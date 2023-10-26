BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Shoes That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

    If you're looking for footwear that won't make your back, knee, and leg pain worse... look no further.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A non-slip athletic sneaker boasting not only a fun color and unique design but also light cloudlike cushioning! And just FYI, reviewers have even hiked in these without any problems (but running in them probably isn't the best idea).

    Two reviewers wearing the yellow sneakers in front of waterfall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just So I couldn’t get enough. I love the color it's so vibrant. These shoes are true to size, I wear 6.5 and ordered 6.5 and they fit great and the width is accommodating. So if you have a narrow foot you may have to wear extra socks. The inside is cushioned but I have flat feet and needed an extra bit of cushioning. Working out in these shoes are great when doing floor workouts e.g.walking, squats, jumping jacks, burpees, weights and leg press however, I do not recommend them for running because the sole is not that flexible. I want the grey and the baby blue to complete my collection. P.S. I’m 60 and workout daily and run 3/5 and I rocked these shoes, was on fleek; on point; and looking like a snack." —Cathycat

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 19 colors).

    2. A Clarks slip-on loafer with a super cushy OrthoLite footbed and slightly chunky heel, a combination that ~elevates~ your functional-fashionable footwear game to a level you thought only possible in your youth.

    Reviewer in the black Clarks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Finally. A heel I can wear without pain! After hitting 50, I have had a hard time with any heel at all. These are as comfortable as my nurses shoes!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $41.50+ (available in sizes 5–12, narrow and wide sizes, and three colors).

    3. A pair of basic round-toe pumps that come in a variety of finishes — suede, matte, glossy, and even sparkly — and a bunch of different colors, for a simple 'n stylish option you can wear to all kinds of events. Thanks to these cute and walkable beauts, there's no age limit on wearing heels!

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of herself wearing the royal blue heels standing next to her date in oxfords at a wedding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Being over the age of 50, but by no means old, I still love heels!! These are the perfect shoes for me. Nice rounded toe, plenty of room for my toes. 2.5" inch heel, great height, great look, still elongates my legs without throwing my off balance! These are an accurate fit, too! The fact that these have the look of leather, makes them even nicer to own. I literally wore out my last pair of black heels (not this brand) so I purchased these to replace them! So glad I did!!" —Bruce Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wides sizes, and 21 colors).

    4. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers because, according to reviewers of all ages, these are some of the comfiest and most supportive walking shoes out there, making them great for anyone who lives a very active lifestyle (and yes, chasing the kids and/or grandkids around definitely counts as active).

    A reviewer wearing the off-white sneakers with gold detailing
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I walk a lot. I’m on my feet a lot, and I’m in my 60s. It’s really hard to find comfortable walking shoes. Most do not hold up to their claims in my opinion. I now own two pairs of these. I walk an average of 3–5 miles a day and spend a lot of time working in my flower beds. I wear them for an average of 12 hours a day. These have held up really well to the work I put them through, and they are so comfortable. Highly recommended!" —PN

    Get it from Amazon for $39.96+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 38 colors).

    5. A Skechers slip-on mule sneaker so you never have to bend over to tie your shoes again (and then inevitably struggle to stand back up). Work smarter, not harder.

    Reviewer wearing white sneakers
    Reviewer image of black and pink sneakers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like these support was good they do run a little bit large...used them when I went to Dallas...easy off at airport...comfy all day...cute on for a 70 year old Granny..." —Penny

    Get them from Amazon for $75+ (available in sizes 5–11 including wide fits and 16 colors).

    6. A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps since they're so good they literally convinced a reviewer to buy their first pair of heels at age 50! Impressive, right? Needless to say, you know they must be comfy and supportive, but they're also super cute, too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My first heels of any kind…I mean ever, and I am 50! I’ve tried on lots through the years but never had the courage, stability, or feet for them. These are amazing! So comfy and easy to walk in. Love them! I ordered black and blue and would love more colors." —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $56.92+ (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).

    7. A soft rubber sole slipper that feels like wearing cozy socks but performs like supportive house shoes, so don't be surprised if you just can't bear to take them off and end up wearing them outside, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these for my 95-year-old mom and she loves them — easy to get on and off, comfortable, and the sole prevents slips!"—Clf

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in women's sizes 4.5–13, men's sizes 3–11, and 42 colors).

    8. The famous Allbirds runner — uber soft and supportive everyday sneakers made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're as sustainable as they are comfy.

