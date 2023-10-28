34 Wardrobe Staples That Will Outlast All The Rapidly Changing Trends

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. High-waisted black jeans that actually maintain their shape after countless wears and washes....which is necessary because you'll love them so much, you'll wear them multiple times a week.
Promising review: "These jeans are the absolute best. The fit and length are perfect. I love how comfortable they are. This is my second pair that I’ve purchased and I intend on buying another pair." —Cheryl
Get them from Levi's for $89.50 (available in waist sizes 23–33 and lengths 28–32; also available in seven other washes).
2. An essential white button-down aka the epitome of classically chic. You'll love that this is more relaxed and comfortable than the stiff, starchy shirts you usually see. There's nothing easier than tucking this into your jeans, throwing on a pair of booties, and heading out the door.
Promising review: "I've been looking for a white poplin shirt for months and am thrilled to have found this J. Crew piece. I love that it's airy and oversized but still looks put together, and the washed-cotton texture makes it easy to dress up or down." —elledub
Get it from J. Crew for $59.50 (available in classic sizes 00–20, petite sizes 00–12, and tall sizes 2–16).
3. A vegan leather jacket to turn any normal outfit into a look worthy of being featured on a street style blog.
Promising review: "Very well made. Jacket looks like genuine leather. Runs a little small. Ordered in two colors. I will be able to wear a thicker shirt, sweater, etc. due to sizing up. Great price for the quality." —Theresa
Get it from Amazon for $47.93+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 39 colors and patterns).
4. A pair of Dr. Martens anyone who lives in a city would definitely benefit from owning. The thick sole stands up to years and years of stomping around sidewalks, and they look good with practically any outfit.
Promising review: "I love the style of these boots and they are so comfortable. The boots are high quality and should last for a long time. They also look cute with jeans, sundresses, shorts, and skirts." —Tammy Jacobson
Get them from Amazon for $136+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in six styles).
5. A pair of high-waisted bike shorts (with pockets!) to wear underneath an oversized sweatshirt to achieve that effortless Princess Diana-leaving-the-gym look. You can also wear these under dresses to prevent that awful inner thigh chafing.
Promising review: "I bought these shorts not for exercising, but actually for the sole purpose to wear under dresses to help keep the dreaded chub rub at bay. To that end, they did their job! The shorts are soft and very stretchy, and protect my thick thighs from chafing under my dress. You can’t tell I was wearing anything underneath. The size chart was right on point." —Melissa P.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, two lengths, and 47 colors and styles).
6. Adidas sneakers that have been in style for decades for good reason: they're comfortable, they look good with activewear or a sundress, and the high-quality materials will last you for years.
Promising review: "Superstars are always so comfortable from the first day you get them. The design for this pair was right up my alley with the neutral tones and small pops of color. I’d recommend them to anyone, I love them!" —Socks
Get it from Adidas for $100 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 17 styles).
7. A tiered maxi because a successful wardrobe is all about layering, and this provides a super chic base to place leather jackets, plaid shirts, denim jackets, cardigans, or pretty much whatever you want over it!
8. A pair of gold hoop earrings guaranteed to glam up your look. There's also something ~magical~ about putting on a pair of big hoop earrings that immediately makes you feel more confident!
Ten Wilde is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles that specializes in producing all-gold jewelry at affordable price points.
Promising review: "These earrings are EXACTLY what I was looking for...rich-looking bold gold hoops at an economical price (and this price point is very modest!). They match seamlessly with my pure gold (18k and 14k) necklaces and rings. I've been wearing them for two weeks and they seem a quality construction that will last!" —Kim A.
Get it from Ten Wilde for $65.
9. A flannel button-down that can be worked into your outfits no matter the season: wear it layered over a long-sleeved shirt during the colder months, or rock it with your favorite cutoff shorts during the spring and summer.
Promising review: "I was nervous since I didn’t see a lot of reviews in the color I wanted, but I went for it! I’m so glad I did. I LOVE the material! It is different on the inside, but it doesn’t bother me. It looks so pretty in person and is exactly like the product picture!! Overall I’m so happy with the quality and happy with my purchase!! I would definitely want more colors in the future." —Kaycee
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors).
10. A pair of Oxford flats giving off some serious preppy Gossip Girl energy. You'll feel like you're about to go chill on the Met steps with your besties (or frenemies) whenever you're wearing these ridiculously cute shoes.
Promising review: "These shoes are gorgeous! They fit very well, right out of the box. They have some decent padding in the foot, but not a ton of arch support. The foot openings are smooth with no edges cutting your ankles with blisters. I am very excited to wear these to work and out on the town! The leather is beautiful, lots of coloring and is genuine. I have issues with a bunion and metatarsal pain, and these cause no issues, however, just wish there was more arch support. Overall, great pair of shoes." —Abby Wishard
Get them from Amazon for $128+ (available in sizes 6.5–10.5 and 24 colors).
11. A merino wool cardigan in case the weather turns sour at a moment's notice and you need to throw something on to keep warm. Make sure to toss this in your car if you'll be out and about all day and want an extra layer just in case.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $279 (available in sizes S–L).
12. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars — these are classics for a reason! This is the rare shoe that actually looks better after years of wear because they look more lived in and feel more comfortable, like they've molded to the shape of your foot.
Promising review: "I've been wearing these shoes for many years now and I've had at least a dozen pairs of just the basic black Chuck Taylors, and each holds up just as well as the one before it. Definitely an amazing workhorse of a shoe, and also timeless and stylish!" —Shawn K.
Get them from Converse for $65 (available in men's sizes 3–16 and women's sizes 5–18, in standard or wide widths, in 14 colors, and with customization). You can check out other styles here.
13. An oversized band tee to give the world a glimpse of what your Spotify playlists look like.
Promising review: "Urban Outfitters truly has the best quality in graphic tees! Just make sure to wash it before you use it because the dye does rub on the skin if you don’t. But overall obsessed with this tee! The colors are vibrant." —mpnlopez
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $45 (available in S/M or L/XL and in two colors).
14. A pair of pretty faux pearl studs if you want to feel a little fancier but don't want to put in too much effort. You'll love how cute and dainty these look so much, you might just end up wearing them 24/7.
Promising review: "Love these earrings! They are the perfect size and are super comfortable. I have gotten so many comments on them and people are always surprised when I tell them I got them from Amazon… I’ve had people say they thought they were real!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in yellow or white gold and in six sizes).
15. A pair of Birkenstocks your feet will thank you for — the contoured cork insole will feel heavenly as you walk around. They also come in cute metallic colors so they'll act as a statement piece for your feet!
Promising review: "They're comfortable! I actually never liked Birkenstocks because on how common they are, but I gave these a try (the copper ones) and I loved them! The copper-tone Birkenstocks are perfect for the summer and make your casual outfit stand out!" —Nananareen
Get them from Nordstrom for $140+ (available in sizes 5–11.5 and in three colors).
16. A two-toned linen number poised to be a part of your wardrobe for years to come. It's especially great for the summer months or if you live somewhere that's warm year-round — the longer sleeves will protect you from the sun while the breathable material effortlessly cools you off.
MagicLinen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that creates beautiful linen clothes and home products that are all Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they are free from harmful substances and chemicals.
Promising review: "This is one of those dresses that you can grab and throw on. Perfect summer dress. Breathable. Neckline is nice, too. Looks great with a long, bold necklace." —Sheryl G.
Get it from MagicLinen for $95 (available in sizes XS–2XL).