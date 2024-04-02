27 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!

Promising review: "This is my second pair of Tevas and I am very pleased with the quality and comfort. I got the Pearl metallic color in a size 8, my usual size, for an amazing price. It goes with pretty much anything and gives me ample arch support. You simply cannot ask for more in a pair of sandals meant for being active and out and about, but is still dainty and adorable enough to be worn with a dress. Can’t beat that." —Reem



Another promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.



Get them from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 13 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).