    Someone walking outside on steps and kicking heel up in the black sneakers
    Allbirds

    Promising review: "I love these shoes. I am a senior in her 70's so comfort and fit are very important to me and Allbirds knocked it out of the park. When I first received them they felt a little tight in the box but I read that after a few wears it loosens up and it did. I wear them on my treadmill to walk and running errands, they feel like walking on clouds. I am going to Seattle soon and will stop by the Allbords store while there, so I can try on a few different pairs. Guess who gets to go with me. Yep, my Allbirds! —Linda S.

    Get them from Allbirds for $105 (available in sizes 5–11 and 13 colors).

    9. A New Balance sneaker with a cushioned and responsive midsole *plus* a memory sole insert, aka a combo that will keep your body ache-free after standing for hours on end. 🙌

    Reviewer in the white sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought a pair a few weeks ago, liked them so much, I bought a second pair, so I can switch off every day. They are very light and fit like a thick snug sock! I'm 70 and walk 2+ miles a day with my dogs. I think it's the heel drop design that works for me. No intermittent shooting pains in my feet, legs, hips. I wear them all day, not just for walking. The price was right and, like my granddaughters said...they're cute! —Karen Anderson

    Get them from Amazon for $33.50+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and 25 colors).

    10. A Sketchers boat shoe featuring all the spiffy style of Sperry's, only even more comfort and support (and it's probably less expensive, too!).

    reviewer wearing dark gray boat shoes with shorts and a tee shirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My very senior mom has feet that sometimes become swollen. The more she walks the less that is a problem. Struggling to put on her lace up sport shoes was becoming a disincentive to go out for these walks (which she tracks on a fitness watch; btw--get your mom/dad one!). The Sketcher Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe looked like it might be easier to slip on and off and it is. She liked them so much that I got her a second pair of a different color so that she has one for street use and one to wear in the house." —R. Little

    Get them from Amazon for $38.67+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and six colors).

    11. A loafer that's light as a feather but won't let you slip. Seems like an ideal combo at any age, no?

    Reviewer wearing the black loafers with blue socks and scrubs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "In spite of having neuropathy in my feet, these keep me stable & comfortable. At 70 I need reliable shoes - these are it. I will buy them again! —Rattiemom

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–9.5 and six colors).

    12. A stretchy slip-on sneaker since it basically feels like wearing a soft, comfy sock — a sock that provides tons of support, that is.

    Reviewer in green sneaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have top of foot tendinitis, foot arthritis and bilateral bunions.....I struggle each and every time I go out shoe shopping. I came across these shoes on Amazon and took a chance and ordered one pair. I tried them on and loved them so much that I ended up ordering them twice.....One black pair and one white pair. We recently returned from a one-week vacation beach vacation and I ended up wearing them nearly every day while we were away. Lots of walking, dancing and touring! I am nearly 60 years old and can honestly say that these are the best, most comfortable shoes I have EVER owned. I am also really impressed with the quality at this price point. I have them in black, white, and am going to order the red ones as well. Thank you for such a great product!" —Cindi Smith

    Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 22 colors).

    13. A pair of Clarks flip-flops if you'd like a pair of easy-on sandals that won't break your back. Don't be fooled by their adorable, stylish appearance; they're built with a cushiony, supportive orthopedic footbed!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found INSTANT RELIEF from the pain I had in my knees and hips once I took a few steps wearing these orthotic sandals. They are stylish, very attractive, and light weight. Am truly amazed how wearing these sandals allowed me to walk normally, carefree, and without knee or hip pain. I'm 73 and walking had become more and more painful. But these orthotic footbeds provided support and some kind of correction to my walking stride, that I was able to actually stay out running errands for over 3 hours. Usually I couldn't go beyond an hour. I used orthotic footwear in the past and am aware how beneficial they are, but back then didn't have as many knee and hip issues as I do now. I highly recommend these sandals. They are so comfortable and light as a feather!!" —Brenda Margaret

    Get it from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 33 colors).

    14. An orthopedic clog — sure they're not the prettiest but they just might be the comfiest, at least according to reviewers who have plantar fasciitis. They say this shoe makes a huge difference and helps alleviate the pain!

    Reviewer in the shiny black clogs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these shoes! 50+ year-old feet with plantar fasciitis - they make my feet so happy. Super comfortable and cute with all kinds of clothes. I am going to buy more shoes from OOFOS!"" —Wendy S

    Get them from Amazon for $57.91+ (available in women's sizes 6–11, men's sizes 4–13, and two colors).

    15. A Merrell mid-rise hiking boot if you need to hit the trails with ankle support and foot protection but don't really have time to break in your boots beforehand. Many reviewers say these were super comfy right from the start and didn't cause any hot spots or blisters on their hike!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent boot. I have a very wide foot. Often, wide widths don't fit. I was ASTONISHED at how well this boot fit even with socks. Hiked in the mountains for hours in great comfort. The touch of purple is perfect. This nearly 60-year-old woman is ordering another pair. Highly recommend!!" —Becky Foster

    Get them from Amazon for $95.34+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and two colors).

