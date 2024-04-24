You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 25 Pairs

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An iconic Teva sandal because it won't take you long to realize why they're a cult favorite. The signature strappy design keeps these supportive, lightweight sandals securely attached to your foot without any slipping or rubbing, thus letting you confidently navigate just about any terrain. Island hiking, anyone?
Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!
Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get it from Amazon for $49.78+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
2. A handmade pair of closed-toe huarache platform sandals if you need some extra height (those flowy pants you just bought are a little on the long side), but also refuse to commit to walking around in heels all day. These beauts are the perfect compromise!
Macarena Collection is based in Buena Park, California and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk 5 miles in the Florida heat and humidity, but I had these shoes on, and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $55.90, available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
3. A pair of Birkenstocks, aka the go-to summer vacation sandal. Reviewers rave about their signature cork footbed and for good reason — it's molds to the foot for unrivaled comfort and support.
Promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur, and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation, and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." —Glenn B.
Get it from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in sizes 6–11, as well as in narrow sizes, and in nine styles — not all designs available in all sizes).
4. A pair of Dr. Scholl's kicks so you can ditch the laces while still enjoying the benefits of supportive and comfy sneakers. Did I mention these have memory foam cushioning? Because they do, and you will love it.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt, and I still looked cute. Then, a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking, and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year, and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 27 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
5. A beautiful Tory Burch ballet flat since these darling little shoes fold up nice and compact for easy packing — and good thing, too, because you've only got about an inch of space left in your suitcase!
Promising review: "I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" —lheff
Get it from Amazon for $227+ (available in sizes 4–13 and eight colors — not all colors available in all sizes) or Nordstrom for $148.80+ (originally $228+; available in sizes 4–13 and in seven colors).
6. Or, for something a bit less extravagant, a classic pair of ballet flats that are just as cute and convenient, only cheaper!
Those 25,000+ 5-star ratings don't lie!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out, and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $21.33+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 21 designs — not all styles available in all sizes).
7. A gorgeous leather slide because it'll take you about .0002 seconds to throw your shoes on and complete the day's ~lewk~...and there's not a second to be wasted when you're on vacation, right?!
MiucciaStudio is based in Indonesia, and specializes in the *dreamiest* handmade shoes and bags.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months. I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and are super comfy. Shipping was right on time if not a little early." —Stacie Carlson
Get it from MiucciaStudio on Etsy for $76.50 (originally $90, available in European sizes 36–43 and in six colors).
8. A classic pair of slip-on sneaks made from a breathable and stretchy canvas material, which means your feet will sweat less and probably won't rub too much either...the two things that tend to cause blisters. Take it from me, blisters on day one = no bueno.
Promising review: "I bought these to take on a trip; they arrived, and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year, and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" —Lori M.
Get it from Amazon for $23.85+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including select wide sizes, and in 15 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
9. A cute pair of Toms block heels to wear at brunch, art galleries, high tea, happy hour, you name it! You deserve to ~treat yoself~ on vacation and these are shoes you'll want for all those fun, splurge-y activities.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get it from Amazon for $51.74+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
10. A chunky pair of Fila platform sneakers that just might be the ultimate travel hack. A comfy, supportive sneaker that also gives you a boost so you can see above the crowd and actually watch the busker's performance? Genius!
Promising review: "My new everyday sneaker. I love the design, and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable, too, I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours, and my feet didn't hurt. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" —Meredith Johnstone
Get it from Amazon for $53.52+ (available in sizes 5–11.5 and six designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
11. A flexible pair of water shoes if your itinerary's got some water-based activities. Don't let soggy feet ruin the day's fun. Wear these, and thank me later.
Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–15 and 45 styles).
12. A beachy slip-on with faux-laces since they give off an effortless, casual-chic kinda vibe, which will match quite nicely with your carefree, easy-going I'm-on-vacation mood.
P.S. These have 16,000+ 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation, rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes, and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish." —Nicole_B
Get it from Amazon for $19.39+ (available in sizes 5–11, some wide sizes, and dozens of colors).