Like other reviews said, they are a little wide and aren’t totally snug against my foot but this isn’t an issue and I actually find them more comfortable this way. I would buy them again/recommend to a friend." —Taylor

    Get them from Amazon for $36.98 (available in sizes 6–10 and in 20 colors).

    3. A pair of rubber Birkenstocks so you can celebrate the start of Birks season by letting those puppies breathe in these iconic (and supremely comfy) hipster sandals.

    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "The quality is so great for not being too pricy! They can be for getting into water or running around town! Fashionable but so comfortable! I’ve had for a year or so now and still in great condition! Definitely recommend." —Willow777

    Get a pair from Urban Outfitters for $50 (available in sizes 5–10 and in eight colors).

    4. A pair of bright, pointed-toe sandals here to elevate your spring dresses with their bold color and unique silhouette. What they won't be adding is a ridiculous amount of height. Seriously, the heel is less than two inches!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing style and quality! The padding and low heel make these shoes super comfortable to wear. I had them on for an entire day and never felt uncomfortable in them once!" —Style_Uncovered

    Get them from Amazon for $89+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 14 colors).

    5. An iconic pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for a trendy and timeless shoe that will pretty much never go out of style.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazing. They are comfortable and you can dress [them] up or down. I have worn with a dress and even with a blazer. Effortlessly, hip styling and comfort. You can't go wrong with this purchase. Does run large. Would recommend going 1/2 size down." —Lynda

    Get them from Amazon for $57.08+ (available in sizes 4.5–15 and in dozens of colors).

    6. A sleek pair of classic New Balance sneakers if you need something that will keep your feet comfy all day long while also looking cute. According to reviewers, the support does not disappoint (and neither does the style)!

    reviewer wearing the sneakers in a gray and white colorway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love New Balance shoes and these don’t disappoint; the fit is true to size and super comfortable right out of the box, especially around the toes. Love the style and more arch support than I expected which is great for me. I wear them every day for long walks with my dog; the insoles are super soft I have no complaints of discomfort and I get a lot of compliments from it. Would definitely purchase NB again." —Amazona

    Get them from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and in 21 colors).

    7. A pair of '90s-inspired chunky wedge sandals because I don't care what the kids these days might say, these are supremely stylish and belong in everyone's closet.

    reviewer wearing the sandals in beige
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Quality looks nice, lightweight, true to size, the band is nice and tight so I don’t feel like my foot is going to slip out or off to the side. I have very narrow feet and usually can only buy shoes with adjustable bands/ buckles but these are great! Color is as shown. I bought the tan size 7, definitely will be buying the black soon too!" —Mads

    Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).

    8. A pair of art-painted espadrilles if you need a new spring statement sandal. Choose from all kinds of unique designs, including paradise scenes and even an adorable whale. No matter what you decide, you'll be getting tons of compliments.

    Model trying on the espadrilles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The width is perfect for my feet. Reading the reviews helped in that I did not order half size up. They fit perfectly, and I did not even have to break them in." —Brian Kobilka

    Get them from Amazon for $150+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in 25 colors).

    9. A pair of Tory Burch bubble slides so you can easily ~slip~ into a designer look when you're out running errands or lounging by the pool.

    the slides in color chipotle spice/ golden bright
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love how soft they feel. I thought the plastic would be hard. It’s firm but not hard. I think they are so cute. My dog does too. Lol." —Bubbly Tory

    Get them from Nordstrom for $112.80+ (originally $131.60+; available in sizes 4–13 and in nine colors).

    10. A pair of combat boots if you're someone who doesn't let the changing of the weather get in the way of your pop-punk style. Pair these breathable baddies with a dress and carry on as you were.

    reviewer wearing the combat boots in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in love with these boots! First, they are great-looking. I've worn them 10 times in the past 2-1/2 weeks and received compliments five times. They look amazing with leggings, maxi dresses, and short skirts. The ankle doesn't gap and is adjustable with laces; but, they actually open by way of a zipper at the inside ankle. So, once you get them fitted to your arch and ankle, putting them on and taking them off is easy. I know as I had to remove them for TSA at two airports. I've worn them in rain, slushy snow, sub-freezing temps, and 70-degree weather. So far, with a wipe of a cloth, they still look brand new. No scuffs and no cracks. Yesterday, I took them off after 31 hours of travel, involving a number of airports and lots of walking, and they still felt good." —Alice

    Get them from Amazon for $39.66+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and in four colors).

