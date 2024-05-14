Save Your Screen Time This Spring And Check Out These 33 TikTok-Trending Products *Without* Using The App

1. A spacious travel backpack that pushes the spatial limits of what you thought a personal item could carry, making it the perfect companion for all the outfits you couldn't cram in the carry-on.
This bag has been all over TikTok, and reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!
Promising review: "Great for traveling. I used this for a five-day trip with Spirit to Saint Thomas and it works great! I got the extra large version and I really stuffed this bag full so it definitely wouldn’t fit as just my personal item if they checked it but luckily I got away with it! I love all the different zipper options and I plan on using it again in a few weeks for a weekend trip. I also got lots of compliments on my bag at the airport!! I found this on TikTok and immediately bought it! It’s very good quality too for its price. I’d like to buy another one in a different color too for my boyfriend. I got the cream color." —Trinity Walker
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three sizes and 25 colors).
2. A coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to help strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Watch this TikTok for a gooooodddd B&A!
Promising review: "My natural nails have always been so thin and weak that they would bend at the slightest pressure. I’ve tried so many hardeners, strengtheners, and cuticle oils but nothing worked. I gave up trying to grow my nails altogether. I saw someone from TikTok recommend this product, and within a week and a half, my nails were so much tougher! Directions say to use several times a day, and I might use it once a day or a few times a week and still got amazing results. My nails are THE STRONGEST they have ever been. I recommend this product to everyone. I think the only downside is the smell (super strong fake coco butter smell). Don’t love it but will gladly deal with it, if it means finally having strong beautiful nails. BUY THIS NOWWWWW!" —Brittney B
Get it from Amazon for $7.94 (available in multipacks).
3. A set of cowboy straw toppers to bring the rodeo to your favorite tumbler while protecting your gaping straw hole from becoming the wild, wild west for bacteria.
Check out a TikTok of the straw toppers in action. And you can ever throw throw 'em in the dishwasher!
Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! Plus it’s really cute." —JennA
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99.
4. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask you can apply at home so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "TikTok make me buy it the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. Leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
5. A pair of anti-nausea bands because it may help soothe churning stomachs from cars, cruises, amusement parks, and even pregnancy without copious amounts of Dramamine.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It's also available in a kid's version!
Check out this review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I get motion sickness at a drop of a hat. When I decided to go on a second cruise, I bought these thinking they wouldn't do anything and that I would return them once I got home. I was pleasantly surprised and found that these helped me tremendously. I wore them all the time over the course of my five-day cruise and was never sick during my vacation. I was stunned. My first cruise I got so seasick the first day and ended up in a foggy haze the rest of the trip since I took so much Dramamine. Great little product and I can't believe how well they worked. I bought a second pair for the car, so if I ever feel sick, I can just put these on. I would highly recommend, even for the skeptical." —KristinaK
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.43 (available in six colors).
6. A set of wireless "floating" open-air earbuds for everyone who would hands-down pick headphones if they could but who's got the bag space for that?! This is all the compact convenience of AirPods in a less invasive style that perches comfortably on your ear without sacrificing privacy, audio, or call quality.
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these because the flexible ear loops lock them in place!
Check out a TikTok of the open-air ear buds in action.
Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones that they tend to fall off, and the over-ear-ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. And most importantly being able to wear them not only for audio but for calls too and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in four colors).
7. A wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches so you can turn back the clock on worn-out furniture.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "After trying a few products over the years to cover water glass stains and general wear and tear on an old desk and dresser, nothing worked. Since the wood is amazing old quality, I gave up and just covered the spots with a vase and lamp. I saw a review on TikTok and immediately bought it here. I wish I took before and after photos because I was amazed at the difference, very pleased! My suggestion — definitely let it sit for a bit, wipe it with a paper towel then a soft cloth. I do find it improves the more you use this conditioner." —Jill C
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
8. A dual-layered fine-bristled toothbrush if you're eager to impress your dentist. This brush's extra-fine bristles are ideal for clearing out tough-to-reach crevices and deep grooves while being extra gentle on sensitive gums and teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Learn more about it on TikTok.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
9. A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets to free yourself from the fog of stinky sprays and the itchy torture of blood-sucker bites with the power of essential oils like citronella.
Check out a very enthusiastic review on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and untouched. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hypersensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian
"You need these. As soon as mosquito season begins, I slip one of these over my wrist or ankle and I’m safe from being bitten. Highly recommend." —chris cullen
Get a ten-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (available in more multipacks).
10. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker so you can turn any frozen fruit into a creamy, sorbet-like treat in minutes. This easy-to-clean machine is particularly perfect for vegans and anyone else with a dietary restriction keeping them from satisfying their ice cream cravings.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems impossible. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.79.
11. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint "Squeeze Me" lip balm infused with moisturizing hyaluronic acid because a little birdie told me it's a mega-affordable alternative for the viral Summer Fridays butter balm. No pouting over prices with this pocket-size formula!
Check it out on TikTok!
You can count BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord among this balm's many fans:
"I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries."
Promising review: "I got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
12. The Reverse Coloring Book for the anxious doodlers who actually find coloring inside the lines to be a lot of pressure, okay?!?!?! In this version, you'll find pages of whimsical watercolors intended for you to add the lines yourself. So grab a pen, and forget about those pesky deadlines. That's a tomorrow problem!
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Check out a review on TikTok. Psst — if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and had to get it! I love to paint also but sometimes just want to doodle and feel uninspired. During first trimester I was in bed a lot feeling sick and really enjoyed the distraction of creating art in this book. Such a unique idea!" —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for a good doodling option!)