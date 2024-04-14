BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference

    Don't take my word for it — the reviews speak for themselves.

    Cierra Cowan
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Griffin Gonzales
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A nifty multitool jar opener about to become your trusted sidekick in the fight against super tight jars. According to reviewers, it's *super* easy to use even if you've got weak grip strength or arthritis. Plus! It's got a bunch of other neat features, like a bottle cap grip, jar breaker claw, pull tab assister, soda can tab opener, and bottle opener.

    Promising reviews: "I no longer have to worry about busting my fingers and hands trying to open the stubborn caps and lids anymore. Worth every penny!" —Colin

    "I have arthritis so this tool has made a huge difference in my life." —GH

    Price: $9.99+ (available in 14 colors)

    2. A pan organizing rack that lets you store your heavy pans either vertically or horizontally but most importantly, not stacked directly on top of one another! This, of course, means you won't have to lift them all up just to get at the one you need. 🙌

    pan organizer holding five pans in a cupboard
    Promising review: "Can't believe how organized and tidy my kitchen has become with the addition of this pan and skillet rack! Such a simple solution that made a huge difference in my cabinet space." —Arlene

    Price: $15.87+ (available in three colors)

    3. Similarly, an adjustable mug organizer you can use to easily stack and store all your mugs neatly in the cabinet. No need to part with any of your favorite sipping vessels just to make space.

    reviewer photo showing mug organizer with four mugs in their shelves
    Promising review: "These are very nifty and useful for avid mug collectors. It allows us to save some space by stacking our shorter, more standard-sized mugs. Our cabinets aren't tall, so we can't stack the jumbo volume mugs, but I think they would work if you had the height to do so. I wish they were cheaper, but I don't regret the purchase." —Caitlin Diamante 

    "These make a huge difference in mug storage. Definitely recommend." —Rosie

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors) 

    4. A magnetic stove shelf so you can move your most-used spices and oils off the countertop while still keeping them highly accessible. BTW, reviewers confirm that nothing on the shelf heats up when the oven is in use.

    The shelf on top of the back of a stove range holding oil, salt and pepper shakers, other spices, and a mortar and pestle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have limited storage in my kitchen and this made a huge difference. Also the items I have on the shelf do not heat up when I use the oven." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $39.99+ (available in three sizes and three finishes)

    5. A batter dispenser that makes it a ~piece of (pan)cake~ to whip up perfect flapjacks whenever your heart desires. No more measuring cups, no more dripping batter everywhere, just a fast, easy, and delicious breakfast!

    reviewer photo showing person making pancakes with the tool
    You can also use it for cupcakes, too!

    Promising review: "Such a simple product, but it has made a huge difference! I bake (a lot), mainly cupcakes for my office, and portioning out batter is the most time consuming (and messy) process. Just used this product for the first time a few evenings ago (to make a 4-dozen batch of cupcakes) and it was no mess and no fuss! Dispenser was easy to clean too. Wish I'd bought it a long time ago." —Tracy Knights

    Price: $19.99

    6. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner if you've been searching for a bleach-free way to clear away all the gunk and build-up from the drain. And yes, this should rid the kitchen of that horrible smelly odor emanating from the sink and replace it with a fresh lemony scent instead!

    reviewer photo showing the disposer cleaner bubbling up through the drains of their kitchen sink
    Promising reviews: "We moved in to a new house and noticed the disposer was kind of funky and not in a bell bottom kind of way. I didn’t want to replace it without trying something first so I got these. I credit them with saving the disposer! I noticed a huge difference after the first use and now with regular use my disposer is almost 100%! I highly recommend them!" —TJF

    Price: $3.78 (available in four sizes and two styles)

    7. A set of drill brushes for anyone who's ready to give their kitchen a deep clean. These will let you clear out all those tough-to-get-at spots, like in between tile, grout, door tracks, and even stove tops!

    Ok, so the drill is NOT included. This is just a set of three brushes that attach to your drill, or you can buy this one.

