Nurses Know Their Stuff And They Think These 18 Shoes Are *Very* Comfortable

"After 10 hard hours on the floor my feet did not hurt or ache" = sold.

Cierra Cowan
by Cierra Cowan

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A pair of tie-dye Crocs for something fun and colorful (and comfy, of course!), which will hopefully make you and your patients smile. :)

Reviewer wearing the tie dye crocs outside
amazon.com

Promising review: "I work 12+ hours on my feet as a nurse and Crocs truly protect my feet throughout the day. My feet feel better when I take them off at the end of my shifts than when I put them on at the beginning of the day. I will never overpay for fancy-schmancy 'healthcare worker shoes' again. It's Crocs for as long as I'm a bedside RN!" —Brielle

Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 4–15W, 2–13M, and 25 colors).

2. Or, these colorful Croc clogs if you're worried about potential fluids leaking onto your socks. These are just as exciting and comfy with a bit more protection.

Reviewer in the tie-dye clogs
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these shoes!!!! A tad tight on my toes, so maybe I'll get a half size bigger next time. But I've been a nurse for 20 years and these are THE ONLY shoes that minimally hurt my feet!!!!!!!! I feel ashamed for not having bought Crocs before now!! To make it through a med pass without removing my shoe, walking on the back of my shoe, alternating pressure of each foot constantly, taking Tylenol because of the pain....is just AMAZING! I'm so very satisfied!! My feet are thankful!!!!! I wear these things with EVERY outfit...work or not! Lol I gotta stop doing that! But to have feet that do not hurt takes precedence over style right now!!! Will be buying EVERY style they sell!" —Torkwase Johnson

Get them from Amazon for $32.82+ (available in sizes 6–15 and five colors).

3. The famous Allbirds runner — uber soft and supportive everyday sneakers made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're as sustainable as they are comfy.

Someone walking outside on steps and kicking heel up in the black sneakers
Allbirds

Promising review: "Like walking on marshmallows. Literally the best pair of sneakers ever. I am a nurse, and I am always on my feet. The Allbirds make work so much more enjoyable as well as efficient. Highly recommended!" —Ryan F.

Get them from Allbirds for $105 (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).

4. A non-slip athletic sneaker because if the fun color and unique design doesn't sell you, the light cloudlike cushioning surely will! And just FYI, reviewers have even hiked in these without issues so even slippery ER floors should pose no problem.

Two reviewers wearing the yellow sneakers in front of waterfall
amazon.com

Promising review: "I ordered these in red, and absolutely love them! I am a nurse so I am on my feet a lot, and these shoes are amazing! I wear them to work and the gym and have been awesome for both. I get so many compliments on them and people always asking me where I got them from. I order thousands of dollars a year on Amazon and never leave reviews, but these are definitely worth spreading the word on! You won’t regret buying them!!" —NurseMomma83

Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 19 colors).

5. A snazzy looking, but still supportive, clog known among this reviewer's peers as the "Louis Vuitton" of nursing clogs — need I say more?

Reviewer in scrubs with ankles crossed wearing the black with colorful floral design clogs
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’ve been a nurse for over 35 years. I’ve worn just about every brand at every price in attempts to find good comfort. I bought these on a whim and they are amazing — comfortable, great fit, clean easily — I was shocked! For the price I thought won’t last long — have held up in the ER. BEST INVESTMENT EVER!! Will never go back to the pricier shoes again." —Diane Walton

Get them from Amazon for $35.96 (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).

6. A pair of slip-on sneakers featuring tons of arch support, non-slip tread, and a sleek aesthetic to boot! Hard to say if you'll be complimenting their look or feel more.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I very rarely ever leave reviews...but this product needed a review. I am a nurse and am on my feet all day. My shoes were worn out, and I was in need of a new pair. I searched for a new pair but hate that athletic shoes are so speedy especially since I go through a pair about once a year. Then I found these. They were only $33 so even if they didn’t last for six months I wouldn’t be out that much money. So I took a chance.

