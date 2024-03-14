22 Parenting Tips That’ll Make You Think "Oh That’s Genius"

4.

Need a hack to avoid those dreaded Target store meltdowns? Y'know, the ones where they beg for a toy again and again, you say "no" again and again, and then chaos and crying ensues? You can avoid all that just by taking a picture of the toy — this lets them know that you won't forget about it come the next special occasion, which is extra helpful because it's all too easy to actually forget by the time their birthday rolls around.