Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    22 Parenting Tips That’ll Make You Think "Oh That’s Genius"

    You'll thank me later.

    by
    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Chandni Reddy
    by Chandni Reddy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share the the ingenious tips and tricks they use for their kids. Here's their advice (and some of our fave, clever hacks, too!)

    1. Entertain your child for hours with a bubble machine. They'll get to enjoy a magical bubble wonderland while you can finally get some of those important adult things done...or maybe just go to the bathroom in peace.

    Child in a wig and backpack plays with bubbles on a porch, near toy cars
    amazon.com

    "Spend $25 on a bubble machine and let them on the porch with the door open. Best money you’ll ever spend. They think you’re the best mommy ever and you can get a moment to yourself. Everyone wins." —ir1993

    And, according to the Buzzfeed community, pets love this, too!

    Get it from Amazon for $25.48.

    Promising review: ""Our two toddlers love this bubble machine! All you need is some bubble water and this will keep them busy for a long time. We only cleaned it once or twice in one season but otherwise never had any problem with it. This will make a great gift for someone's birthday (especially if you don't know what to get), I know as a parent we would welcome something like this over a toy car or stuffed animals." —Blaine Bryant

    2. And for another really easy, yet wildly engaging activity — grab a handful of balloons, a pair of fly swatters, and organize a wildly hilarious, and most likely competitive, game of *balloon tennis.*

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of orange balloons in a yellow bucket and a pair of fly swats
    pagingfunmums.com

    Learn more at Paging Fun Mums.

    "Balloons are the best. Since we live in Canada and winters are yuck, we’d blow up balloons during lockdown and just go nuts. Best part about them is they don’t hurt when they hit you, and they are very unlikely to knock anything over or break anything. We have competitions to see who can bounce them the longest without touching the ground or try to bounce them to each other. My kids are 2 1/2- and 5-years-old and it’s been great for their coordination." —Mysa

    Get a 5-pack of fly swatters from Amazon for $5.99.

    3. Build your own DIY faucet extender by upcycling an old shampoo bottle (or skip the project altogether and buy this ready-made pair of faucet extenders instead). You'll save a few bucks *and* save your poor back from the strain of lifting your toddler up to the sink, but most importantly, you'll empower your little one to wash their hands and brush their teeth all by themselves!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of an old bottle of baby wash transformed into a sink extender
    onecrazyhouse.com

    Get the full instructions at One Crazy House.

    For all those non DIY-ers, get the two-pack of faucet extenders from Amazon for $13.79 (available in three colors and individually).

    Promising review: "This product is awesome. It is easy to install and does not cause any damage to the hardware. Most importantly, however, it allows my three-year-old a level of independence and responsibility when it comes to washing his hands that I love! Give him a folding stool by the sink and this guy on the faucet and he can reach without any awkward holding or setting the child on the counter. Simple win for the parents out there." —Adam Browning

    4. Need a hack to avoid those dreaded Target store meltdowns? Y'know, the ones where they beg for a toy again and again, you say "no" again and again, and then chaos and crying ensues? You can avoid all that just by taking a picture of the toy — this lets them know that you won't forget about it come the next special occasion, which is extra helpful because it's all too easy to actually forget by the time their birthday rolls around.

    An album with photos of toys taken at Target
    Chandni Reddy / Buzzfeed

    "When your child sees something they want in the store, offer to take a picture of it to add to a future gift wish list (for whatever holiday or occasion makes the most sense.) The vast majority of the time, the acknowledgment that they like the thing is enough that they’ll be content to put it back on the shelf and leave it without a fuss! And on the rare occasion that my kids actually remembered something and said “remember that toy I saw with the helicopter?” I could go back through my pictures and find the exact item when it was time to buy gifts for them." —KHandcock

    5. Ready to be done once and for all with middle-of-the-night bedsheet changes? Allow me to introduce you to this genius crib lasagna trick: layer a bedsheet then a waterproof pad, then another bed sheet, and a waterproof pad. Then, when an accident happens, all you have to do is peel off the top sheet and waterproof pad layer and all parties can go back to sleep lickity split (hopefully).

    Blogger&#x27;s picture of a crib
    meaningfulmama.com

    Take a look at the full how-to at Meaningful Mama.

    "Make the bed/crib like a lasagna — layer sheet and waterproof pad over another sheet and waterproof pad. When your kid pees themselves at 2 am, the last thing you want to do is strip and remake the bed. Just whip off the top layer and boom — back to sleep. (Change their pajamas obviously)." —kimw4560950e6

    Get a waterproof fitted crib mattress pad cover from Amazon for $14.88.

