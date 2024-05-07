30 Cute Jumpsuits For Anyone Who Wants To Look Put-Together By Putting In The Least Amount Of Effort

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A ruffly shirred jumpsuit practically made for enjoying a bottomless mimosa brunch...although, come to think of it, I could equally see myself sipping on a piña colada at the beach in this, too.
Promising review: "This is a perfect jumpsuit that you can dress up or down. It’s perfect for every occasion. Wear it with flats or heels. It’s also extremely comfortable!" —Sarami Soler
Another promising review: "I am a photographer and decided to purchase this to wear for a wedding I was photographing. I wanted something different than the traditional black (plus, it was my mom's wedding). I ordered some significantly more expensive jumpsuits from other websites but they fell way short of expectations and length. I ordered this and hoped for the best. It was long enough, had that cute ruffle, and most of all, looked cute! It's a great staple for any wardrobe!" —K&RMomma
Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).
2. A charming linen jumpsuit with so many stylish details, you'll feel like it was custom made for you and only you. Don't be surprised when strangers start complimenting you and asking where you got this gorgeous, handmade beauty. (It's up to you if you divulge!)
Ellementree is a small biz based in India making dreamy and comfy custom clothing from 100% stone-washed linen.
Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier! The jumpsuit is gorgeous, it fits me perfectly. I was worried that it might be too long, so I emailed the seller. She got back to me right away and she was able to shorten it. The jumpsuit arrived today in beautiful packaging, but best of all, I love how it looks on me. I will definitely order from this seller! Thank you, thank you, thank you." —Pierce family
Get it from Ellementree on Etsy for $116.25 (originally $155; available in sizes XS–4XL or a custom size based on your measurements, and in 31 colors).
3. A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit to slip on over your favorite (or not so favorite) tops for that cute and artsy boho aesthetic. ☮️ 😌
Promising review: "I love these pants. I have two pairs of these now and they are my favorite things. They are so comfortable. Seriously, I would live in these all summer long if I could. They do run small so size up if you want them to be more loose. They also probably run on the longer side for shorter people, so be aware of that." —Brittany Gloss
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5XL and 27 colors).
4. Or a linen jumpsuit-overalls hybrid so you can embody those easygoing-carefree summer vibes as you hit up the local farmers market. I know it's not summer yet, but we can embrace the summertime energy now.
Psst: Some reviewers also said this is a great maternity piece!
Promising review: "I’m a photographer and wanted a jumpsuit that had pockets and felt comfortable to wear all day! The fabric is very linen-like and light, it was super comfortable to work in this all day. I bought a second one in a different color because I loved the first one so much." —Stacey
Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 16 styles).
5. A minimalist linen jumpsuit if you love the idea of a jumpsuit but not necessarily the all-too-common reality of sweating in one. Since this is made from super lightweight and breathable linen fabric, you'll feel as cool as you look all day long. And can we just take a moment to appreciate the glorious wrap top? Ugh, love!
Based in Lithuania, Love and Confuse makes gorgeously crafted, versatile linen clothing you'll want to fill your closet with. Also, this item ships for free!
Promising review: "This jumpsuit is absolutely beautiful! Amazing quality. Perfect for summer! Arrived with cloth samples in case I would like to order something else, which is really helpful. Love this brand and will definitely purchase from them again." —Karina
Get it from Love and Confuse on Etsy for $123.21 (available in sizes XS–XL and 34 colors).
6. A fun little cutout jumpsuit because the cutout adds just that ~extra lil' something~ to make this a stylish ensemble even without any jackets or accessories (although, it'd look fab with those, too).
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jumpsuit and own it in three colors. I ordered it in my normal dress size and it fit great. I have a longer torso and have such a hard time finding jumpers/rompers that actually fit (not too short or too long where the legs start), but this one doesn't have that problem. It is also super comfy, has a super cute cutout in front that gives some style without showing off too much, adjustable straps, and POCKETS! Highly recommend for anyone looking for a super comfy, casual, but also could be dressier, jumpsuit." —Jamie L
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors).
7. A *darling* spaghetti strap jumpsuit adorned with bows so cute and flirty, I think it might actually be a crime not to buy this. I'm not the fashion police, but better safe than sorry, right?!
Promising review: "I got so many compliments on the green jumpsuit that I turned around and bought the red one a week later. The material is soft, lightweight enough, and it fits long. It even has pockets, and we all know how we love discovering pockets in our clothing :-) Buy this jumpsuit, you won’t regret it all all. Promise! Oh, I wash it inside-out on delicate. I wear it all seasons. It’s light enough for a summer beach outfit, and it’s good enough in the winter with a bodysuit underneath while rocking some Uggs or even platform boots ;-) (Platform boots would set this off for sure!) SUPER cute!! Every single time I wear either jumpsuit, people ask me where I got it from! When I proudly tell them 'Amazon,' the look on their face is always priceless, ha." —K
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes M–5XL and 36 styles).