    16. A walking shoe for anyone who loves to walk. Not run, but walk! The patent-pending curved footbed design truly makes walking feel more like momentum-propelled rolling. I may not be over 50, but I *can* confirm that they're a real game changer for walking workouts.

    Keen

    When I first put them on, I wasn't sure what to think — you notice the intense arch support immediately. As soon as I started walking in them, though, I was hooked. I'm an avid walker, usually hitting anywhere between 7,500–1,400+ steps a day. Never thought I needed a specific "walking sneaker," but now I can't imagine life without them. So comfortable, never any blisters, and they really do put more pep in my step, especially with that bright, happy yellow color!

    Promising review: "I am 78 years with two fake knees and walk 2–3 miles a day with these shoes. My legs, knees, and feet just don't hurt anymore. Thank you. I plan to order a couple more pairs. I have a narrow foot usually wear a size 7, but with lighter socks a 6.5 is perfect." —kathleen

    Get them from Keen for $123.75 (originally $165, available in women's sizes 5–12 and four colors and in men's sizes 7–15 and four colors).

    17. A pair of Sketchers woven wedges perfect for all your warm weather outings. Hard to say what you'll love more: their adorable aesthetic or the foam-cushioned contoured footbed!

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the blue wedge sandals in a garden bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for my mother. She has a lot of difficulty finding shoes that fit, are comfortable and appropriate for an 80+ woman. She LOVES these shoes, we bought another pair in another color." —rhonda utt

    Get it from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and eight colors).

    18. A pair of sporty memory foam sneakers with such a lightweight, breathable mesh upper you might even forget you're wearing shoes! At the very least, these can help prevent your feet from getting sweaty and stinky.

    Reviewer holding gray sneaker
    Reviewer wearing blue sneakers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Dot-dot-dot if you don't buy these. I'm a hairdresser I'm 60 with forty years working in hair. I have many shoes that are very comfortable. Sometimes I have to switch them out during the day. Yesterday I worked from 10:30 a.m. till almost 9:30 p.m., did not change shoes, no leg pain, no foot pain, no back pain, no neck pain. Walking quickly back and forth and as supportive comfortable and bouncy and cushioning as ever. I bought my daughter a pair. This other girl wanted a pair I sent her the link and now I bought a black pair to go along with the white pair. It's mesh on top maybe not mesh but it is so Airy your feet do not get hot and I hate that. I am in shock of these shoes. Don't look any further. Don't waste your time don't waste your money don't waste your energy this is your last stop. Pick your color out pick your size because they coordinate with your normal size. Good luck can't wait for you to buy this pair in your favorite color and enjoy once again look no farther you have found them. Your body will thank you and so will your family. They will all want to be around you because you are happy and not in pain LOL LOL LOL." —Tish

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 38 colors).

    19. A pair of tie-dye Crocs sure to bring you back to the '60s in spirit. They're fun, colorful, and comfy, all of which will make you smile like you did at Woodstock.

    Reviewer wearing the tie dye crocs outside
    amazon.com

    I don't know what it is about Crocs, but everyone seems to love them once they try them — including my grandpa! I remember when he bought his first pair back when I was still in middle school. To this day, he's still absolutely obsessed. 

    Promising review: "I used to make fun of people who wore Crocs. After all, just look at them. They are basically huge plastic shoes. But I bought my daughter-in-law a pair for Christmas and she told me to try them, which I did. Now I am hooked! I want all the colors and all the patterns!! At the age of 61, I have a real problem with plantar fasciitis and these have been a lifesaver! I would get out of bed and start limping immediately but not only did my Crocs make it possible for me to walk comfortably, the pain in my feet is virtually gone after wearing them for just two weeks! My apologies to everyone I ever made fun of for wearing crocs! I do have one issue, though. While they definitely help me with my static shock issue (because EVERYTHING shocks me ALL the time), they are not completely shock resistant. They are, however, MOSTLY shock resistant." —Morninglori

    Get them from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in women's sizes 4–17, men's sizes 2–15, and 25 colors).

    20. A pair of slip-on sneakers featuring tons of arch support, non-slip tread, and a sleek aesthetic to boot! Safe to say you'll be complimenting how they look *and* feel.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently picked up a second job as a server at a very busy restaurant chain. Being in my 50’s I needed some comfortable nonslip work shoes. These are perfect and very cute! I get a lot of compliments on them from the younger servers." —Melissa Cordova

    Get them from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 19 colors).