    Promising review: "Mom Hack: buy two to three: layer one crib protector, one sheet, one protector, one sheet : when baby leaks, blows out, or spits up in middle of the night, easy to rip off a layer of sheet and protector and worry about washing tomorrow. No need to remake the crib because the 2nd layer is underneath. These are fantastic! Stops the mess and moisture to make this mom hack possible. They go into the washer easily. I hang dry. Has a little padding but still stays firm and flat. Has lasted several washed thus far." —COMBATBARBIE365

    6. For anyone potty training a toddler, a potty rewards chart is a great way to positively reinforce your kiddo for using the "big potty." Some call it bribery, I call it well-earned stickers.

    reviewer&#x27;s photo the potty chart with stickers hanging on the door
    amazon.com

    The set includes four weeks of training chart, a steps-by-step visual chart to using the potty for the kiddos, and eight-page potty-training guide, two celebratory crowns, a certificate of completion, 200 stickers, three cards, and an erasable marker.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four styles).

    Promising review: "Had my son using the potty on the first day! I will never regret buying this set. I swear it’s the only reason my 3-year-old boy is peeing in the potty now multiple times a day. The stickers bring such excitement to his little face and he beams with pride when he places it on his chart. He lets his dad know when he gets home about his stickers for today. My 2-year-old boy has even peed in the potty a few times because he wants a sticker too." —kandis stewart

    7. Stock up on socks in the same color (or style), and you'll never have to struggle with missing or unmatching socks again. Take that, mysterious sock-snatching monster!

    several pairs of white socks
    Amazon

    "I had three boys relatively close in age. Buy them all the same socks. All one color. Keep a few pair of dress socks in YOUR drawer for them...never match socks again, and ALWAYS have dress socks for when you need them." —kymo

    Get a pack of 14 socks from Amazon for $15.80+ (available in four styles and in sizes 2T-Large).

    Promising review: "Get rid of all of the character socks, 'days of the week' socks, and colored socks (you can’t find the matches anyway, just admit it to yourself. That’s the first step to freedom). BURN the basket of “orphan” socks you have sitting in your laundry room (you’ll never find the matches, just trust me on this) Buy a bag of these for all of your kids for back-to-school and thank me later. No more sorting socks. No more 'orphan' socks. No more socks that aaaaaaaalmost match, but not quite, because the manufacturer hates you and changed one tiny-but-key element to drive you crazy. These socks are i-d-e-n-t-i-c-a-l." —Batnay

    8. Create a ~kid's club in da tub~ by tossing a few glow sticks in the water to really ~light~ up the fun. Just be forewarned, bath time will be such a party that they probably won't want to leave (aka get out, get dressed, and go to bed).

    A photo of the glow sticks in the bath tub
    Chandni Reddy / Buzzfeed

    "Put your kid in the bathtub let them go wild on a Popsicle. I use this when I need 15–20 minutes without a kid in my face. Then you can just hose them down when they finish. You can put other stuff in the tub, sometimes we do glow stick bath, or I put a bunch of plastic blocks in there. The bathtub is my savior." —stephaniem49eb94563

    Get a pack of 100 glow sticks from Amazon for $7.95 (available in four colors and two additional sizes).

    Promising review: "We used these for bath night for my young kids. We like to do random things to make bath time fun for our kids. We turned off the lights and put glow sticks and turned on music for the kids to listen, bathe and have a fun time. They loved it! These glow sticks are a good price for the amount you get. We bought these about three months ago and still have some leftover as we don't use them every bath time. We have used them to 'hunt monsters' and it makes the nighttime not so scary for my kids. They absolutely love playing with the glow sticks!" —Meg K.

    9. Repurpose a pizza cutter to cut pancakes or waffles into the perfect bite-sized pieces in less time than it'll take for your kid to get sticky syrup all over their fingers, which happens in about 20 seconds. We love creative uses for things, especially when it saves time and energy!

    Chandni Reddy / Buzzfeed

    "Use a pizza cutter when you are cutting pancakes and waffles. When you have more than one kid and they all want their food right then and there, this makes your life so much easier. Trust me." —homebody13

    Get a pizza cutter from Amazon for $9.99.

