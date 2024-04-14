27 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference

Popular products from this list
1. A nifty multitool jar opener about to become your trusted sidekick in the fight against super tight jars. According to reviewers, it's *super* easy to use even if you've got weak grip strength or arthritis. Plus! It's got a bunch of other neat features, like a bottle cap grip, jar breaker claw, pull tab assister, soda can tab opener, and bottle opener.
2. A pan organizing rack that lets you store your heavy pans either vertically or horizontally but most importantly, not stacked directly on top of one another! This, of course, means you won't have to lift them all up just to get at the one you need. 🙌
3. Similarly, an adjustable mug organizer you can use to easily stack and store all your mugs neatly in the cabinet. No need to part with any of your favorite sipping vessels just to make space.
4. A magnetic stove shelf so you can move your most-used spices and oils off the countertop while still keeping them highly accessible. BTW, reviewers confirm that nothing on the shelf heats up when the oven is in use.
5. A batter dispenser that makes it a ~piece of (pan)cake~ to whip up perfect flapjacks whenever your heart desires. No more measuring cups, no more dripping batter everywhere, just a fast, easy, and delicious breakfast!
6. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner if you've been searching for a bleach-free way to clear away all the gunk and build-up from the drain. And yes, this should rid the kitchen of that horrible smelly odor emanating from the sink and replace it with a fresh lemony scent instead!
7. A set of drill brushes for anyone who's ready to give their kitchen a deep clean. These will let you clear out all those tough-to-get-at spots, like in between tile, grout, door tracks, and even stove tops!
8. A clay bear because I'm pretty sure you can't own a jar of brown sugar without one! This little cutie keeps your sugar soft and moist for months, at which point all you have to do is re-soak it in some water, and you're good to go again. 🐻
9. A set of two reusable mop pads for a more eco-friendly (and budget-friendly!) alternative to the disposable Swiffer Wet Jet pads. These are machine washable, so you can use them again and again.
10. A pair of Bluapple freshness savers which work some pretty intense food-preserving magic for a whopping three months. Throw one in your produce drawer, and you'll be amazed how much longer your food lasts before spoiling!
11. A 10-foot-long set of under-cabinet lights since they not only look restaurant-level fancy, but also make it so that you can actually see what spice you're measuring out. Trust me, you do not want to accidentally mix up sugar and salt. 😅
12. A set of Keurig-cleaning cups so you can clean your coffee-making machine (aka your lifeline) with pretty much the press of a button. As we all know, good coffee makes a huge difference (especially when that afternoon slump hits).
13. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets to give your water bottles and tumblers a thorough cleaning. We're talking a solution that will finally remove those horrible stains and strange odors.
14. A roll of glossy marble contact paper for an easy way to revamp the look of your kitchen. Instead of completely replacing your countertops (which is a lot of work and $$), just wipe your counters down, carefully lay out the contact paper, and smooth out any air bubbles as you go.
15. A handheld electric milk frother so you can treat yourself to a fancy foaming latte at the touch of a button. Not to mention, this gadget costs about the same as one latte from Starbucks, which means you're gonna save big bucks in the long run.
16. A bestselling garlic press because there's simply no reason to mince by hand (well, by knife) when gadgets like this exist. Work smarter, not harder, folks.
17. A chainmail scrubber specifically designed for cleaning cast iron pots and pans. (Because if you didn't know, you're not supposed to use soap on them!) If you need more convincing, just look at how this reviewer was able to revive a rusty old cast-iron pan!
18. A bamboo utensil organizer if the jumbled heap of knives, forks, and spoons in the drawer stresses you out. Now everything will have a place, and it'll look pretty chic, too.
19. An expandable spice rack to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!
20. A 10-in-1 eight-blade vegetable slicer that makes it so easy to chop and prep veggies, you'll probably find yourself adding them to more and more meals... and that will quickly make a big difference in terms of your health and how you feel.
21. A set of heavy duty cleaning wipes with a formula that's tough on grime but gentle on skin (hiii aloe and vitamin E)! They can even get rid of stubborn grease and ink stains.
22. An anti-fatigue floor mat that's extra thick and cushioned to make sure long bouts spent doing dishes or cooking aren't uncomfortable or painful on the joints. With this under your feet, nothing will stop you from making and enjoying all those yummy meals.
23. And a two-stage electric knife-sharpener because dull blades definitely make a huge difference, but not in the good way. But thankfully, you can use this to keep your knives super sharp and avoid painfully inefficient chopping and slicing. 🔪
24. A three-pack of reusable nonstick oven liners to keep drips and spills from caking on to the bottom of your oven or grill, which then becomes a pain to clean. Instead, just slide these out and wipe 'em off.
25. An Icebreaker, a clever ice tray doubling as an ice dispenser. The smart design eliminates the need to touch the ice cubes with your fingers, which can potentially spread germs. Not to mention the fact that it's just so darn cool.
Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen.
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Price: $14.99+ (available in six colors and a two-pack).
26. A bread dispenser box designed to keep loaves of sandwich bread fresh for days, a true game changer for folks who find themselves constantly having to throw out the last quarter or so of the loaf when it goes stale (again!).
27. A set of clear refrigerator bins with handles so you can keep the produce separate from the fruit separate from the condiments separate from the meat... you get the point. TL;DR: these are how you organize your fridge!