    About the colors: The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

    Promising review: "These brushes work really well for cleaning. It makes sense to have several colors on hand as the stiffness of the brushes varies by color. I used the white ones to clean brake dust and winter muck from my truck wheels. This is usually a difficult job with a hand brush but the drill brush made a huge difference. When the shower floor needed new caulk, the blue brushes did a nice job of cleaning the floor and walls. before sealing. After those jobs, I rinsed and dried the brushes and put them back in the box. The brushes show almost no wear, so we are good to go the next time they're needed. Satisified customer." —Two Cents

    Price: $18.95 (available in six colors)

    8. A clay bear because I'm pretty sure you can't own a jar of brown sugar without one! This little cutie keeps your sugar soft and moist for months, at which point all you have to do is re-soak it in some water, and you're good to go again. 🐻

    Promising review: "This really makes a huge difference. We live up on a plateau at 5,500 feet and stuff just dries out SO fast here. But we've been using this cute little sugar bear for over three months and everything is just moist and happy as can be!" —Portia G

    Price: $7.15 (also available in a three-pack)

    9. A set of two reusable mop pads for a more eco-friendly (and budget-friendly!) alternative to the disposable Swiffer Wet Jet pads. These are machine washable, so you can use them again and again.

    reviewer photo showing the reusable pads being used with a Swiffer
    Promising review: "What an EXCELLENT product! I regret that I used the disposables for so long. This cleans much better – and my whole house is hardwood or tile (kitchen and bathroom) – so it has made a huge difference. Absorbency is fantastic and it’s so easy to just throw in the wash with my towels. Don’t hesitate. Order now!" —J. Lambert

    Price: $16.25 (also available in sets of four and eight)

    10. A pair of Bluapple freshness savers which work some pretty intense food-preserving magic for a whopping three months. Throw one in your produce drawer, and you'll be amazed how much longer your food lasts before spoiling!

    reviewer photo showing one of the BluApple savers in a box of lettuce
    Promising review: "I was skeptical when I purchased these because it sounded too good to be true. But I have noticed a huge difference in how long our produce stays good in our fridge! I put avocados in the bins in my fridge and they stayed hard in there for weeks! I ended up having to take them out of the fridge so they could ripen enough for me to eat them! super impressed!" —Queen of Hearts

    Price: $15.99

    11. A 10-foot-long set of under-cabinet lights since they not only look restaurant-level fancy, but also make it so that you can actually see what spice you're measuring out. Trust me, you do not want to accidentally mix up sugar and salt. 😅

    Promising reviews: "Unbelievable. This was for about 8 feet of undercounted space in my office. This product is amazing. Other lights go for so much more yet this took under 10 mins to install and the light it gives off is more uniform than if I had put strip lights. The touch on/off works really well too. I opted for the warm white lights." —Amazon Customer

    "These work excellently! Love the fact that there's a dimmer, makes a huge difference in the kitchen." —Vanessa Pennington

    Price: $19.80 (available in white and warm white)

    12. A set of Keurig-cleaning cups so you can clean your coffee-making machine (aka your lifeline) with pretty much the press of a button. As we all know, good coffee makes a huge difference (especially when that afternoon slump hits).

    Promising review: "5 stars!! These were really Quick and Clean.. and easy!! So happy to have found these, my machine needed it bad. I use my Keurig everyday and recently noticed how dirty the needle was getting and the coffee was starting to taste “off”. Will definitely start a routine cleaning with these cups! Made a huge difference." —Reggie Gonzalez

    Price: $9.95+ (available in packs of six, 12, or 18)

    13. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets to give your water bottles and tumblers a thorough cleaning. We're talking a solution that will finally remove those horrible stains and strange odors.

    a stained mug before, during, and after cleaning tablets have been inserted, revealing mug is stain-free after use
    These tablets put in all the elbow grease so you don't have to. No scrubbing, stirring, or washing — simply drop them in your bottle with some water and *poof* all the bacteria and grime is gone. They're also biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe.

    Promising review: "Used it once and it already made such a huge difference. Wow, I had my doubts but you can clearly see such a huge difference. There are still little stains left but I’m going to do it again tomorrow and hopefully those stains go away. I will definitely be purchasing this again in the future." —DMP25

    Price: $7.99+ (available in four sizes)

    14. A roll of glossy marble contact paper for an easy way to revamp the look of your kitchen. Instead of completely replacing your countertops (which is a lot of work and $$), just wipe your counters down, carefully lay out the contact paper, and smooth out any air bubbles as you go.