They arrived on time and when I looked at them I honestly wasn’t sure if I liked them. Then I lifted them up and it felt like I didn’t have anything in my hand. They are so lightweight I couldn’t believe it. I put them on, and they felt awesome. I have a very wide foot and sometimes have trouble finding a shoe that fits my foot. These are wide enough for me, and I even could have probably gone down a size. They are so comfortable to wear and easy to slip on. My foot pain is gone since I started wearing these shoes two weeks ago.

I get so many compliments from my patients wondering where I got these shoes from. They look great with scrubs as well as jeans. All in all, I tried to hate them, but I can’t cuz they are just awesome!" —Kathy Fiest

Get them from Amazon for $33.14+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 20 colors).

7. A New Balance sneaker with a cushioned and responsive midsole *plus* a memory sole insert, AKA a combo that will keep your body ache-free after standing for hours on end. 🙌

Reviewer in the white sneakers
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am a nurse, I work 12 hours a day on my feet, and these shoes are the most comfortable that I ever had. My feet don't hurt after a shift. I love them." —TC

Get them from Amazon for $41.06+ (available in sizes 5–11, wide sizes, and three colors).

8. A pair of Brooks running shoes if you want tried-and-true nurse-approved footwear. These have been a long time favorite among nurses and other professionals who are on their feet all day, and it won't take long for you to jump on the Brooks bandwagon too.

Image of reviewer wearing black shoes
amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought these after catching a review from another nurse extolling their virtues, and she was correct! After 10 hard hours on the floor my feet did not hurt or ache. I wear a 9 or 9.5, and I did purchase the 9.5. Fit was perfect and the shoes are very light. I highly recommend these!" —Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $69.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).

9. A Sketchers boat shoe featuring all the spiffy style of Sperry's you love, only even more comfort and support (and it's probably less expensive too!).

reviewer wearing dark gray boat shoes with shorts and a tee shirt
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is perfect. I absolutely love them. I get compliments all the time. I’m a nurse who works 12 hour shifts and my feet feel the same as they do in the morning at the end of my shift." —Orchid

Get them from Amazon for $38.67 (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and five colors).

10. A tough and durable waterproof walking sneaker for nurses who need to move fast and quickly during their shifts. This gives you the comfort of clogs but without the awkward shuffling.

model wearing gray waterproof walking sneaker
Amazon

Promising review: "These shoes are extremely comfortable, non-slip, durable, and perfect for busy medical professionals who walk 10+ miles on a typical shift. They come with a padded food bed and arch support, so no additional insoles are required. (Typically a must for me.) They are much lighter than regular Dansko clogs and ideal for running to a code or the occasional athleticism/agility required with more behavioral patients. These sneakers are waterproof, but they may not be ideal for situations involving a lot of bodily fluids, due to the suede. Still, shoe covers may prevent any issues. I loooooooove these shoes and highly recommend them to all nurses!" —linda driscoll

Get them from Amazon for $149.95 (available in sizes 5.5–12, wide sizes, and nine colors).

11. A loafer that's light as a feather but won't let you slip. *Plus!* The material is super easy to wipe clean, so if you tend to work with somewhat messy patients, this might be the shoe for you.

Reviewer wearing the black loafers with blue socks and scrubs
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am a nurse with plantar faciatis. I suffer from heel pain. I have paid a lot of money for a little relief. These are the first pair of shoes I never want to take off. My feet feel best when wearing these shoes. I would not hesitate to recommend them. I usually wear a size 8 and 8.5 is not too big. My feet are a little narrow and these fit fine. The length is fine. My heels are a little narrow so I am comfortable with and without socks. I bought the light grey pair. I came back on to order black and navy, that is how much I like them." —Cybil

Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 6–9.5 and four colors).

