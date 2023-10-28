BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Pieces Of Clothing For Anyone Staring At Their Closet Wishing An Outfit Would Put Itself Together

    No longer shall you spend 30+ minutes trying to pick out a decent outfit.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A long-sleeve scoop-neck bodysuit that's about to become your go-to fall/winter top. It's sleek on its own, paired with a scarf, or layered under flannels and sweaters!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you’re debating on this bodysuit, get it now! I ordered it, and it came the next day! I love it! I am very picky with bodysuits. Typically, I’m a medium for tops, but in bodysuits, I go for a large. I'm glad I chose a large; the medium would’ve been too tight in the crotch area. I love the scoop neck. I debated on getting the double-lined, but no need to! This is a little cheaper than the double-lined, and it’s not thin! It’s very stretchy. Sleeves are long enough and thick. I had a blue bra on wearing the white top; a nude bra will be great. It is more cheeky on my body, which I like so you don’t see the lines in pants. I highly suggest this bodysuit. I am impressed. I will order more soon!" —Miranda

    Get it from Amazon for $18.68+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 27 colors).

    2. A casual romper about to become the MVP of your wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, it's unbelievably comfy and on-trend, even if you pair it with nothing but a pair of sandals or sneakers!

    Reviewer wearing the black romper and standing next to bride to be
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted a more baggy casual look, and I absolutely suggest that you order a size up if that's the look you're going for, too. Super comfortable, feels like I'm getting away with wearing pajamas in public while looking incredibly cute. My plan is to live in all colors of these for the whole summer. Paired with heels, sandals, flats...any type of shoe can change the look completely. If you're worried about the loose fit, just use double-sided clothing tape to keep the shoulders and pant cuffs exactly where you want them. One worry I have is how long this fabric will hold up (very thin, very soft, may start to pill), but I'll update if/when that happens. In the meantime, I'll enjoy looking adorable and feeling cool." —LT

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors).

    3. A tie-waist flared midi dress with a vintage-inspired, casual-chic vibe that makes it perfect for dressing up or down. It's handmade in Poland and might take a while to ship, but according to reviewers, it's absolutely worth the wait — and many recommend sending over custom measurements to get an absolutely *perfect* fit.

    SistersBrand/Etsy

    Sisters Brand is a Warsaw, Poland-based small business that sells women's dresses and separates.

    Promising review: "The dress is perfect: It has a clean design, and because of the high quality, it can be easily dressed up or down. And I think pockets are always a win, be it a dress or a skirt. An absolutely WIN of a buy. (:" —Ruudu

    Get it from Sisters Brand on Etsy for $65.15 (originally $78.36, available in sizes DE 36–42 or custom made to your measurements and in eight colors).

    4. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Toss this over basically anything you've got in your closet and shambam! Instant fashion.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Everything fits as expected. It’s actually one of my favorite jackets. It’s very fashionable, too. Worth every penny!" —💫✨🌻Lovee.Cassie 💫✨🌻

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and four colors/styles).

    5. An unbelievably adorable ruffly mini dress with all the right things going on: a deep plunging V-neckline, tie waist, layered flare hem, and fabulously flowing fabric. I'm OBSESSED. 😍

    Reviewer standing in grass in red dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have this dress in the wine color and that pretty green. I'm ordained and perform at wedding ceremonies. This dress makes me feel BEAUTIFUL. It’s very flowy. Does not feel cheap, and it’s not see-through. I do always clip the cleavage part. Also, it’s SHORT on the sides. I pull it down as much as I can, but I ALWAYSSSSS wear shorts underneath it. As a plus-sized woman, it can be tricky to find pretty dresses. There’s NO stretch and a zipper in the back. If you are not careful, it can definitely come apart if you are bustier or top heavy. Despite this, it’s very comfortable and always gets complimented all night when I’ve worn them (only worn them once each)." —EsterC

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 25 colors/styles).

    6. A plaid oversized scarf because a cute and colorful scarf like this is a must-have cold-weather wardrobe staple. It pairs with just about everything and can be styled in so many ways!

    Reviewer standing on fall wooden trail path wearing the red and brown plaid scarf tied over jacket and holding coffee in hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this scarf! It’s very big and soft. Color is very vibrant." —Hayley Yates

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 27 colors).

    7. A pair of ultra high-rise '90s-inspired jeans made even more stylish by that snatched crisscross waist effect. Don these babies and enter your trendsetting era (and no, it really doesn't even matter which top you wear with these bad boys because they're that good). 😎

    model in the light blue jeans
    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Promising review: "Favorite jeans. I am in love with these jeans!!! They are so comfortable, and I am constantly getting compliments on them!! They fit true to size." —Riley

    Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $89 (available in sizes 23W–37W, five lengths, and 26 washes). 

    8. A spiffy longline blazer because it's one of those layering pieces that can be styled tons of ways (aka with just about everything you already own) and will elevate your 'fits to a whole new level of chic and trendy.

    Reviewer wearing the black blazer over white tank and jeans with cheetah print wedge sandals and wide brimmed hat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blazer is exactly what I hoped for. The drape is fantastic, skims my belly and hips. So comfortable, and it gives my outfits that polished look. Dress it up or dress it down, it's versatile and would be great for travel." —Y

    Get it from Amazon for $58.26+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 15 colors).