8. A bold deep-V one-piece here to help you make a serious statement at your next ~professional~ event. Trust me, everyone will be trying to network with you, and that includes at the post-conference happy hour. 😉
It even comes with the tan belt shown in the second photo!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this outfit. I went out to dinner and a concert afterward and received compliment after compliment on my outfit. The fit is very comfortable. The material is good quality. I would definitely buy this outfit again in another color." —Valerie WilliamsAmazon CustomVer
Another promising review: "This jumpsuit!!!! Get it!! It fits so well and the color is beautiful! Perfect for a wedding, photo shoot, or any event where you want to look like a boss!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 31 styles — not all designs available in all sizes).
9. A stretchy Athleta bodysuit so you can feel your absolute best during yoga, pilates, and other workouts (or even just when you're running errands). And since it's made from a moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ fabric, you won't have to worry about sweat or sunshine being a bother.
Promising review: "This bodysuit is butter-soft and feels like the most luxurious material on your skin. I am obsessed!" —anonymous
Another promising review: "Very comfortable and versatile bodysuit! I've worn it numerous ways." —Gwynn S
Get it from Athleta for $103.20 (originally $129, available in regular sizes XXS–XL, tall sizes S–XL, petite sizes XS–L, and in black or green).
10. A perfectly slouchy off-shoulder jumpsuit for when you look at the clock and realize you're supposed to meet your friends for happy hour in 20 minutes...and you're still in pajamas. Simply throw this on, dress it up with a necklace or fancy sandals, and be on your way! You'll look incredibly put-together but secretly feel like you're still wearing sweats.
Promising review: "This jumpsuit is so cute and comfortable. I am not the jumpsuit/romper type at all, but after seeing the pics and reading so many reviews I figured it couldn't hurt to give it a shot. I was excited but nervous to try it on. I was ready for the huge fail. Man was I pleasantly surprised. It fits really well, perfect length and overall fit. It's soft, the black color looks really sharp and dark. Nothing see-through. I haven't worn it out yet because it's still a little too cold, but it looks like all the stitching is fine...no holes, no loose threads." —Eileen A. Wallgren
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors).
11. A strapless jumpsuit with harem pants on the bottom and stretchy shirring on top, aka the perfect combo of baggy and fitted. It's a super comfy and cool outfit for hot days, or you can layer it with a jacket when the weather's a bit cooler — both are super cute!
It's actually a 2-in-1, since you can fold the top down and just wear as pants!
Promising review: "Comfy, airy, cool, effortless, and stylish. I ordered the black one. And once I received it, I fell in love and ordered another one in midnight blue. Love that it’s 100% cotton. So cool (in temp) even in this HOT Texas climate. Great to throw on for brunch, errands, and nice dinners. Never felt hot or restricted. Wore it in the sun running around after a toddler and felt great! Have a feeling I will be wearing it A LOT this summer and even fall. Great little jumper. Fits roomy, modern, and minimalist looking. LOVE!" —Little Opal
Get it from Amazon for $40 (available in one size designed to fit sizes 4–18 and people over 5'5, and in eight colors).
12. A lush velvet jumpsuit to slip on whenever you feel like practicing your royal walk and princess wave. Pretty soon, the paparazzi will be following you, too.
Yes, you'll have to hand-wash, but just look at it! Worth it.
YouGa is based in China and specializes in lovely made-to-order dresses, coats, pants, and skirts. P.S. This item ships for free!
Promising review: "My outfit is so pretty and well-made. She worked with me to get the sizing perfect, and I couldn’t be happier. Considering this is a custom-made item shipping from overseas, I couldn’t believe how quickly I received it. The velvet is high-quality with a good amount of stretch and it’s not scratchy at all. I would definitely recommend." —A Smith
Get it from YouGa on Etsy for $60.77+ (originally $71.50, available in sizes S–6XL or a custom size, and nine colors).
13. An easy-breezy short-sleeved jumpsuit about to become the MVP of your wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, it's unbelievably comfy and on-trend, even if you pair it with nothing but a pair of sandals or sneakers!
Promising review: "Y'all. If heaven were a piece of clothing, it would be this jumpsuit. The fabric is so buttery soft and it is so cute and chic. You can easily dress it up with accent jewelry and some cute shoes, or nap in it. It has a cute boat neck cut, but if you leave the top keyhole unbuttoned you can achieve the hanging off the shoulder look. It is the perfect amount of baggy. Will definitely be re-ordering in other sizes. This is a new staple piece in my closet." —Rachel Landrum
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 styles).