    11. A flirty pair of wedged sneakers to wear on those days that feel nice enough for a dress but not quite warm enough for sandals. Enter these chic booties to save the day!

    model wearing the sneakers in pink
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Really like these shoes. Comfortable and the wedge provides just enough height to not be uncomfortable when wearing all day." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $35+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide fits, and in seven colors).

    12. A pair of square-toe strap sandals blending together a modern square toe design with ruffled straps into one chic aesthetic. It's giving ~effortless fashion~.

    the brown sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these. I don't wear heels often, but these were on the comfortable end for heels. I have wide feet, and these fit perfectly." —Tasha

    Get them from Amazon for $25.79 (available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors).

    13. A pair of adjustable cloud-like sandals if you've been searching for the most comfortable shoe of your life. With a contoured footbed that molds to your feet, these feel like walking on a soft, fluffy pillow. 😍

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have arthritis in both feet and have a lot of pain by the end of the day. I tried a pair of these sandals, and I absolutely love them. I bought them to wear only in the house because I can't go barefoot. After wearing them for a few days, I ordered another pair to wear outside and for errands." —Sandy Sucky

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–16 and in 18 colors).

    14. A pair of lace-up chunky heel sandals that are 100% worth all the work it takes to get them on. After all, you finally shaved your legs again, so people had better take notice — and what better way to draw their attention than with these stunning, strappy shoes?

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Cute sandals with easy-to-walk heels. I also found at least two ways to wear them. Lace-up or down both ways look great. True to size." —Amy Yi

    Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes 6–12 and in five colors).

    15. A classic pair of Air Force Ones, which will give any and all of your outfits a trendy streetwear touch, including your dresses. Bulky Sneakers + Cute Dress = Unexpected Style. 😎

    the white  air force ones
    Asos

    Promising review: "Classic Air Force Ones! You can never go wrong. Get you a pair now." —Anon

    Get them from Asos for $115 (available in sizes 6–11 and 13–14).

    16. A pair of braided sandals here to bring some texture and cute boho vibes to your closet.

    reviewer wearing the braided sandals in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I am happy I went with these pair of sandals. At first, I was skeptical and worried because I have very wide feet and I have horrible luck with sandals like these. They are always too narrow for my foot. I was very surprised by the comfort. They are not tight at all. I did go up a size since I always have this issue and like I said, I am happy I did. They fit like a glove." —Jazmin Torres

    Get them from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).

    17. A pair of lugged-sole sandals because sometimes you need shoes with attitude — and trust me, nobody will be getting in your way when you're strutting about in these!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Switched out of my uncomfortable wedding heels for my reception but needed something tall enough for my wedding gown (different than the ones in the photos). They were perfect for this and even looked cute enough to wear when I changed dresses for my first dance. Even comfy enough to do our first dance in!! I’m excited to wear these all summer." —Hannah H

    Get them from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 21 colors).

    18. A pair of crystal-studded sandals to glam up even your most basic and plain dresses with a bit of *sparkly* fun.

    reviewer wearing the sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm very emotional right now. I could not find sandals that fit my feet. I was so sad about it. They would always be 2–3 inches too short causing the heel of my foot to hang over. I ordered these sandals on Amazon and they had them in sizes 14 and 15!! I was desperate. I wear a size 13 but I purchased a 14 to be on the safe side. Seems like the older I get, the longer my foot grows. I recieved these sandals in the mail yesterday and couldn't wait to try them on. Well guess what, THEY FIT! These sandals are very pretty, sturdy, durable, and feel secure on my feet. I'm so excited that I'm beyond myself. Thank you, Amazon for being instrumental in giving me joy unspeakable. I'm beyond HAPPY!" —Anna Dorsey

    Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–14 and in 15 colors).

    19. A pair of Hunter Rain boots so you can turn a rainy spring day into an exciting fashion opportunity. Sport these boots, don a cute outfit, and stylishly splash about in the puddles while others look on in soggy-footed envy!

    reviewer wearing the rainboots in pink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the vibrant pink color, and they’re not too heavy like some rain boots." —Shelley

    Get them from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 33 styles).

    20. A simple ballet flat since it's common knowledge that flats are a go-to for pairing with dresses, and these ones are actually comfy! FYI, they're super easy to pack in your suitcase. 😉

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate

    Get them from Amazon for $15.70+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and 21 colors).