    9. Or, a daisy dotted linen blazer to slip on over a simple tee or tank whenever you're in the mood for some cheery floral vibes. Those wintertime blues won't stand a chance when you're wearing this!

    Model wearing blazer over bralette and standing with hand resting on pot
    Goodful

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $166 (available in sizes S–L).

    10. A longline cowl-neck tunic since it's cozy, comfy, and super stylish, whether you wear it as a top or dress (and be sure to pair it with leggings or tights for a bit of extra warmth)!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is super comfy, and the shape is great. Looks really cute with leggings and is long enough to cover my bottom. It's the perfect length. Will be great for the office, going out for drinks, or just lounging at home. I feel sexy, classy, and comfy all at the same time!" —Maria P.

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL, and 16 colors).

    11. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that's equal parts chic and comfy and especially perfect for achieving that ~cozy fall~ aesthetic. Gosh, how I love effortless fall fashion!

    Reviewer sipping wine while wearing the beige corduroy shirt open over tank
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this shacket! Soft and comfy! I get a ton of compliments every time I wear them! I have three, and every time I want simple, cute, and cozy, they are my go-to! Cute with jeans or leggings!" —Jennifer G.

    Get it from Amazon for $25.19+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 39 colors).

    12. A pair of cropped paper bag pants so you can swap out the heavy slacks and jeans for something more breathable and arguably more stylish. These'll dress up that boring tank for sure!

    a reviewer wearing the pants in tan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Goodness was I pleased when I received this! The pant and belt came in a Grace Karin plastic product bag along with a Grace Karin thank you note! I wear this pant around my natural waist, and the length hits right around my ankles. There are no zippers or buttons — stretchy material (almost like dry-fit). Elastic cinched at waist where belt goes, looks very well seamed, and remains classic looking. Super comfortable and very breathable. Belt came with the pant and is a perfect length, plenty of room for a bow. I highly recommend this pant for anyone looking for an affordable paper bag pant that needs to move around a lot (very forgiving because of the stretch). I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner. Dress this up or down! Perfection!" —Rachel A. Carter

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X in 32 colors and in select two-packs).

    13. A chunky knit sweater dress, aka the simplest and snuggliest outfit choice for fall and winter. Don this with a pair of boots and you're set! No further effort required!

    Reviewer standing in the field in white dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just love this sweater dress — it’s soft, comfortable, and you can wear it on any occasion. I love, love, love it, and this with a pair of boots will be absolutely gorgeous. I highly recommend because the quality is great, and it’s a very simple and classy sweater dress. I may buy a few more colors." —Cynthia Gandia

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors)

    14. A strappy bustier crop top since it'll turn wearing just a crop top and jeans into a serious fashion statement. 🔥

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "It's a little snug, but it is exactly as pictured. It's pretty well-made as well! The fabric is like a silky cotton. As a plus-sized girl, I give this a big thumbs up, though. It keeps the girls up, and it is something I plan to live in this summer. Could be a cute top as well, but I'd prefer this as a bralette." —Lex

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors).

    15. A two-piece knit shorts and tank set perfect for days when you don't have a single ounce of energy to spare on a post-work lounge outfit. This trendy little ensemble requires zero outfit planning on your part and is so cool and breathable you won't even break a sweat. Sounds like a win-win if I ever heard one!

    reviewer wearing the orange and white striped set
    reviewer wearing the green and white striped set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just bought two more because I love this outfit so much! It doesn’t plunge quite as low as the model picture (thankful for that). I got a compliment right away. My neighbors are probably tired of seeing me in these because I live in them." —Mindy Shepard

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors and patterns). 

    16. A reversible shawl wrap because it's exactly like wrapping yourself up in a snuggly blanket, only an extremely stylish version, of course. In fact, with this beauty draped over your shoulders, it hardly even matters what you're wearing underneath!

    Reviewer standing out in the snow in the white and black plaid shawl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the colors and that I can reverse it to go with other outfits!! The slit/holder is perfect to keep the shawl together when it’s a little chilly! I was worried about sizing, but it fits great! I already received multiple compliments about it!!" —kathryn Stanfill 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 38 colors).

    17. A strapless bustier that'll have you feeling like a mermaid on land regardless of whether you pair it with high-waisted pants or a skirt. It just might become your new first choice going-out top — and rightfully so!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this outfit for a night out. I must say I love this top because you can dress it up or dress it down. It is not see-through at all. A nice corset-like top! Not made of cheap material at all." —Christine DeNora

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available sizes 00–20 and 16 colors).

    18. A racerback tank dress for something as comfy as it is cute (which is definitely the ideal combo for running errands, working out, or really any activity in your life tbh). It's made from a slightly compressive fabric that pretty much feels like silky smooth butter on the skin and features a flirty flare cut — oh! And it has pockets, too!

    model on rocks in the pink dress
    Athleta

    Promising review: "The material is so soft, and a bright, true color. I feel like I'm in my pajamas when I wear this dress. It fits perfect!" —Anonymous

    Get it from Athleta for $29.97+ (originally $109+, available in sizes XXS–XL, tall and petite sizes, and three colors).

