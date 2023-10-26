27 Shoes That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Promising review: "Dot-dot-dot if you don't buy these. I'm a hairdresser I'm 60 with forty years working in hair. I have many shoes that are very comfortable. Sometimes I have to switch them out during the day. Yesterday I worked from 10:30 a.m. till almost 9:30 p.m., did not change shoes, no leg pain, no foot pain, no back pain, no neck pain. Walking quickly back and forth and as supportive comfortable and bouncy and cushioning as ever. I bought my daughter a pair. This other girl wanted a pair I sent her the link and now I bought a black pair to go along with the white pair. It's mesh on top maybe not mesh but it is so Airy your feet do not get hot and I hate that. I am in shock of these shoes. Don't look any further. Don't waste your time don't waste your money don't waste your energy this is your last stop. Pick your color out pick your size because they coordinate with your normal size. Good luck can't wait for you to buy this pair in your favorite color and enjoy once again look no farther you have found them. Your body will thank you and so will your family. They will all want to be around you because you are happy and not in pain LOL LOL LOL." —Tish

Get them from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 38 colors).