    21. A pair of two-strap chunky heels to slip on for all your fancy spring outings, be it a night on the town, formal wedding, or brunch with the gals. According to reviewers, these are actually comfy enough to wear all night long, too!

    close up of reviewer holding the black sandal
    full length view of reviewer wearing the black sandals
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are absolutely a great purchase. I bought them for one outfit on vacation and ended up wearing them almost every night. They are cute, go with everything from casual to dressed up, and are comfortable enough to wear all night." —Amber Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and in 16 colors).

    22. A pair of Rothy's pointed flats, which feature a simple and elegant design that'll pretty much always match your dresses, even as the fashion trends change. Not only are they knit from recycled plastic bottles (yay sustainability!) but they're also machine-washable. Won't take you long to realize why these are a cult favorite.

    Rothy's

    Promising review: "I took these out of the box and immediately took the dog on a one mile walk with no blisters or rubbing. I also almost immediately ordered a second pair in black because these are going to be my go-to shoes all summer." —Stephanie B.

    Get it from Rothy's for $69+ (originally $149+; available in sizes 5–13, three styles, and 37 colors and patterns).

    23. A Keen rose sandal that's pretty much my go-to warm weather sandal, mainly because it's practical for walking and hiking while still being super duper cute, in a sporty kinda way — cute enough that I don't hesitate to wear it with skirts and dresses. Plus! It's even waterproof, which is great if you get stuck in a random rain shower.

    reviewer wearing the sandals to hike next to a waterfall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love my new Keen Rose Sandals. I was looking for a lightweight, comfortable, and stylish sandal for my trip to Spain in the fall, and they fit the bill. They’re perfect to wear with jeans, shorts, tights, skirts and casual dresses. They are very comfortable with a little extra room in case my feet swell after a long day of walking. The beautiful rosewood color was exactly what I expected. I also own Keen hiking boots and sandals and I love the fit, quality, and durability of Keen footwear. My sister tried mine on when they arrived and immediately ordered a pair for herself." —Shirley G.

    Get it from Amazon for $77.31+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 14 colors) or from Keen for $115 (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors).

    24. A Toms canvas loafer for when you want a shoe somewhere between low-top sneaker and ballet flat. These are them! Basically, they're perfect for when you're wearing a dress but want a slightly more casual look.

    reviewer wearing black Toms canvas loafers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like these Toms shoes to put on with jeans or leggings. They also look good with a casual skirt or dress. Very comfortable. Fits true to size." —KatC.

    Get it from Amazon for $30.17+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors).

    25. A Crocs wedge sandal because you, like the other 7,000+ 5-star reviewers, will quickly become obsessed. These have all the comfort and durability of classic Crocs (even waterproof), only they're way more stylish, and therefore totally acceptable to wear with dresses. Tons of reviewers swear by these for vacations and beyond, even folks who'd basically vowed never to wear Crocs in their life!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was going to Mexico and needed black sandals that were super comfortable for walking all day, durable/cleanable bc I'd be on dusty streets in the Yucatan, and also give good support on rocky terrain/gravel/bad sidewalks etc. Not easy! Found these at Famous Footwear then noticed the exact same ones were cheaper on Amazon and came the next day. I love these shoes! 😍😍🙌🙌. Now I want them in other colors. The comfort is the best part, but also super cute. I live in FL so can wear year round. Versatile! I can wear these to church or to the beach...both work equally well! Had no idea Crocs make diff kinds of shoes but since they're kind of the experts in durable shoes out of this material, I'm hoping they'll last for years." —Janet R

    Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in sizes 4–11 and in 18 colors).

    26. A darling flower patterned flat to wear when your dress itself is missing florals, because is it even springtime if flowers aren't a part of your outfit in some way, shape, or form?

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These flats not only add a splash of color but they dress up any outfit. They feel amazing. The material is soft and the inner footbed is well cushioned. Very nice shoe for the price." —Kristin Graessle

    Get it from Amazon for $23.88 (available in sizes 5–12 and nine colors).

    27. A vegan suede sandal for when you want something simple but still very stylish. These come in all different kinds of colors and patterns (including a chic cheetah-print pattern), but have only the slightest hint of a heel — so don't be surprised if you completely forget about it and think you're wearing comfy flats instead.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are comfortable and cute. I wore them to a wedding and I didn’t even take off my shoes to go dance. I thought for sure I would be taking them off while dancing but I didn’t. I also had blisters on my heels from a few days before from another pair of shoes and these didn’t rub against the blisters. I love these and I’m tempted to get a pair in another color." —Kate McGee

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 6—11, wide sizes, and eight colors and styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.