    21. A tough and durable waterproof walking sneaker since many older reviewers swear by how comfortable and supportive they are, even for long periods of time or in wet, slippery weather!

    model wearing gray waterproof walking sneaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I will start by saying “ I am NOT a sneaker person”!! On my feet a lot at work and realized I needed to find a good-looking but truly comfortable type of footwear. These are it!!! This sneaker looks so nice, is actually unbelievably comfortable, and has me standing 7-8-9 hrs a day without aching feet, back, or legs! Not a bad thing when you're in your 60s!!! I want them in every color!!! My true /chosen size also allows for a nice comfy meaty sock which makes them even more wonderful! I have a lighter-weight slip-on style from Dansko that’s great for a quick trip out to the market or around the house, but not sturdy enough for a day on your feet. If you need a new sneaker for everyday work, standing, walking and just living life in comfort with support and a great look… you will find it with this Dansko design." —Andra J.

    Get them from Amazon for $141.35+ (available in sizes 5–13, in wide and medium fits, and 10 colors).

    22. A classic nursing shoe because you needn't be a healthcare professional to appreciate footwear with a supportive arch design, easy-to-clean material, and soft foam padding.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Oh my I have never had such comfortable shoes in my life. I am 60 and have a bunion problem and diabetes. I am on my feet all day at work and these shoes are A M A Z I N G. So happy I decided to buy them. I will be getting more too." —Diana Carmean

    Get them from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes 5–10 and eight colors).

    23. A podiatrist-recommended Orthofeet velcro shoe clearly designed to minimize pain and maximize comfort. In addition to multiple layers of cushioning, it's got an adjustable arch booster to help you get the perfect amount of support.

    mdoel wearing the sneakers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This shoe was purchased with my 90-year-old mother in mind. She wanted something lightweight, but sturdy and supportive, easy to put on, equally so to take off. She just didn’t want a pair of typical clunky tennis shoes. These have met her every expectation!" —GlitzyGiGi

    Get them from Amazon for $135 (available in sizes 5–12, two colors, and wide, extra-wide, and extra-extra-wide options).

    24. A chunky Dansko clog to pair with your most darling outfits, knowing you can skip, twirl, and strut to your heart's content in a shoe that offers complete (and comfortable) support.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Being a senior and having bad feet, I look for shoes that are comfortable. I finally found a shoe with a wide heel shaped to support the whole foot heel. I also like the shape of the toe box. I can’t wear slip on shoes,so I love Mary Jane shoes. I would buy another pair. It would be nice if there were different colors to select from." —Around the clock

    Get them from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and two colors).

    25. A cushy pair of slides because you'll feel like you're walking on a big, fluffy cloud, which IDK about you, but that's *exactly* my goal for 2023 (and beyond, TBH).

    Reviewer wearing the cream slides without socks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This review is long overdue. I work in the pet retail industry. I do receiving and stocking of very heavy pet food, cat litter, etc. for eight hours a day. I work on concrete floors. I’m 60 years old. I’ve been an athlete my whole life, and I’ve had ankle injuries to both feet. I also have severe nerve entrapment syndrome in my left heel, as well as osteoarthritis. I have been wearing traditional flip-flops with a little bit of padding my whole life. When I got to the point that I literally couldn’t walk from my bed to the bathroom, I knew I had to do something. My husband had purchased these, and told me about them. I will say, they are not attractive. By that I mean, I would never wear them outside of the house. That said, these are literally THE MOST COMFORTABLE THINGS I’ve ever put on my feet. When I come home from work, I put them on immediately. When I wake up in the morning, they’re the first thing I put on. They have made a huge difference in my pain level and in my life. I cannot recommend these enough if you have foot pain." —yoyogirl

    Get them from Amazon for $20.38+ (available in women's sizes 4–15, men's sizes 3–14, and 15 colors).

    26. An eco-knit slip-on sneaker if you want the look of a stylish pair of runners only without the hassle of actually having to deal with laces. Plus, the sustainable material is super duper breathable, too!

    the black sneaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE this tennis shoe. I am 70 years old and have relapsing MS. They are so easy to put on, walk, and remove. Can wear them all day, very stylish. I wear a 9.5 wide. They were out, got a 10 regular, and they fit perfect. Well worth the money, will buy again." —KrisAnn

    Get them from Amazon for $99+ (available in sizes 6–16.5 and six colors).

    27. A quilted slip-on shoe featuring memory foam insoles beneath that stylish exterior, because you deserve to look and feel like a million bucks.

    reviewer wearing the shoes in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These were purchased for my mom, who is a senior citizen. Comfort and support were very important. She loves wearing them, and I would purchase them again in a different color! —MB

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and nine colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.