    Promising review: "Love this pizza cutter!! The blade is nice and sharp so it easily handles the pizza and sandwiches and pancakes my four kiddos eat. I love the fact that my two older girls can use it easily. But the best part is that it comes with the retractable guard so I DON’T cut myself when reaching into my drawer. Great design, great product." —Victoria Haupt

    10. And, break the record for the fastest batch of pancakes ever made with a Whiskware pancake batter mixer. The BlenderBall wire whisk eliminates the need for a separate mixing bowl and keeps the batter from getting all over the place. Add your ingredients, shake, pour, and enjoy a yummy breakfast! 😋

    Amazon

    You can even store leftover batter in the bottle and pop it in the fridge for a time-saving weekday breakfast!

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    Promising review: "Ohhhh, what a lifesaver. My husband is the pancake maker in our house, it's something special he does with the kids on weekends while he lets me sleep in a bit. However, when I wake up and come downstairs, I always found a huge mess to clean up. He cooks them, but never cleaned up. I never complained (hey, I get to sleep in!!) but offered suggestions on how to cook without making such a mess. We're talking not only mixing bowls not rinsed out with now dried pancake batter caking them, but drips of batter on my stove, on the floor, and in my CLEAN cast-iron skillet that sits next to the stove. I had enough when I came down to find dried pancake batter on THREE of the stoves burners. I had to dismantle the stove to clean it. Making memories with the kids is great, making more work for Mom is NOT! I saw this pancake mixer in passing while browsing Amazon and knew I had to get it. It works. Great. Messes are gone. The only thing I need to do is rinse out this product when I get up, and then put it in the dishwasher. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Blenderbottle. You took a lot of stress off my shoulders!!" —Dugrace

    11. Transform the ball pit into something that's secretly educational by using a Sharpie to write the ABCs on the plastic balls. Next, come up with some easy and fun games to test and practice their letter recognition, such as placing alphabet balls in their matching bucket!

    somedayilllearn.com

    Check out all the deets at Someday I'll Learn.

    Get a pack of 100 balls from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).

    Promising review: "Amazing for a ball pit area for younger children, vibrant and beautiful colors." —Christine

    12. And while we're on the subject of learning letters and words, make learning sight words fun and frazzle-free by playing this exciting sight words Bingo game!

    Word board with chips, cards, and packaging
    Amazon

    The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    Promising review: "Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally something that gets her excited about learning!!" —Rebecca

    13. Help your little one keep their left and right shoes straight with a simple sticker trick: cut a sticker in half and place one half on each sole so they can see (and remember!) which is left and which is right. Or, opt for these moisture-proof toddler shoe sticker helpers instead.

    Child holding up a pair of flip-flops with marked foot shapes and &#x27;L&#x27; and &#x27;R&#x27; for left and right feet
    MeYDecals

    Get a sheet of waterproof stickers for 10 pairs of shoes from MeYDecals on Etsy for $10 (available in 16 colors and with personalization).

    Promising review: "Repeat buyer! Super cute and easy for my daughter to follow." —Dallis Johnson

    MeYDecals is a small biz based in Lee's Summit, Missouri that specializes in creating personalized, long-lasting labels for little ones of all ages. Their stickers are waterproof, dishwasher safe, laundry safe, toddler (tantrum) safe, and super cute to boot!

    14. Inspire your kids to become motivated helpers around the house by giving them their ~very own~ cleaning caddy. Don't worry about buying new cleaning supplies, either — simply grab a few of your existing (nontoxic!) supplies and place 'em in a new bucket with some rags and feather dusters.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of a bucket with cleaning supplies and a checklist in the background
    cleanmama.com

    Learn more ways to get the kiddos involved in cleaning at Clean Mama

    And, for the younger kids, I can personally vouch for this Melissa & Doug wooden cleaning play set, which is basically the reason my toddler and preschooler are obsessed with cleaning, and can't seem to stop dusting and mopping feverishly all day long (But hey, who's complaining?!) Get it from Amazon for $34.39.

    Promising review: "What better way to teach your children to help with chores than to actually give them the tools that work. I don't know why some kids love to help clean but I will not complain. Our child always wants to help clean but the tools we use are too big of course. This product is a good size for children and it actually works in helping clean the house. It's easy to set up and the cleaning tools are easily accessible. I would easily recommend this since I know all my parental friends have this already. Now if they can only make a vacuum for kids." —R.V.

    15. And BTW, lift away the most stubborn of stains including grass, oil, or blood from your kids' clothes with a popular stain remover. Once you see how well this concentrated spot treatment works, you'll quickly be joining its cult following.

    amazon.com

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.77 (available in various packs).

