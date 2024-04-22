34 Things That'll Give Your Outdoor Space Some Extra Pizzazz This Spring

1. A hanging hammock chair so you can ~hang~ out in a plush boho throne all spring and summer long. Definitely the perfect outdoor reading chair, if you ask me.
This swinging hammock chair comes with two cushions and installation hardware.
Promising review: "Back to basics — simple, chic, and comfortable. Perfect addition for the backyard, porch, anywhere you'd like to lounge. There were no installation directions, but they do provide a number of options to work with based on your needs." —afytasuki
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in three colors).
2. A string of globe lights that'll make your patio twinkle like a magical fairyland. Don't be surprised if you feel the urge to break out into song — Disney musical style.
Promising review: "Absolutely love the dim feature! These bulbs are more round than oval like others, but I love them. When they are off, there’s a cool yellow in them that offers a lovely aesthetic when not in use. Our pergola is wired for lights so we mounted them on and almost always dim them because the white pergola reflects the light. These lights have made our patio my new favorite spot in the house. My husband and I find the evenings so relaxing, we’ve literally grown closer together from spending time out under the lights in our new favorite place." —fishurmo
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in six lengths and two colors).
3. A kiddie pool for a fun way to cool off on those unbearably hot days, because not all of us can have an actual pool in our backyard or live by the beach. One reviewer even said it's big enough for two or three adults to chill in!
Funboy is a family-owned small business based in Venice Beach, California, that makes giant-sized pool floats and other fun warm weather accessories.
Promising review: "This is a high-quality kiddie pool that easily fits three kids. It stayed inflated for the long weekend we used it and was simple to fold away for next time." —DeeDee
Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in nine designs).
4. Or a more spacious inflatable pool if you're looking to splish-splash around in something a bit bigger and/or want to be able to extend your body fully in the water.
Promising review: "Very easy to unbox and get set up. I used an electric pump (not included) and followed the easy directions. Took me only about 10 minutes to get it inflated. Then it only took me maybe an hour to fill with a garden hose. I love the drain pipe underneath that is angled away from the pool so the water is directed out of the area. But I can see that it might not be good for the pool lining if someone stepped on it from inside the pool. So I was careful to let my kids know not to step in that corner. Overall, great quality, good size (fits three full-size floaties in it!), and my kids loved it." —Karen Moreland
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
5. A disco ball planter here to bring some '70s party vibes to your backyard. Simply hang it from the included macrame rope and get ready to boogie when the sun hits. 🪩🕺🏻
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
6. A set of two ~zero gravity~ reclining porch chairs because once you experience the joy of kicking back with your feet up outside, there's really no turning back. They even come with pillows and removable side trays!
Promising review: "We realized pretty quickly that with everyone home because of the 2020 quarantine, we would need more spaces to hang out in. I found this set of chairs and put the order in as a temporary measure until we found a patio set that suits the space better. These are perfect though. I can't really see replacing them anytime soon. They are comfortable, and the little attached tables are really handy! I usually have hot tea, water, a phone, and either a book or my Kindle in my immediate area. This tiny attachment made it so I don't even have to worry about where to put everything. The seat is an excellent place to spend some time watching the birds or reading in the afternoons. I am absolutely thrilled with this purchase." —Brandy M.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in 26 colors).
7. Or a super nifty zero-gravity canopy swing if you require shade as you comfortably lounge about under the sun. Pretty sure this is the outdoor equivalent of your fave recliner chair.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — it will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I only 25 to 30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $219.99+ (available in seven colors).
8. A solar-powered, round garden light because A) it automatically illuminates at night and turns off when the sun rises, and B) looks super duper cool. Use it to light up your front walk, garden beds, or even as a cool table light.
Promising review: "I liked the fact they were well packed, had simple directions, were easy to install, and performed exactly as promised. The light is soft and warm, not at all harsh white electronic looking. They provide a soft accent for the landscaping and allow the landscaping to stand out 24 hours a day. A huge plus for me has been the fact that since the lights were installed, the rabbits have stayed out of the flowers that they had considered their personal salad bar. More than I bargained for in the best way possible way." —Pennsylvania Grandma
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and in a set of two).
9. A set of interlocking teak tiles so you can transform your boring concrete patio or balcony into an adorably chic courtyard. They'd also look magnificent around a pool. Best of all, you don't even need tools for installation — just place and snap the tiles together!
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc. In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few leftover to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
Get 10 sq. feet from Amazon for $81.99 (available in three smaller sizes).
10. A set of metal hanging flower pots since they're vibrant and fun while also being super duper practical. Even if you don't have the space for full garden beds, these will let you start a family of outdoor plant babies.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three color sets).