    19. An elegant bell-sleeve blouse sure to rack up tons of compliments both during the workday and then at happy hour afterwards.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this top. Cute. Comfy. I get compliments every time I wear it." —Penny Scholl

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors).

    20. An oversized knit sweater since it *feels* like wearing a giant, snuggly blanket but *looks* super chic and trendy, which is pretty much the ideal combo for days when you just want to curl up at home but unfortunately have things to do, places to be, and people to see.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo wearing the pink sweater with leggings and thigh-high boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this in lake blue originally. I got so many compliments on it I decided to get another color. I chose the color blocked option. This one paired well with dress pants for work giving a casual business look." —iTeach7th

    Get it from Amazon for $45.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL, and 45 colors).

    21. A long-sleeve babydoll knit dress that'll look just darling paired with knee-high boots, a peacoat, and some leggings or fleece-lined tights if it's extra cold out.

    Reviewer standing outside in the teal dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Everyone should buy this to have in their closet. It is a staple that you can wear to a funeral, a school event, church. You can wear it with leggings underneath or without. Good stretch of the material, not too thin, comfortable." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $31.19 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors).

    22. A stretchy vintage-y belt if you've been wondering how to up the style factor on all your looser dresses — just pop this on, and voilà, you've done just that!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these belts! I got the black and white pack. I really wanted a wider belt because when you're bigger, flowing summer dresses can look like a tent on you, and it's great to add some curve. It wrapped around me and stretched without digging into my skin. Really happy with this buy!" —DesmondMiles

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–4X, 25 colors, and in select two-packs).

    23. A satin spaghetti-strap dress for when you need a stunning little date-night number. And btw, I fully endorse taking yourself out every now and then, too. 🔥

    Reviewer in the blue dress with sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got so many compliments! Material is thick and soft but stretchy enough to be comfortable. Adjustable straps gave me a more tailored feel. Also, the dark green was great on pale skin. Planning on buying more colors!" —Kate B.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 21 colors/styles).

    24. A cashmere sweater with delicate lattice detailing and a bow-tie front to transform plain tanks and simple tops into an elegant look. Or pair it with a dress for an extra fancy 'fit.

    model wearing the cream sweater over black dress
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "Wow, this cardigan is a beautiful and unique piece! I love the ribbons, the lovely lattice cashmere. I will wear it with a high-waisted black skirt and a cami." —Fernstella

    Get it from Anthropologie for $230 (available in sizes XXS–XL and two colors).

    25. A soft and fuzzy two-piece lounge set here to become your new cozy-chic WFH outfit. Or, on days when you do head to the office, your new after hours lounge attire.

    MakeYouBlushBoutique/Etsy

    Make You Blush Boutique is a California-based small business that specializes in sleepwear and personalized bridesmaids gifts and robes.

    Promising review: "YAAAAAAALL, buy this immediately. It is SO soft, and it fits so well! Perfectly snug on the hips and booty so you have shape, and the material isn’t see-through if you wear light-colored underwear. The robe is also just 20/10. I highly recommend this set; I want more colors! The pants are perfectly snug, but if you want a bigger fit, I’d say size up. Top is very true to size!" —Jordyn Rarick

    Get it from MakeYouBlushBoutique on Etsy for $27.20+ (available in sizes S–XL and five colors).

    26. A turtleneck sweater mini dress that'll pair perfectly with tall boots (and maybe a pair of leggings or tights) to give you a fashionable look and cozy feel.

    Reviewer in the orange dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly thought this dress was going to be terrible, like something off Wish, but it is AMAZING quality and fits semi loose but perfect!" —Celeste Richardson

    Get it from Amazon for $40.90+ (available in S–XL and 23 colors).

    27. A long-sleeve button-up blouse with a slightly loose fit — in other words, it's perfect for achieving that trendy oversized look, whether you wear it open, buttoned, or even tied at the front.

    Reviewer posing in the orange top tied at the front with high-waisted leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried this casual long-sleeve button-down shirt just after it arrived, and I really like it. The blouse is a loose fit, not too baggy. It is what I was hoping for. Fits me perfectly. The color is very pretty, just like the pictures. The fabric is cotton-polyester blend. It is lightweight and comfortable, but I think it would be better if it had more cotton. Washes great; a quick iron would be enough after hanging dry. Sleeves are easy to roll up. Overall, a good piece to have in your closet since it can be styled in many ways." —Gieliz A.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors).

    28. A linen wrap dress since I can't imagine anything more perfect than the combo of lightweight, thermo-regulating, organic fabric and an adjustable, shape-accentuating fit all in one cute dress! Can you?!

    a model wearing the dark orange dress
    menique/Etsy

    Menique is a Lithuania-based small business that specializes in linen and Merino wool clothing.

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS DRESS! I'm wearing it right now; it is so beautiful and comfortable. I get compliments everywhere I go. Whether it is lounging around, going to dinner, a wedding...this dress is my new favorite. Wish I could wear it every day!" —Rachele Markle

    Get it from Menique on Etsy for $109.95 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 18 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.