    Promising review: "This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6 and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us. Even old set in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids." —Lauren Ruffin

    16. Make their fave stuffies soft and cuddly again with this easy (read: lazy) cleaning hack that promises not to do more harm than good — I promise! Plop them in a pillow case and tie them with a scrunchie before throwing them in the washing machine — Mr. Teddy will come out looking months, maybe even years, younger!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo showing how to machine wash stuffed animals using a pillowcase
    clarkscondensed.com

    Get all the info at Clark's Condensed.

    Psst, or you could simply hide them away in these clever as heck toy storage hammocks and tackle the whole cleaning part another day. Out of sight, out of mind! Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.87 (available in six colors).

    Promising review: "Easy to install and stores a TON of stuffed animals! Not to mention, it’s cute playroom wall decor! Lol" —Alyssa King

    17. Swap out the boring ice pack your kids never want to use on booboos for a *marshmallow ouchie pack* instead. Throw some marshmallows in a Ziploc and pop them in the freezer. Then, when injury strikes, they'll have something soft, moldable, and not unbearably cold!

    A photo of frozen marshmallows in a Ziploc bag
    Chandni Reddy / Buzzfeed

    And to make your little one smile after ouchies happen, here's another tip: "When it comes to injuries I can get my kids to instantly stop crying by performing 'surgery'. I pretend to remove the injured body part and replace it with whatever item is nearby. Hurt your hand? Congrats you now have a new banana hand. Skinned your knee? Well, here's a dirty stick as your new leg. Yes, wounds are cleaned and bandaged in a timely manner. But my kids find it hilarious and it gets the crying and drama to stop." —eb17

    P.S. Marshmallows aren't just for treating injuries, they make the sweetest rewards too (potty training or otherwise!). If your kids are obsessed with picking out the sweet stuff from their Lucky Charms, their heads will basically explode when you hand them a treat from this bag of cereal marshmallows. Get a giant 1-pound bag from Amazon for $12.99.

    18. Whip out the bug bite suction tool anytime your kid gets a mosquito, spider, or another kind of bug bite to relieve the itching and swelling and keep them from scratching their skin all day. It was invented by a mom, so you know it's gotta be worth all the hype.

    A BuzzFeed editor&#x27;s arm with a bite on it, the editor holding the suction tool and an after photo of the swelling reduced on the editor&#x27;s arm.
    Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and multipacks).

    Promising review: "This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation. My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" —Reyka Smith

    19. Maximize valuable bathroom countertop space by hanging plastic cups on the inside of the cabinet door. Use a Sharpie to label them with names and voilà — everyone's got a designated spot for storing their toothbrush that's not on the counter.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo showing toothbrushes and toothpaste organized into cups hanging from a cabinet door
    athriftymom.com

    Check out the easy hack at A Thrifty Mom.

    20. Or, cut down on the bathroom clutter and messes with this viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser that'll squeeze toothpaste on your child's brush for you, which means you won't have to spend umpteen hours wiping toothpaste smears off the counters and sinks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19+ (available in three colors).

    Promising review: "So glad we found this! With a 4- and 5-year-old I was constantly cleaning toothpaste off everything in the bathroom! This is great, they basically need zero help from me now. And it keeps my counter less cluttered with everything in one handy place. Highly recommend especially if you have kids!" —Maggie Byers

    21. Don't play ~ketchup~ when it comes to spills and explosions in the car — prevent them from happening in the first place with this simple-but-smart car vent dip clip. Go ahead, dunk a nugget or two yourself — you deserve it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Or you can do as this commenter's mom did... "My mom just didn't let my sister and me know about the existence of dipping sauces for our entire childhood because she didn't want us to make a mess in her car." —monikap6

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and also available as a four-pack, five-pack, six-pack, and 10-pack).

    Promising review: "Where have these been all my life?!?! These are the BEST! Idk how many times me or my kids have dropped sauces while in the car and had a mess to clean up. These take all that hassle away. I gave one to my daughter and her friend asked her 'where does your mom find all the cool stuff?'" —May

    22. Hang a hands-on calendar in your preschooler's room so they can start learning the days of the week, months, and the weather. Updating the calendar each morning is a great way to begin their morning routine and can even help them pick out an appropriate outfit for the day!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $17.49.

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves loves loves this! He gets excited to change the magnets every morning. I had some magnet strips and made additional magnets for activities (preschool, zoo, library, grandma's house). I am really happy I bought this, and it has helped teach him months, and days of the week. Determining the weather is fun too. One day we came home after school and he couldn't wait to change the weather from sunny to raining. I highly recommend this for preschoolers, it's a lot of fun." —Hammyg3

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.