27 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

1. A pair of cushioned Reef two-strap sandals so unbelievably cute, you might never want to take them off this summer. The good news is they're so comfortable, you can totally get away with wearing them 24/7.
2. A pair of timeless Adidas slides you'll want to keep handy at just about all times. Slip 'em on for running errands, taking out the trash, lounging around the house...you name it, they've got you covered.
3. An iconic Teva sandal so you can take on all those warm-weather adventures in fun, colorful style and with comfy support. After all, there's a reason everyone loves their signature strappy design.
Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!
Promising review: "This is my second pair of Tevas and I am very pleased with the quality and comfort. I got the Pearl metallic color in a size 8, my usual size, for an amazing price. It goes with pretty much anything and gives me ample arch support. You simply cannot ask for more in a pair of sandals meant for being active and out and about, but is still dainty and adorable enough to be worn with a dress. Can’t beat that." —Reem
Another promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get them from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 13 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
4. The classic Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which have a well-earned reputation for being some of the most comfortable walking shoes out there. (Hello contoured footbed!) They're effortless to style and go with pretty much everything, too.
Promising review: "Great fit and good looking sandals. 👌" —Glenn M.
Another promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." —Glenn B.
Get them from Amazon for $40.95+ (available in sizes 3–16.5, including narrow sizes, and in dozens of styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
5. A Keen sandal that I pretty much live in during the warmer months. Why, you ask? Well, it's just so darn adorable while also being unbelievably comfy. I walked for hundreds of miles in my first pair (everything from city streets to nature trails) before I eventually had to order a new pair...and I still love them just as much the second time around.
6. Dr. Marten gladiator sandals if you've been searching for the warm weather equivalent of your fave combat boots. Well, look no further! These have all the spunky vibes you know and love, only in a more breathable and lighter open-foot design.
Promising review: "I ordered the black pair in my usual size — size 9, and they fit great! I put the strings through the back tab which gives the sandals even more stability. I didn’t find that these run big, especially since I laced them the way I did. They are so cute!!! I want the white pair too!! 🖤🖤🖤" —Toni
Get them from Amazon for $75.35+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
7. A cushy pair of slide-on slippers that, according to reviewers, feel like walking on a big fluffy cloud or a soft, pillowy marshmallow. Either way, sign me up!
FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down!
Promising review: "Love these shoes! I wear these all summer, with shorts, dresses, everything!!! They’re super comfortable and durable. I can walk for hours in these. I have them in five different colors." —mimi13
Another promising review: "These slides are — and I mean this in the best way — marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and 19 styles).
8. Aerothotic flip-flops because these ones actually have adequate arch support — so much arch support that reviewers with plantar fasciitis swear by these shoes. See? Dreams really do come true!
These have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is granted to products found to promote good foot health!
Promising review: "I purchased these last summer because they were recommended for plantar fasciitis sufferers and I have not been disappointed! These are casual and perfect for everyday wear and I can wear them for hours and hours of walking without any discomfort. I really am happy with these flip-flops!" —INcatlady
Get them from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 18 colors).
9. Or Vionic orthotic sandals for footwear that's as comfy as it is cute. Beneath those adorable little bows, you'll find three-zone comfort features, including deep heel cups, arch support, and ample cushioning.
These also have the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "Best sandals I've ever purchased. Super comfortable, even when walking in them for many hours. Dressier than most flip-flops. Most shoes that are comfortable are really unattractive, but not these. Expensive, but worth it!" —cjkotro
Get them from Amazon for $64.94+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide and narrow sizes, and dozens of styles).
10. A surprisingly lightweight Sorel Kinetic Sandal that manages to turn the sporty, sneaker-like tread into a unique and stylish fashion statement. Given their unique aesthetic and magnificent support, it's really no surprise that one reviewer said they wore them day and night in Europe.
Promising reviews: "The fit is perfect. Love everything about these. They are super soft and comfortable — I walked for hours the first time wearing them — and have the perfect amount of lift. I may get a second pair." —Jody
Another promising review: "You need these!!! The most comfortable walking sandals. I took them on my trip to Greece and also wear them all the time here in LA. I get so many compliments." —PopQueen
Get them from Amazon for $59.70+ (available in sizes 5–11 and eight colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
11. A pair of these trendy two-strap sandals if you want the look and feel of Birks sans the expensive price tag and painful rubbing. Some reviewers even think these ones are softer and comfier than the name brand — and with nearly 50,000 5-star ratings, you can be sure these won't disappoint.
Promising review: "Super supportive. Most comfortable sandals I own. I had these in a tan color and loved them so much I bought the black ones. They have nice arch support and are pretty secure for a slide sandal. I walked for hours on a Saturday in these and my feet felt great. My back also felt good — not like after wearing the regular flat flip-flops. I will probably get another color. They run very true to size. You can tighten or loosen both straps for a more snug or loose fit as needed." —Lisa Lazaro
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
12. The cutest Skechers cork wedges that are absolutely perfect for casual weddings or cute picnic dates in the park. Hard to say what you'll love more: their adorable aesthetic or the foam-cushioned contoured footbed!
Promising review: "This has to be the most comfortable wedge I’ve ever owned. I walked up and down the Atlantic City boardwalk for hours. Not a hint of uncomfort. Mind you, I have a neuroma issue. Felt like I was walking around in sneakers. Definitely recommend." —Natasha C.
Get them from Amazon for $25+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and eight colors).
13. Faux leather strappy sandals to wear when you want something slightly more elevated than flip-flops but just as lightweight and breezy. Not to mention, they're available in all kinds of colors and for less than $20 per pair!
Promising review: "These are so comfortable. Easy to put on. Looks great! So cute. No blisters the first time you wear them. They adjust to any foot fatness level. You know what I mean if you have thick feet and not wide feet. I do think these would be great if you are flat footed and/or fat footed. I have high arches, medium wide feet. Hope this helps! The cushioning on the bottom is plenty unless you are trying to run a marathon. 😎" —adam c haun
Get them from Amazon for $18.60+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and eight colors).
14. Or some fisherman-inspired sandals with cushy faux-cork midsoles so you can strut about feeling super stylish and super supported.
Promising review: "I bought these for a trip that required excessive walking. They were amazing. I only intended to wear them one or two days but ended up wearing them all five days. We walked about 12 hours a day sightseeing and I never had any issues. Love these!!!" —Thorpe5
Get them from Amazon for $39.94+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 17 colors)