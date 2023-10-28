28 Pieces Of Clothing For Anyone Staring At Their Closet Wishing An Outfit Would Put Itself Together

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A long-sleeve scoop-neck bodysuit that's about to become your go-to fall/winter top. It's sleek on its own, paired with a scarf, or layered under flannels and sweaters!
2. A casual romper about to become the MVP of your wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, it's unbelievably comfy and on-trend, even if you pair it with nothing but a pair of sandals or sneakers!
3. A tie-waist flared midi dress with a vintage-inspired, casual-chic vibe that makes it perfect for dressing up or down. It's handmade in Poland and might take a while to ship, but according to reviewers, it's absolutely worth the wait — and many recommend sending over custom measurements to get an absolutely *perfect* fit.
4. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Toss this over basically anything you've got in your closet and shambam! Instant fashion.
5. An unbelievably adorable ruffly mini dress with all the right things going on: a deep plunging V-neckline, tie waist, layered flare hem, and fabulously flowing fabric. I'm OBSESSED. 😍
6. A plaid oversized scarf because a cute and colorful scarf like this is a must-have cold-weather wardrobe staple. It pairs with just about everything and can be styled in so many ways!
7. A pair of ultra high-rise '90s-inspired jeans made even more stylish by that snatched crisscross waist effect. Don these babies and enter your trendsetting era (and no, it really doesn't even matter which top you wear with these bad boys because they're that good). 😎
8. A spiffy longline blazer because it's one of those layering pieces that can be styled tons of ways (aka with just about everything you already own) and will elevate your 'fits to a whole new level of chic and trendy.
9. Or, a daisy dotted linen blazer to slip on over a simple tee or tank whenever you're in the mood for some cheery floral vibes. Those wintertime blues won't stand a chance when you're wearing this!
10. A longline cowl-neck tunic since it's cozy, comfy, and super stylish, whether you wear it as a top or dress (and be sure to pair it with leggings or tights for a bit of extra warmth)!
11. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that's equal parts chic and comfy and especially perfect for achieving that ~cozy fall~ aesthetic. Gosh, how I love effortless fall fashion!
12. A pair of cropped paper bag pants so you can swap out the heavy slacks and jeans for something more breathable and arguably more stylish. These'll dress up that boring tank for sure!
13. A chunky knit sweater dress, aka the simplest and snuggliest outfit choice for fall and winter. Don this with a pair of boots and you're set! No further effort required!
14. A strappy bustier crop top since it'll turn wearing just a crop top and jeans into a serious fashion statement. 🔥
15. A two-piece knit shorts and tank set perfect for days when you don't have a single ounce of energy to spare on a post-work lounge outfit. This trendy little ensemble requires zero outfit planning on your part and is so cool and breathable you won't even break a sweat. Sounds like a win-win if I ever heard one!
Promising review: "I just bought two more because I love this outfit so much! It doesn’t plunge quite as low as the model picture (thankful for that). I got a compliment right away. My neighbors are probably tired of seeing me in these because I live in them." —Mindy Shepard
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors and patterns).
16. A reversible shawl wrap because it's exactly like wrapping yourself up in a snuggly blanket, only an extremely stylish version, of course. In fact, with this beauty draped over your shoulders, it hardly even matters what you're wearing underneath!
17. A strapless bustier that'll have you feeling like a mermaid on land regardless of whether you pair it with high-waisted pants or a skirt. It just might become your new first choice going-out top — and rightfully so!
18. A racerback tank dress for something as comfy as it is cute (which is definitely the ideal combo for running errands, working out, or really any activity in your life tbh). It's made from a slightly compressive fabric that pretty much feels like silky smooth butter on the skin and features a flirty flare cut — oh! And it has pockets, too!
19. An elegant bell-sleeve blouse sure to rack up tons of compliments both during the workday and then at happy hour afterwards.
20. An oversized knit sweater since it *feels* like wearing a giant, snuggly blanket but *looks* super chic and trendy, which is pretty much the ideal combo for days when you just want to curl up at home but unfortunately have things to do, places to be, and people to see.
21. A long-sleeve babydoll knit dress that'll look just darling paired with knee-high boots, a peacoat, and some leggings or fleece-lined tights if it's extra cold out.
22. A stretchy vintage-y belt if you've been wondering how to up the style factor on all your looser dresses — just pop this on, and voilà, you've done just that!
23. A satin spaghetti-strap dress for when you need a stunning little date-night number. And btw, I fully endorse taking yourself out every now and then, too. 🔥
24. A cashmere sweater with delicate lattice detailing and a bow-tie front to transform plain tanks and simple tops into an elegant look. Or pair it with a dress for an extra fancy 'fit.
25. A soft and fuzzy two-piece lounge set here to become your new cozy-chic WFH outfit. Or, on days when you do head to the office, your new after hours lounge attire.
26. A turtleneck sweater mini dress that'll pair perfectly with tall boots (and maybe a pair of leggings or tights) to give you a fashionable look and cozy feel.
27. A long-sleeve button-up blouse with a slightly loose fit — in other words, it's perfect for achieving that trendy oversized look, whether you wear it open, buttoned, or even tied at the front.
28. A linen wrap dress since I can't imagine anything more perfect than the combo of lightweight, thermo-regulating, organic fabric and an adjustable, shape-accentuating fit all in one cute dress! Can you?!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.