12. A pair of Nike Air Zoom Pulses because even though you might think of Nike as specializing in running shoes, it's clear these were designed with medical professionals in mind: easy slip on/off design, rubber sole, comfy cushioning, and quite stylish.

reviewer in the white sneakers featuring pink and yellow trim detailing
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these shoes. I’m a nurse and I wear them for 12 hours, at a minimum, at a time. One of my coworkers had a pair and said they were really comfortable. For my line of work, I like that they’re cute, but also solidly protect me from getting anything inside my shoes like some of the mesh type shoes might. They’re extremely easy to clean, also." —N. Dallam

Get them from Amazon for $60+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).

13. An orthopedic clog that sure ain't the prettiest but just might be the comfiest, at least according to reviewers who have plantar fasciitis — they say this shoe actually makes a huge difference and helps alleviate the pain!

Reviewer in the shiny black clogs
amazon.com

Promising review: "These are the best shoes I've tried for my plantar fasciitis. I'm a med-surg nurse working 12 hour days and have developed really bad plantar fasciitis over the last couple of years. I've tried probably half a dozen different shoe brands, and these are the only ones to make a difference. They're super ugly in the plain black, but I couldn't care less because my feet don't have stabbing pain the next day. I used to wake up and have stabbing/tenderness in my right foot and stretching helped but these shoes have made a significant difference. I highly recommend them to those with PF, and all my coworkers; they have so much cushion in the thick soles and feel like you're stepping in clouds. I also bought the sandals and wear those outside of work." —tyler

Get them from Amazon for $79.85+ (available in women's sizes 6–16/men's sizes 4–14 and three colors).

14. A pair of Gales "Frontline Nurse" shoes, which if you haven't already figured it out, are designed specifically for all you healthcare professionals. So yes, that means they're waterproof, slip-resistant, super supportive, *and* antimicrobial!

Three images of blue, purple, and white shoes
Gales

Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. It feels like walking on clouds. I love them. They are incredibly comfortable. Gales are by far my favorite. I’m a RN. I work 12+ hour shifts. My feet don’t hurt when I wear these bad boys! I love them so much a few days after I received my first pair, I ordered a second pair." —Brynna Porch

Get them from Gales for $89.95 (available in sizes 5–17 and eight colors) for from Amazon for $89.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and six colors).

15. A pair of sporty memory foam sneakers with such a lightweight, breathable mesh upper you might even forget you're wearing shoes! At the very least, these can help prevent your feet from getting sweaty and stinky.

Reviewer holding gray sneaker
Reviewer wearing blue sneakers
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Hands down the best purchase of shoes I have ever made. These shoes keep me so comfortable especially when I’m on my feet all night. I simply can’t imagine a better pair of shoes for nurses." —maddie

Get them from Amazon for $39.09+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 38 colors).

16. A classic nursing shoe because you really can't go wrong with the combo of a supportive arch design, easy-to-clean material, and soft foam padding.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I bought these shoes for nursing school. I read the reviews and on sizing and the chart. I went down a half size to 6. They fit well and no problems but might have stayed with the 6.5. They are the most comfortable shoes I have owned. I am on my feet for long hours and these shoes are the first ones that have not left me with throbbing legs and back. You can feel the cushion under your heel. I give these a 10 for sure. I'm going to buy in black to wear for work." —Kelly McDermott

Get them from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and eight colors).

17. A stretchy slip-on sneaker since it basically feels like wearing a soft, comfy sock yet is just as supportive as a clunky nursing clog.

Reviewer in green sneaker
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am IN LOVE with these shoes! I’m a veterinary nurse and am on my feet for 9+ hours a day, and these shoes are so comfy and supportive throughout the entirety of my shift. I bought a pair of New Balances for almost $80 right before I found these guys and they’re not even as comfortable as these shoes! I HIGHLY recommend these unbelievably cushioned, stretchy-topped, heavenly shoes!" —Bella R

Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide sizes, and 22 colors).

18. And a pair of popular Hoka running shoes that don't mess around when it comes to support. I mean, seriously — just look at them! You can't literally see how thick and padded the shoe base is!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Perfect shoe. I'm a nurse, and these are my work shoes. Comfy right out of the box and still are. They hold up to the walking/running required." —AC

Get them from Amazon for $189.41+ (available in sizes 6.5–11 and five colors).

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.