    Promising review: "I used this contact paper along with the white also purchased on Amazon. The white was much easier to apply compared to this marble product. It takes time. I highly recommend to those who rent and can’t make permanent changes. Use proper equipment such as a box cutter, measuring tape, etc. It’s not perfect, but it made a huge difference!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $3.99+ (available in six sizes)

    15. A handheld electric milk frother so you can treat yourself to a fancy foaming latte at the touch of a button. Not to mention, this gadget costs about the same as one latte from Starbucks, which means you're gonna save big bucks in the long run.

    a mason jar with iced coffee and thick foam
    Promising review: "I love this item. It looks so tiny but yet is so powerful. I use it to froth my cream for my coffee every morning and it makes a huge difference for me. It transforms a cup of coffee into a treat." —Cowgirlava

    Price: $7.49+ (available in three colors)

    16. A bestselling garlic press because there's simply no reason to mince by hand (well, by knife) when gadgets like this exist. Work smarter, not harder, folks.

    Promising review: "I have always found garlic presses to be messy and more trouble than they were worth. I saw this one on Amazon and decided to give it a whirl. When it arrived I thought "oh no, it's just like my Oxo." Was I ever wrong. The holes are slightly bigger which makes a huge difference. I put the unpeeled clove (or 2) in the basket and squeezes. Scraped garlic off back, opened press, lifted out peel and there you have it. Being stainless steel, it has a good heft to it and came out of dishwasher completely clean. You nailed it Orblue!" —M.W. Harvey

    Price: $15.97+ (available in four colors)

    17. A chainmail scrubber specifically designed for cleaning cast iron pots and pans. (Because if you didn't know, you're not supposed to use soap on them!) If you need more convincing, just look at how this reviewer was able to revive a rusty old cast-iron pan!

    reviewer photos showing cast iron skillet completely restored and looking new after using the chainmail scrubber
    Promising review: "WOWW!! I am PUMPED. This cast-iron metal scrubber cleaner did the impossible. I found an old rusty skillet on my Dad’s back porch that he said has been out there since he moved in three years ago. He works two jobs and has no time to breathe so I figured I would watch some YouTube videos and try to restore it. I soaked it half in water and half in distilled white vinegar for eight hours in the sink. Then used this metal scrubber and kosher salt to scrub away. It was filthy but I didn’t have to put as much elbow grease into this task because of the scrubber! After it dried, I put oil on it (I used vegetable oil because that’s what I had on hand but a lot of YouTubers swear by vegetable shortening, flax seed oil, grape seed oil and olive oil) then I put it in the oven upside down at 375 degrees on top rack for an hour then turned the oven off and let it cool completely before opening. I also lined the bottom rack with aluminum foil to catch the drippings. (super important, don’t skip the aluminum foil landing). It came out incredible!!!! I am so so happy and this metal scrubber made a huge difference in effort and time. HIGHLY RECOMMEND." —Olivia Smith

    Price: $8.58

    18. A bamboo utensil organizer if the jumbled heap of knives, forks, and spoons in the drawer stresses you out. Now everything will have a place, and it'll look pretty chic, too.

    reviewer photo showing their silverware neatly organized in the bamboo drawer organizer
    Promising review: "This made a huge difference when it comes to organizing my kitchen drawer. Took it from a disaster to organized in a matter of minutes and I can finally find what I'm looking for! Already recommended it to a friend and thinking about ordering another one for my other kitchen drawer. Good quality, shipped fast and I love that it was adjustable!" —Ash

    Price: $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    19. An expandable spice rack to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!

    The U-shaped rack placed inside a cabinet with spices neatly organized on top of it
    Promising reviews: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer

    "I got two and it made a huge difference! So far so good! I can see everything so I will stop buying duplicates." —Karen Fillner

    Price: $19.88 

    20. A 10-in-1 eight-blade vegetable slicer that makes it so easy to chop and prep veggies, you'll probably find yourself adding them to more and more meals... and that will quickly make a big difference in terms of your health and how you feel.

    container with slicer on top and a chopped onion inside
    Promising review: "I bought this after watching one too many videos online. I can’t lie, but it’s made a huge difference in the amount of veggies I put in my diet. I feel like I have no excuse to not eat vegetables or to let them go bad in my fridge because I can chop things up so quickly and cook them right away! (I have ADHD so out of sight out of mind is a big issue). It’s relatively easy to clean, super easy to use, and I have yet to have any issues with any of the attachments." —Bre Puetz

