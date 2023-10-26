27 Shoes That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A non-slip athletic sneaker boasting not only a fun color and unique design but also light cloudlike cushioning! And just FYI, reviewers have even hiked in these without any problems (but running in them probably isn't the best idea).
2. A Clarks slip-on loafer with a super cushy OrthoLite footbed and slightly chunky heel, a combination that ~elevates~ your functional-fashionable footwear game to a level you thought only possible in your youth.
3. A pair of basic round-toe pumps that come in a variety of finishes — suede, matte, glossy, and even sparkly — and a bunch of different colors, for a simple 'n stylish option you can wear to all kinds of events. Thanks to these cute and walkable beauts, there's no age limit on wearing heels!
4. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers because, according to reviewers of all ages, these are some of the comfiest and most supportive walking shoes out there, making them great for anyone who lives a very active lifestyle (and yes, chasing the kids and/or grandkids around definitely counts as active).
5. A Skechers slip-on mule sneaker so you never have to bend over to tie your shoes again (and then inevitably struggle to stand back up). Work smarter, not harder.
6. A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps since they're so good they literally convinced a reviewer to buy their first pair of heels at age 50! Impressive, right? Needless to say, you know they must be comfy and supportive, but they're also super cute, too!
7. A soft rubber sole slipper that feels like wearing cozy socks but performs like supportive house shoes, so don't be surprised if you just can't bear to take them off and end up wearing them outside, too.
8. The famous Allbirds runner — uber soft and supportive everyday sneakers made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're as sustainable as they are comfy.
9. A New Balance sneaker with a cushioned and responsive midsole *plus* a memory sole insert, aka a combo that will keep your body ache-free after standing for hours on end. 🙌
10. A Sketchers boat shoe featuring all the spiffy style of Sperry's, only even more comfort and support (and it's probably less expensive, too!).
11. A loafer that's light as a feather but won't let you slip. Seems like an ideal combo at any age, no?
12. A stretchy slip-on sneaker since it basically feels like wearing a soft, comfy sock — a sock that provides tons of support, that is.
13. A pair of Clarks flip-flops if you'd like a pair of easy-on sandals that won't break your back. Don't be fooled by their adorable, stylish appearance; they're built with a cushiony, supportive orthopedic footbed!
14. An orthopedic clog — sure they're not the prettiest but they just might be the comfiest, at least according to reviewers who have plantar fasciitis. They say this shoe makes a huge difference and helps alleviate the pain!
15. A Merrell mid-rise hiking boot if you need to hit the trails with ankle support and foot protection but don't really have time to break in your boots beforehand. Many reviewers say these were super comfy right from the start and didn't cause any hot spots or blisters on their hike!
16. A walking shoe for anyone who loves to walk. Not run, but walk! The patent-pending curved footbed design truly makes walking feel more like momentum-propelled rolling. I may not be over 50, but I *can* confirm that they're a real game changer for walking workouts.
17. A pair of Sketchers woven wedges perfect for all your warm weather outings. Hard to say what you'll love more: their adorable aesthetic or the foam-cushioned contoured footbed!
18. A pair of sporty memory foam sneakers with such a lightweight, breathable mesh upper you might even forget you're wearing shoes! At the very least, these can help prevent your feet from getting sweaty and stinky.
Promising review: "Dot-dot-dot if you don't buy these. I'm a hairdresser I'm 60 with forty years working in hair. I have many shoes that are very comfortable. Sometimes I have to switch them out during the day. Yesterday I worked from 10:30 a.m. till almost 9:30 p.m., did not change shoes, no leg pain, no foot pain, no back pain, no neck pain. Walking quickly back and forth and as supportive comfortable and bouncy and cushioning as ever. I bought my daughter a pair. This other girl wanted a pair I sent her the link and now I bought a black pair to go along with the white pair. It's mesh on top maybe not mesh but it is so Airy your feet do not get hot and I hate that. I am in shock of these shoes. Don't look any further. Don't waste your time don't waste your money don't waste your energy this is your last stop. Pick your color out pick your size because they coordinate with your normal size. Good luck can't wait for you to buy this pair in your favorite color and enjoy once again look no farther you have found them. Your body will thank you and so will your family. They will all want to be around you because you are happy and not in pain LOL LOL LOL." —Tish
Get them from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 38 colors).
19. A pair of tie-dye Crocs sure to bring you back to the '60s in spirit. They're fun, colorful, and comfy, all of which will make you smile like you did at Woodstock.
20. A pair of slip-on sneakers featuring tons of arch support, non-slip tread, and a sleek aesthetic to boot! Safe to say you'll be complimenting how they look *and* feel.
21. A tough and durable waterproof walking sneaker since many older reviewers swear by how comfortable and supportive they are, even for long periods of time or in wet, slippery weather!
22. A classic nursing shoe because you needn't be a healthcare professional to appreciate footwear with a supportive arch design, easy-to-clean material, and soft foam padding.
23. A podiatrist-recommended Orthofeet velcro shoe clearly designed to minimize pain and maximize comfort. In addition to multiple layers of cushioning, it's got an adjustable arch booster to help you get the perfect amount of support.
Promising review: "This shoe was purchased with my 90-year-old mother in mind. She wanted something lightweight, but sturdy and supportive, easy to put on, equally so to take off. She just didn’t want a pair of typical clunky tennis shoes. These have met her every expectation!" —GlitzyGiGi
Get them from Amazon for $135 (available in sizes 5–12, two colors, and wide, extra-wide, and extra-extra-wide options).
24. A chunky Dansko clog to pair with your most darling outfits, knowing you can skip, twirl, and strut to your heart's content in a shoe that offers complete (and comfortable) support.
25. A cushy pair of slides because you'll feel like you're walking on a big, fluffy cloud, which IDK about you, but that's *exactly* my goal for 2023 (and beyond, TBH).
26. An eco-knit slip-on sneaker if you want the look of a stylish pair of runners only without the hassle of actually having to deal with laces. Plus, the sustainable material is super duper breathable, too!
27. A quilted slip-on shoe featuring memory foam insoles beneath that stylish exterior, because you deserve to look and feel like a million bucks.