    Price: $29.95 (available in two styles and four colors)

    21. A set of heavy duty cleaning wipes with a formula that's tough on grime but gentle on skin (hiii aloe and vitamin E)! They can even get rid of stubborn grease and ink stains.

    reviewer photo showing the Tub O&#x27; Towels in its black and yellow packaging
    Promising review: "Amazing! After purchasing and using once I began recommending these! There are others that are extremely similar…and could be mistaken for these but make no mistake there is a huge difference! The amount of dust /grease that these things pulled off of a disgustingly dirty ceiling fan was baffling. I honestly don’t think I’ve found one thing that these will not clean. Lifetime customer for sure! The scent is not overwhelming and they don’t irritate my hands as many similar products do." —SaySay

    Price: $8.79+ (available in two sizes and multipacks)

    22. An anti-fatigue floor mat that's extra thick and cushioned to make sure long bouts spent doing dishes or cooking aren't uncomfortable or painful on the joints. With this under your feet, nothing will stop you from making and enjoying all those yummy meals.

    reviewer photo showing the cushioned mats in brown on their kitchen floor
    Promising review: "This mat is so comfortable to stand on! Makes a huge difference when washing dishes or preparing a meal! Easy clean up and comes in so many colors. You wont be disappointed!" —Elizabeth Vogel

    Price: $28.99+ (available in four sizes, 15 colors, and a two-pack)

    23. And a two-stage electric knife-sharpener because dull blades definitely make a huge difference, but not in the good way. But thankfully, you can use this to keep your knives super sharp and avoid painfully inefficient chopping and slicing. 🔪

    stock photo showing the knife sharpener resting on a cutting board next to a knife
    Promising review: "I can't believe I didn't have a good sharpener like this in the kitchen for the past few years! This thing makes a huge difference in keeping blades sharpened. Just run a knife through the coarse side several times and then through the fine side to get a perfectly sharpened blade. Plenty sharp enough to cut through paper." —Said Fathy

    Price: $9.22+ (available in three colors and packs of one, two, and three)

    24. A three-pack of reusable nonstick oven liners to keep drips and spills from caking on to the bottom of your oven or grill, which then becomes a pain to clean. Instead, just slide these out and wipe 'em off.

    Reviewer&#x27;s oven with liner on bottom surface
    Promising review: "Makes a huge difference in my oven. Unfortunately I have a steam clean oven which doesn't work so these liners are a lifesaver." —Bob Aldous

    Promising review: "These are the simplest thing but it makes such a big difference in the amount of cleaning of your oven. Spill overs wipe right off. That’s major for a OCD cleaning maven." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $13.99 (also available in a combo pack)

    25. An Icebreaker, a clever ice tray doubling as an ice dispenser. The smart design eliminates the need to touch the ice cubes with your fingers, which can potentially spread germs. Not to mention the fact that it's just so darn cool.

    reviewer image of inside the icebreaker mold
    gif of person popping open icebreaker to add ice to water cup
    Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen. 

    Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp

    Price: $14.99+ (available in six colors and a two-pack).

    26. A bread dispenser box designed to keep loaves of sandwich bread fresh for days, a true game changer for folks who find themselves constantly having to throw out the last quarter or so of the loaf when it goes stale (again!).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of bread dispenser box open to show fresh slice of bread
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, never really expected our bread to stay so soft and fresh. It’s amazing how this container has made such a huge difference in keeping our bread fresher and softer for so much longer than before we bought this!! A definite keeper!!!" —T. Buchanan

    Price: $15.97+ (available in five styles)

    27. A set of clear refrigerator bins with handles so you can keep the produce separate from the fruit separate from the condiments separate from the meat... you get the point. TL;DR: these are how you organize your fridge!

    Reviewer&#x27;s fridge with eight bins organizing various items inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Huge space difference! This has made such a difference in my fridge. I can easily group things together so I don't get 3 open ketchup up bottles. It's easy to find sandwich fixings! Fresh food is in the front and can get used before it gets buried or shoved to the back to die. These have made like easier." —Brent Allred

    Promising review: "Great! Made a huge difference very quickly. We love them!" —Brooke Davidson

    Price: $10.83+ (available in four sizes and packs of two, four, six, eight, 10, and 14)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.